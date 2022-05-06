REI Outlet sales are always something to put on our calendars: Far from an unhelpful selection of marked-down out-of-season stuff, REI Outlet sales are full of handpicked gear and apparel that we’re excited to use straightaway. After all, spring and summer make for great seasons to venture outdoors, especially after a cold winter, and this time around, the selection of discounts is full of items from brands like Timberland, Osprey, Prana and more that’ll help you prepare for explorations in the great outdoors.

There’s almost 500 items included in the sale, from rain jackets to backpacks and boots — we’ve narrowed it down to some of our favorites here, but you’ll want to check out the full selection too (the sale is online only). Sizes are slightly limited since these are from the outlet, so shop fast before the deals end on May 9.

$29.95 $18.73 at REI Outlet

SealLine Blocker Compression Cinch Sack, 5 Liters REI

Perfect for storing what you want to keep dry in or on a boat — or even as a way to organize stuff in a backpack — this cinch sack has fully welded seams for durability and fabric that’ll protect contents against splashes and dampness.

Men's Mountain Hardwear Plusher Long-Sleeve Shirt REI

Wear this taupe long-sleeve shirt as an open layer or as a full-on button-up — no matter how you style it, it’ll keep you warm on spring days that still come with a cool breeze.

Big Agnes Shovelhead Down Jacket REI

While there’s plenty of spring- and summer-ready gear in the sale, we’re big fans of buying off-season, and this Big Agnes jacket is a seriously good deal. The lightweight jacket is super-warm and gets rave reviews for its construction and features (chest pocket, thumbholes, adjustable waist band). All that, and it compresses into a pocket so you can stash it away on trail or ski adventures.

$78 $57.73 at REI Outlet

Men's Saxx Kinetic 2N1 Train Shorts REI

Another pair of gym shorts is never a bad thing, and people are loving this pair, which has a slight compression fit and a soft liner that doesn’t stretch out.

$79 $45.73 at REI Outlet

Women's Prana Leonardo Top REI

Floaty and easy-to-wear any day this spring (or on cool summer ones), this loose blouse from Prana adds a romantic look to white trousers and blue jeans.

$170 $109.73 at REI Outlet

Osprey Archeon 28 Pack REI

Built for city life and for trail life, this Osprey pack is great for day hikes, and it’ll carry your laptop once you’re back in the concrete jungle.

$26 $15.73 at REI Outlet

Boys Columbia Roast and Relax Graphic T-Shirt REI

T-shirts for summer adventures tend to get a lot of wear, so stock up for your kids before they head off to camp. This soft cotton tee will get them through days and nights on the trail and around the campfire.

$149.95 $81.73 at REI Outlet

Komperdell Explorer Compact Powerlock Trekking Poles REI

Perfect for cross-country treks in the summer and snowy ones in the winter, these super-stabilizing poles are made to go all year round and pack down small for carrying.

$80 $55.73 at REI Outlet

Women's Sugoi Sprint Cycling Tank Top REI

Throw on this breathable tank for spin classes and outdoor rides — and if you want to skip the bra, go ahead; it comes with one already built in.

$87 $57.73 at REI Outlet

Women's Brooks Method 1/2 Crop Tights REI

Half-length running tights are exactly what we need in warmer temperatures (especially for those of us who find running in shorts very annoying). Choose between four colors, from basic black to a cool terracotta.