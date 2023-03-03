REI has another huge clearance sale going on, and whether you prefer to hit your stride on the pavement, climb rocky trails or hit the slopes, there’s a discounted pick from the sale here for you.
Right now, you can save big on items for running, camping or enjoying the snow — just head online to REI to shop. Find deals from brands you love, like Hoka’s TikTok-famous (and actually amazing) running shoes, Patagonia puffers and sleeping bags from The North Face. Deals on camping gear end March 13, but the rest are live while supplies last.
If these savings on outdoor gear are enticing and you aren’t already a REI member, may we humbly suggest joining now? As of March 2022, it costs $30 to become a lifetime member (up from $20 previously), but you’ll gain access to tons of benefits, such as free shipping, a 10% annual award on all eligible purchases at REI and a $30 bonus card if you spend $50 through March 16.
We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks from the current clearance sales for you to shop below. You don’t need any coupon codes, so head online to get shopping before the deals end.
Running deals
The shoes that put Hoka on many people’s radars, these Bondi 7s are all about a smooth, cushioned run mile after mile.
Brooks makes running shoes that are the pick of many an expert, and this $80 pair offers springy running and lots of energy return after each step.
Perfect if you run on the road, these responsive, cushioned Adizeros are a great pick for traction, comfort and bonus recycled content (at least 50% on the uppers).
Another solid sale pair, these Hokas are made for road-runners and are an incredible 35% off right now. The brand is known for its aesthetic, and these are no different: Check out the vibrant colorway for some extra flash.
Stylish and pretty darn wonderful for running, On’s Cloudmonsters are 30% off right now — and much loved by their wearers for the support and bounce as they run.
Camping deals
Cute and compact, this two-burner camp stove lets you fry up eggs on one side and pancakes on the other.
There’s no shame in making your sleeping situation more comfortable — especially when it’s this comfortable. The pad offers a four-inch-thick surface to keep you well off the chilly ground.
This roll-top table adds a little comfort to the camping situation if sitting on the ground isn’t your (or your hips’) thing.
Set a mood in your tent or around the fire with these solar-powered string lights (no worries about running out of batteries or finding an outlet!).
Sit back and relax under a tree (with a book and a beer, perhaps) in this super-comfy camping chair.
Snow deals
Kids will speed down the mountain (from their perspective, at least) in this slick recycled (!) sled, now 51% off.
A (very trendy) bucket hat, but make it winter.
Comfortable, cozy and cute (the three Cs of coat shopping), this winter jacket is perfect for playgrounds, playdates and after-school anything.
This monochromatic jacket is perfect when you want to look sleek on the slopes — or on the streets. It has handy pockets at the forearm and chest to stash all your essentials too.