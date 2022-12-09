Osprey Women's Kyte 36 Pack
Osprey Women's Kyte 36 Pack
REI

REI’s Holiday Warm Up sale is going on — and whether you use it as a reason to kick off your holiday shopping or wrap it up, there are a ton of great deals going on, with wintry apparel, gear and more up to 30% off now through Dec. 19.

Consider a quick sign-up to be an REI Co-op Member  — it’s essentially free right now if you plan to do some shopping at REI in the future. Here’s what to do: Add a $30 lifetime membership to your cart with your $50 purchase, and you’ll get a $30 bonus card emailed to you for use with a future purchase (this promo lasts until Dec. 31). That membership gets you access to deeper discounts and bonus sales for a lifetime, and now that it’s practically free, it’s kind of a no-brainer if you have some shopping ahead.

But back to the Holiday Warm Up sale: We’ve rounded up a ton of deals from the men’s, women’s and kids’ sections, so whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, there’s a discount below to discover. Read on for some of our favorite picks, and then shop the rest of the sale at REI.

Gear and gifts

Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Eco Pack

$90 $67 at REI

Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Eco Pack
REI

Herschel’s ever-popular backpack is on sale, this time in classic black with a brown bottom (and a 15-inch laptop pocket inside). It’s made from 100% recycled exterior fabric and liner for some environmental extra credit, too. 

GoFit Go Slides

$30 $22 at REI

GoFit Go Slides
REI

You might know these as your least-favorite station at bootcamp class, but there’s no denying they give you a good toning sesh. (They’re slim enough to pack for hotel room workouts, too). 

Parks Project Happy Flower Sherpa Fleece Hat

$50 $37 at REI

Parks Project Happy Flower Sherpa Fleece Hat
REI

Give your hiking outfit a little texture with this fuzzy hat made to shelter you from the UV rays featuring a stylish shallow bill. 

Slowtide Pennylane Turkish Beach Towel

$45 $31 at REI

Slowtide Pennylane Turkish Beach Towel
REI

Turkish beach towels are way easier to pack and a lot quicker to try than their terrycloth counterparts, and this tranquil one boasts sandy stripes to put you in the beach mindset even when you’re stress-packing. 

Barebones 6-Inch All-In-One Cast-Iron Skillet

$70 $42 at REI

Barebones 6-Inch All-In-One Cast-Iron Skillet
REI

Pretty enough to enlist in the kitchen when you’re not camping (and perfect for open flames when you are), this cast-iron skillet comes with a handy rarity: a lid. 

Women’s styles

The North Face Teton Fleece Pants 2.0

$100 $50 at REI

The North Face Teton Fleece Pants 2.0
REI

Cozy up for weekend hikes or an afternoon on the sofa in these fleece pants. They also work great as a base layer under a pair of shell pants for more adventurous conditions outside. 

Prana Banajaara Down Vest

$249 $160 at REI

Prana Banajaara Down Vest
REI

Keep warm this winter with this sleek black down vest, which does away with puffy layers in favor of a more streamlined silhouette.

Hestra Gloves Wakayama Gloves

$160 $128 at REI

Hestra Gloves Wakayama Gloves
REI

These oyster-colored cowhide gloves are warm enough to keep a happy Alaskan customer’s hands toasty in a cold winter, and the price is indicative of the quality. Maybe skip manual labor in these, but for a little everyday luxury, these are a perfect pair.

Athleta Elation Flare Pants

$99 $49 at REI

Athleta Elation Flare Pants
REI

We’re seeing more and more flared athletic pants lately, and this pilates- or weekend-ready pair comes in a cabernet that goes great with all the neutrals out right now.

JBU Martha Waterproof Duck Boots

$89 $65 at REI

JBU Martha Waterproof Duck Boots
REI

The classic duck boot, happily reimagined with a convenient side-zip. 

Patagonia Untracked Snow Pants

$500 $400 at REI

Patagonia Untracked Snow Pants
REI

These red snow pants make a statement against a white backdrop — and snow pants are way easier to deal with than bibs. 

Athleta Inlet Down Jacket

$199 $139 at REI

Athleta Inlet Down Jacket
REI

This minimalist jacket comes in an icy silver-purple — but it’s toasty warm, thanks to down paneling covering the parts of you that get coldest. It’s perfect for running or outdoor boot camps even in the cold.

Men’s styles

The North Face ThermoBall Super Insulated Hoodie

$280 $195 at REI

The North Face ThermoBall Super Insulated Hoodie
REI

The North Face’s famous Thermoball parka is on sale — and for a sweet 30% off too. 

Topo Designs Mountain Fleece Pullover

$129 $95 at REI

Topo Designs Mountain Fleece Pullover
REI

This fuzzy fleece is on sale in every color, from black and camel to deep blue or forest black, each with black trim.

The North Face ThermoBall Traction Booties

$69 $48 at REI

The North Face ThermoBall Traction Booties
REI

These puffy booties are perfect for chilly mornings involving a mug of coffee or a hot toddy after a day of skiing. They have traction for when you need to wheel the bins out but are super-warm on the inside, thanks to top-notch insulation.

Parks Project National Parks Print Crew Sweatshirt

$65 $48.69 at REI

Parks Project National Parks Print Crew Sweatshirt
REI

Show your love for your favorite national nature escapes with this sweatshirt in a pretty magnificent navy or kelly green. 