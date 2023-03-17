REI has been having a slew of good sales lately, and it’s just kicked off another one just for its Co-op members. Prepare for all your upcoming outdoor adventures with this massive sale offering 20% off on one full-price item using code MEMBER23 and an extra 20% off one item from REI Outlet using code MEMBER23 at checkout.
These deals and more are live now through March 27, so get discounted gear spanning everything from grill equipment to running shoes to hammocks and more, plus an array of clothing styles for the whole family.
You’ll also be able to find bargains on a ton of gear, including 30% off Co-op Cycles kid-size bikes, 50% off select Co-op Brand camping essentials and even up to $700 in savings on the company’s guided adventures to places like the Great Smoky Mountains and Alaska.
These deals aren’t to be missed, so if you aren’t already a Co-op member, may we humbly suggest joining now? As of March 2022, it costs $30 to become a lifetime member (up from $20 previously), but you’ll gain access to tons of benefits, such as free shipping, a 10% annual award on all eligible purchases at REI and, of course, 20% off purchases right now.
Gear and equipment deals
Herschel’s ever-popular backpack is on sale, this time in classic black with a brown bottom (and a 15-inch laptop pocket inside). It’s made from 100% recycled exterior fabric and liner for some environmental extra credit, too.
Fifty percent off a tent is a pretty great deal — and more than pays for that Co-op membership. This one’s a lightweight tent for backpacking and hosting one or two people.
TikTok’s most popular insulated water vessel is 20% off when you use the MEMBER23 code at checkout — and it’s still available in a ton of colors.
This bag has a ton of room for trips of up to a week and comes in colorways from vivid and bright to neutral and modern. Use the code MEMBER23 for 20% off this hardy duffle.
Ready for adventures in the backyard or around the neighborhood, this bike helps kids go from standing to pedaling, with a rear coaster brake and removable training wheels.
Perfect for car camping, this funky tent can withstand storms and has a private sleeping area that can be partitioned off from the living area up front.
If people liked sleeping on the ground, we wouldn’t have invented mattresses. This self-inflating pad gives you a bit of support without much effort, which is what we all want after a long day outdoors.
Women’s apparel deals
Use your coupon code for this color-blocked jacket, which is packable for travel or transitional times of the year. You’ll be a bright spot of color in snowy landscapes and city streets.
Keep warm this winter with this sleek black down vest, which does away with puffy layers in favor of a more streamlined silhouette.
These red snow pants make a statement against a white backdrop — and snow pants are way easier to deal with than bibs.
Men’s apparel deals
Spring nights can be chilly and damp, so keep the cold and mist off with this super-warm zip from Patagonia. Just use your coupon code at checkout to save a cool $30.
The North Face’s famous ThermoBall parka is on sale — and for a sweet 30% off too.
Show your love for your favorite national nature escapes with this sweatshirt in a pretty magnificent navy or kelly green.