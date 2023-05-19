rei memorial sale lead CNNU.jpg
REI

Memorial Day is right around the corner and with it, the unofficial start of summer. Thankfully, REI is here to help you get ready for all your warm-weather adventures with its massive Anniversary Sale, featuring some of the best Memorial Day sales and deals on outdoor gear. The big retailer is offering great discounts on tons of gear, including hiking boots, camping essentials, down jackets and more.

Whether you want to upgrade your old gear, get into a new sport like backpacking or even looking for thoughtful Father’s Day gifts for outdoorsy dads, REI’s Anniversary Sale has got you covered. Anyone can get up to 30% off some of our favorite REI gear, and if you’re an REI Co-op member, you can get 20% off on one full-price item and an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item.

With thousands of items discounted, it can be overwhelming trying to find the best deals. That’s why we scoured REI for discounts on the best and most useful gear for your next adventure.

Memorial Day camping and hiking gear deals

REI Co-op Trailmade 2 Backpacking Bundle
REI Co-op Trailmade 2 Backpacking Bundle product card CNNU.jpg
REI

If you want to start backpacking this summer, the all-new Trailmade 2 Backpacking Bundle is a great place to start. Featuring a lightweight tent, sleeping bag and pad, all you need is a pack and you're nearly ready to wander into the woods.

$349 $244 at REI
Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove
Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove
REI

Upgrade your camp kitchen with this gorgeous, two-burner stove from Eureka. With a heat output of up to 10,000 btu and flame control, you can easily sear a steak or simmer a soup no matter where you are.

$125 $94 at REI
Nemo Dagger Osmo 2P Tent
Nemo Dagger OSMO 2P Tent
REI

Our favorite backpacking tent of all time, the Nemo Dagger offers an amazing balance of weight and space. This two-person version actually fits two people (and a dog) comfortably so you won't feel cramped when you're camping.

$530 $397 at REI
BioLite FirePit+
biolite firepit+ product card CNNU.jpg
BioLite

This portable fire pit is a great way to roast some s'mores even if your campsite doesn't have a permanent fire pit. Plus, this gadget from BioLite has an integrated battery pack and fans to make lighting fires a breeze.

Read our review
$300 $225 at REI
Black Diamond Trail Back Trekking Poles
Black Diamond Trail Back Trekking Poles product card CNNU.jpg
REI

Trekking poles can be incredibly helpful no matter the type of hike you're on. Snag this Black Diamond pair for less and stay supported on your next trek.

$100 $75 at REI
Eureka Copper Canyon LX 4-Person Tent
Eureka Copper Canyon LX 4-Person Tent product card CNNU.jpg
REI

Keep the whole family comfortable with this massive four person tent from Eureka. Need even more room? The six-person version is also on sale.

$270 $202 at REI
Exped MegaSleep Duo 25/40 Double Sleeping Bag
Exped MegaSleep Duo product card CNNU.jpg
REI

Stay cozy and warm with your partner with this luxurious and comfortable double sleeping bag, now 25% off. A single version is also available, but no matter which you get, be sure to pair it with a discounted Exped pad for a good night's sleep.

$200 $150 at REI
REI Co-op Flexlite Air Chair
REI Co-op Flexlite Air Chair product card CNNU.jpg
REI

A good camp chair is an essential for a comfortable camping experience. If you want to save some weight and some money, check out this collapsible chair from REI.

$100 $70 at REI
Eno DoubleNest Hammock
eno doublenest giving back hammock cnnu.jpg
REI

Nothing beats swinging between two trees in a hammock. Now's a great time to score one for cheap, like this Eno DoubleNest, which is a perennial fan-favorite.

Read our review
$75 $56 at REI
Hydro Flask Lightweight Wide 32-Ounce
Hydro Flask .jpg
Hydroflask

Stay hydrated at camp and on the trail with this lightweight Hydro Flask bottle. Designed to be 25% lighter than its normal sibling, this bottle can still keep your water ice cold, even if you're hiking through the desert.

$50 $37 at REI

Memorial Day cycling deals

Smith Engage 2 Mips Bike Helmet
Smith Engage 2 Mips Bike Helmet product card CNNU.jpg
REI

Stay safe on your bike with this Mips helmet from Smith. This lightweight, breathable dome is perfect for your ride, whether it takes you down the street or on the trails.

$120 $96 at REI
REI Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 Electric Bike
Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 Electric Bike
REI

Get there faster with this REI Co-op electric bike, which we love for its relatively low cost and compact frame.

Read our review
$1,499 $1,199 at REI
Wahoo Fitness KICKR Core Bike Trainer
Wahoo Fitness KICKR Core Bike Trainer product card CNNU.jpg
REI

When the weather takes a turn for the worse outside, get your miles in with the Wahoo Fitness bike trainer.

