Outdoor enthusiasts, listen up. If you’re looking for new gear, clothing, sporting goods, accessories or more, you’ll want to visit REI’s Labor Day sale and clearance event. During this promo you can save up to 50% (make that 75% for REI co-op members) through Sept. 5. Co-op members can also snag an additional 20% off one REI Outlet item when they use the code LABOR22.

We found great deals on clothing and footwear (with brands including Keen, Merrell, La Sportiva and Kuhl), camping and hiking (from Black Diamond, Big Agnes, Eno and others), cycling (bikes, helmets, shorts, etc.) and much more.

Ready to plan your next hike, ride or campout? Here are 25 discounted items to set you down the path. And once you’ve shopped your heart out at REI, check out hundreds of other Labor Day deals we’ve found on outdoor gear and everything else.

Camping gear deals

$449.95 $337.39 at REI

REI REI

Backcountry campers will be grateful for this lightweight single-pole tent that clocks in at less than 3 pounds, sleeps two and features two doors with storm flap vestibules. Other highlights include UV fade-resistant and waterproof fabric and a mesh media storage pocket. Get it now for 25% off.

$49.95 $24.89 at REI

REI REI

Whether you tote it to campsites, soccer games, tailgates or simply your backyard, this foldable, steel-frame chair, now half off, is made with mesh fabric, has an integrated cup holder and drop-down pocket and can hold up to 300 pounds.

$24.99 $11.73 at REI

REI REI

Let there be light! And score 53% savings on this handy lantern that has a long-lasting battery life of 40 hours, three modes (high, low and flash), a bail handle and lifetime LEDs.

$69.99 $54.73 at REI

REI REI

Both campers and backpackers will get good use of this set, 21% off, that features two pots, a pan, a lid and a mesh storage bag to keep it all organized. With a nonstick finish and weighing 1 pound, 8 ounces, it’s easy to carry and well worth it for a warm dinner once you reach your destination.

$299.95 $224.89 at REI

REI REI

Side sleepers, this one’s for you: Nemo’s mummy-style sleeping bag is unique in that its “spoon” shape allows for elbow and knee room, perfect for those who shift around in their sleep. This version also features 650-fill-power down, keeping you warm even in 14-degree temps, a durable water-repellent nylon shell, temperature-regulating vents, an integrated pillow pocket and more. Score it now for 25% off.

Clothing deals

$169 $118.29 at REI

REI REI

Treat yourself to a new lightweight, waterproof, breathable jacket that’s perfect for the trails but looks good enough to wear all around town, too. In black, orange, green or blue, it features hip-length core vents, an adjustable hood, a drawcord hem and more. Better yet, it’s now 30% off.

$23 $17.19 at REI

REI REI

Kick off fall hiking season in cute style with these bear-print socks. Not only do they add a little flair to your outfit, they feature light cushioning, are made of moisture-wicking fine-gauge merino wool and come in shorter micro crew height.

$99.95 $69.93 at REI

REI REI

Save 30% on this lightweight down jacket that’s warm, durable, wind resistant and water repellent. Available in an array of colors, it also features a drawcord-adjustable hem, zip pockets, a nylon taffeta lining and it packs down into its own pocket making it extra-easy to toss into your pack or bag for layering.

$49.95 $24.83 at REI

REI REI

Fall is all about layering and this hoodie-style T-shirt is a perfect starting point. WIth UPF 50+, moisture-wicking, antimicrobial-treated fabric, it features a three-panel with a drawstring and thumbholes to keep everything covered and in place.

$69.95 $48.89 at REI

REI REI

Cuteness overload alert! This adorable little rain suit is waterproof, windproof and breathable, has a reflective trim, front storm flap and brimmed hood, plus dual-entry zippers to make it simple to get it on and off your little one. During REI’s Labor Day sale, it’s 30% off.

Cycling deals

$649 $448.93 at REI

REI REI

Save 30% on this hybrid, unisex Co-op Cycles bike made for urban and suburban riding. With an aluminum frame, 24-speed drivetrain, mechanical disc brakes, wide tires and more, it’s about to make your commute a lot more fun.

$429.95 $343.89 at REI

REI REI

Make your next bike ride a family affair with this comfy contraption that converts from bike trailer to stroller with ease. Your kid will get UPF 30 UV protection from tinted side and rear windows, while parents will appreciate the adjustable ergonomic handlebar/roll bar. It also folds down for storage and transportation and is now 20% off.

$145 $99.93 at REI

REI REI

If it’s time to invest in a new mountain biking helmet, 31% may be a good incentive to not delay any further. This version reduces rotational brain motion during impact, features eight pressurized intake passages for cool air ventilation, a full-spectrum adjustable visor and more.

$59.95 $29.93 at REI

REI REI

Stay cool and comfortable on your next long ride with this full-zip jersey that features UPF 50+, moisture-wicking fabric, a longer back for more coverage, three back pockets, reflective accents on the sleeves and more.

$35 $25.93 at REI

REI REI

Save 25% off this bike light set that comes with a high-power beam front light and taillight with steady, courtesy and superflash modes.

$145 $99.93 at REI

REI REI

Now 31% off, these rugged, slip-on trail running shoes feature moderate cushioning, ergonomic and padded tongues and outsole lugs for added traction.

$209.95 $157.39 at REI

REI REI

Great for hiking or snowshoeing, these durable hiking boots are made to keep your feet dry on the trails. With breathable mesh uppers, speed lace hooks, quick-dry linings, an anti-odor antimicrobial treatment and more (plus 25% off), you may just find yourself wearing them long after your hike is over.

$160 $128.93 at REI

REI REI

You may just start to look forward to your next road run with Hoka’s super-cushioned Bondi 7, currently 19% off, that uses ultra soft memory foam collars, full midsoles, mesh uppers and more to deliver a high-comfort shoe.

$110 $74.99 at REI

REI REI

Save 31% on Merrell’s popular hiking shoe that’s made with breathable mesh to help keep your feet from overheating, performance suede, air heel cushions and contoured footbeds.

$69.95 $52.39 at REI

REI REI

It’s not too early to pick up a pair of snow boots — winter will be here before you know it. We love this Keen chukka-style boot with its premium leather uppers, sherpa fleece collar, bungee-cinch laces and rubber outsoles. Bonus: Save 25% now during REI’s Labor Day sale.

Hiking gear deals

$179.95 $134.89 at REI

REI REI

Upgrade your hiking gear with Black Diamond’s slim, lightweight Distance Carbon Z poles that weigh a scant 140 grams each, have foam grips for comfort, moisture-wicking straps and removable low-profile baskets. During REI’s Labor Day sale, they’re 25% off.

$79.95 $59.89 at REI

REI REI

Hydration is key for hikers, and this pack, which holds 3 liters of water, will get plenty of use. Available in red, teal, black, blue, yellow and orange, it has a top drawcord, pockets for your keys and more, a side mesh water bottle pocket, reflective loops, a removable hip belt and more. It’s also 25% off.

$39.95 $29.73 at REI

REI REI

Keeping a compass with your hiking gear is always a smart idea. This model features a sighting mirror for precise readings that can also be used as a signal, adjustable declination accounts, a clinometer for slope angles, luminous points you can read in the dark and more.

$54.95 $41.19 at REI

REI REI

Reward yourself at your hike’s summit with a rest in this super-compact hammock. Weighing a scant 1 pound, it packs down to 5 inches, making it easily portable, but stretches to 9 ½-feet with a 400-pound weight capacity. It’s also breathable, fast-drying, has a stash pocket and is a cinch to hang with Eno straps and carabiners.