Memorial Day is right around the corner and with it, the unofficial start of summer. Thankfully, REI is here to help you get ready for all your warm-weather adventures with its massive Anniversary Sale, featuring some of the best Memorial Day sales and deals on outdoor gear. The big retailer is offering great discounts on tons of gear, including hiking boots, camping essentials, down jackets and more.
Whether you want to upgrade your old gear, get into a new sport like backpacking or even looking for thoughtful Father’s Day gifts for outdoorsy dads, REI’s Anniversary Sale has got you covered. Anyone can get up to 30% off some of our favorite REI gear, and if you’re an REI Co-op member, you can get 20% off on one full-price item and an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item.
With thousands of items discounted, it can be overwhelming trying to find the best deals. That’s why we scoured REI for discounts on the best and most useful gear for your next adventure.
Memorial Day camping and hiking gear deals
If you want to start backpacking this summer, the all-new Trailmade 2 Backpacking Bundle is a great place to start. Featuring a lightweight tent, sleeping bag and pad, all you need is a pack and you're nearly ready to wander into the woods.
Upgrade your camp kitchen with this gorgeous, two-burner stove from Eureka. With a heat output of up to 10,000 btu and flame control, you can easily sear a steak or simmer a soup no matter where you are.
Our favorite backpacking tent of all time, the Nemo Dagger offers an amazing balance of weight and space. This two-person version actually fits two people (and a dog) comfortably so you won't feel cramped when you're camping.
This portable fire pit is a great way to roast some s'mores even if your campsite doesn't have a permanent fire pit. Plus, this gadget from BioLite has an integrated battery pack and fans to make lighting fires a breeze.
Trekking poles can be incredibly helpful no matter the type of hike you're on. Snag this Black Diamond pair for less and stay supported on your next trek.
Keep the whole family comfortable with this massive four person tent from Eureka. Need even more room? The six-person version is also on sale.
Stay cozy and warm with your partner with this luxurious and comfortable double sleeping bag, now 25% off. A single version is also available, but no matter which you get, be sure to pair it with a discounted Exped pad for a good night's sleep.
A good camp chair is an essential for a comfortable camping experience. If you want to save some weight and some money, check out this collapsible chair from REI.
Nothing beats swinging between two trees in a hammock. Now's a great time to score one for cheap, like this Eno DoubleNest, which is a perennial fan-favorite.
Stay hydrated at camp and on the trail with this lightweight Hydro Flask bottle. Designed to be 25% lighter than its normal sibling, this bottle can still keep your water ice cold, even if you're hiking through the desert.
Memorial Day cycling deals
Stay safe on your bike with this Mips helmet from Smith. This lightweight, breathable dome is perfect for your ride, whether it takes you down the street or on the trails.
Get there faster with this REI Co-op electric bike, which we love for its relatively low cost and compact frame.
When the weather takes a turn for the worse outside, get your miles in with the Wahoo Fitness bike trainer.
Stash your essentials for your daily commute with this cleverly designed bike bag. Featuring a magnetic closure that easily opens and shuts, as well as a slim profile to prevent leg rub, this pack is an essential for any biker.
Take your ride further with Thule's incredibly sturdy and reliable two-bike hitch rack. With a weight limit of 60 pounds, you can take nearly any pair of bikes far from home for those epic adventures.
Memorial Day water sports deals
Spend more time relaxing on the water with this inflatable stand-up paddle board from Tahe. This bundle includes a paddle, pump and even an attachable seat to turn this board into a kayak.
You won't have to ever strap a kayak to your roof again with this inflatable kayak. This lightweight boat comes with everything you need to hit the water and even packs down into a backpack for ultimate portability.
Stay safe on the water with this discounted PFD, which is designed for ultimate comfort so you can focus on paddling.
Upgrade your swimwear with this chic and comfortable set from Nani Swimwear that features a colorblock design.
Memorial Day apparel deals
We're big fans of Allbirds here, so we're definitely going to call them out the second they go on sale. This pair is made from the brand's breathable, eucalyptus blend material and works great as a running shoe.
A good pair of socks can make a world of difference on the trail and off. If you're looking to upgrade, check out this lightly cushioned pair from trusted brand Smartwool.
We love this shoe for its lightweight construction and outstanding traction. If you want a shoe that can handle rough terrain but won't weight your feet down, you'll love these cult-favorites from Altra.
Even summer nights can get chilly, so make sure you stock up on base layers like this pair of bottoms from REI Co-op.
Some of our favorite hiking shorts, the Prana Stretch Zion Shorts II are amazingly comfortable and versatile. Able to handle any adventure, you won't want to take them off all summer long.
Stay prepared for those unexpected storms with this trustworthy and lightweight rain jacket.
Stay cozy when the sun drops below the horizon with this 650-fill-power duck down jacket, which has an impressive warmth to weight ratio.
If your runs tend to be on the pavement more than the dirt, check out this ultra-comfortable and supportive runners from Adidas.
The perfect, lightweight layer for those summer nights that get colder than you thought, Cotopaxi's Capa jacket is filled with synthetic insulation that will keep you warm even when it's wet, protected by a recycled 20-denier ripstop nylon.