$900 $700 at REI
Revelate Designs Mag-Tank Top Tube Bag
Revelate Designs Mag-Tank Top Tube Bag product card CNNU.jpg
REI

Stash your essentials for your daily commute with this cleverly designed bike bag. Featuring a magnetic closure that easily opens and shuts, as well as a slim profile to prevent leg rub, this pack is an essential for any biker.

$59 $44 at REI
Thule T2 Pro XTR 2-Bike Hitch Rack
Thule T2 Pro XTR 2-Bike Hitch Rack product card CNNU.jpg
REI

Take your ride further with Thule's incredibly sturdy and reliable two-bike hitch rack. With a weight limit of 60 pounds, you can take nearly any pair of bikes far from home for those epic adventures.

$800 $639 at REI

Memorial Day water sports deals

Tahe Beach SUP-Yak Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board with Paddle
Tahe Beach SUP-Yak Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board with Paddle product card CNNU.jpg
REI

Spend more time relaxing on the water with this inflatable stand-up paddle board from Tahe. This bundle includes a paddle, pump and even an attachable seat to turn this board into a kayak.

$700 $595 at REI
Tahe Beach LP1 Inflatable Kayak with Paddle
Tahe Beach LP1 Inflatable Kayak with Paddle product card CNNU.jpg
REI

You won't have to ever strap a kayak to your roof again with this inflatable kayak. This lightweight boat comes with everything you need to hit the water and even packs down into a backpack for ultimate portability.

$500 $425 at REI
Astral E-Linda PFD Women's
Astral E-Linda PFD Women's product card CNNU.jpg
REI

Stay safe on the water with this discounted PFD, which is designed for ultimate comfort so you can focus on paddling.

$135 $101 at REI
Nani Swimwear Colorblock Swimsuit Bottoms
Nani Swimwear Colorblock Swimsuit Bottoms product card CNNU.jpg
REI

Upgrade your swimwear with this chic and comfortable set from Nani Swimwear that features a colorblock design.

$40 $30 at REI

Memorial Day apparel deals

Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 Sneakers
sustainable brands allbirds tree dasher
Allbirds

We're big fans of Allbirds here, so we're definitely going to call them out the second they go on sale. This pair is made from the brand's breathable, eucalyptus blend material and works great as a running shoe.

Read our review
$135 $100 at REI
Smartwool Performance Hike Light Cushion Spiked Stripe Crew Socks
Smartwool Performance Hike Light Cushion Spiked Stripe Crew Socks product card CNNU.jpg
REI

A good pair of socks can make a world of difference on the trail and off. If you're looking to upgrade, check out this lightly cushioned pair from trusted brand Smartwool.

$24 $18 at REI
Altra Lone Peak 7 Trail-Running Shoes
altra lone peak 7 card.jpg
Altra

We love this shoe for its lightweight construction and outstanding traction. If you want a shoe that can handle rough terrain but won't weight your feet down, you'll love these cult-favorites from Altra.

Read our review
$150 $112 at REI
REI Co-op Merino 185 Base Layer Bottoms
REI Co-op Merino 185 Base Layer Bottoms product card CNNU.jpg
REI

Even summer nights can get chilly, so make sure you stock up on base layers like this pair of bottoms from REI Co-op.

$80 $56 at REI
Prana Stretch Zion Shorts II
prana stretch zion short ii cnnu.jpg
Prana

Some of our favorite hiking shorts, the Prana Stretch Zion Shorts II are amazingly comfortable and versatile. Able to handle any adventure, you won't want to take them off all summer long.

$75 $56 at REI
REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket
underscored REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket.jpg
REI

Stay prepared for those unexpected storms with this trustworthy and lightweight rain jacket.

$100 $70 at REI
REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket 2.0
REI Co-op 650 Down Hoodie product card CNNU
REI

Stay cozy when the sun drops below the horizon with this 650-fill-power duck down jacket, which has an impressive warmth to weight ratio.

$100 $70 at REI
Adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes product card CNNU.jpg
REI
REI

If your runs tend to be on the pavement more than the dirt, check out this ultra-comfortable and supportive runners from Adidas.

$190 $133 at REI
Cotopaxi Capa Hooded Insulated Jacket
underscored teenpacking Cotopaxi Capa Hybrid Insulated Hooded Jacket
Cotopaxi

The perfect, lightweight layer for those summer nights that get colder than you thought, Cotopaxi's Capa jacket is filled with synthetic insulation that will keep you warm even when it's wet, protected by a recycled 20-denier ripstop nylon.

$235 $176 at REI