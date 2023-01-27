Prepare for all your upcoming outdoor adventures with this massive outlet sale at REI. During the Outlet Temp 70 event, you can get discounted gear from brands like Patagonia, Merrell, Mountain Hardwear, Prana and more, plus an array of clothing styles for the whole family. This sale lasts until Feb. 6, but if you’ve had your eye on some gear, don’t hesitate to buy now in case supplies run low.

If these savings on outdoor gear are enticing and you aren’t already an REI member, may we humbly suggest joining now? As of March 2022, it costs $30 to become a lifetime member (up from $20 previously), but you’ll gain access to tons of benefits, such as free shipping, a 10% annual award on all eligible purchases at REI and a $20 bonus card if you spend $100 through Feb. 12.

Check out our picks below and then head over to the REI outlet site for more deals up to 70% off.

Women’s apparel

Prana Kimble Printed Leggings $89 $27 at REI REI From the yoga studio to everyday errands, these 7/8-length printed leggings are just the thing you need. Made of stretch jersey fabric, they’re compressive without sacrificing comfort.

Lole Step Up Bra $72 $46 at REI REI This sports bra offers support for high-impact activities like running and HIIT, thanks to the thick straps, molded cups and wide band.

Adidas Terrex Speed Ultra Trail-Running Shoes $160 $80 at REI REI When you’re sick of hitting the treadmill, it’s time to hit the trails with these Adidas running shoes, which offer lightweight bounce, sturdy traction and a reflective print for visibility outdoors.

Marmot ROM 2.0 Hoodie $215 $96 at REI REI Perfect for windy days, this colorblocked hoodie offers a plethora of useful technical specs — a breathable yet water-resistant shell, interior and exterior pockets and adjustable cuffs and hems to keep your temperature regulated.

Men’s apparel

Dakine Liftie Lite Snow Boots $200 $70 at REI REI Whether you’re preparing for some upcoming storms or thinking ahead for next winter, these snow boots keep your feet warm, dry and comfortable while offering superior traction on snowy terrain.

Marmot Ridgefield Sherpa Hoodie $125 $75 at REI REI Save 40% on this lined hoodie — a closet staple that combines the look of a flannel with genuine warmth.

Patagonia Upstride Jacket $300 $180 at REI REI This brightly colored jacket is breathable yet water repellent and will keep you feeling comfortable and secure anywhere, thanks to zippered vents, safety reflectors and an adjustable hood.

Mountain Hardwear Glacial Storm Mittens $70 $40 at REI REI Whether you’re out on the slopes or just shoveling the driveway, hands are often the first part of your body to really feel the winter chill. Keep your fingers warm with these durable microfleece- lined mittens that offer superior grip too.

Gear and accessories

Alps Mountaineering Camp Chair $190 $65 at REI REI This collapsible camp chair is durable enough for camping and lightweight enough to trek across the beach. Plus, it’s got armrests, a cup holder and a padded seat.

Dragon Eden LL Sunglasses $129 $40 at REI REI Protect your eyes from harsh rays with these sunnies made from recycled materials.

Bee’s Wrap $28 $14 at REI REI Ditch the plastic wrap for this sustainable swap, whether you’re at home or on the go. A set of five wax-coated cloths is half off.