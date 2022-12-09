REI’s Holiday Warm Up sale is going on — and whether you use it as a reason to kick off your holiday shopping or wrap it up, there are a ton of great deals going on, with wintry apparel, gear and more up to 30% off now through Dec. 19.

But back to the Holiday Warm Up sale: We’ve rounded up a ton of deals from the men’s, women’s and kids’ sections, so whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, there’s a discount below to discover. Read on for some of our favorite picks, and then shop the rest of the sale at REI.

Gear and gifts

Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Eco Pack $90 $67 at REI REI Herschel’s ever-popular backpack is on sale, this time in classic black with a brown bottom (and a 15-inch laptop pocket inside). It’s made from 100% recycled exterior fabric and liner for some environmental extra credit, too.

GoFit Go Slides $30 $22 at REI REI You might know these as your least-favorite station at bootcamp class, but there’s no denying they give you a good toning sesh. (They’re slim enough to pack for hotel room workouts, too).

Parks Project Happy Flower Sherpa Fleece Hat $50 $37 at REI REI Give your hiking outfit a little texture with this fuzzy hat made to shelter you from the UV rays featuring a stylish shallow bill.

Slowtide Pennylane Turkish Beach Towel $45 $31 at REI REI Turkish beach towels are way easier to pack and a lot quicker to try than their terrycloth counterparts, and this tranquil one boasts sandy stripes to put you in the beach mindset even when you’re stress-packing.

Barebones 6-Inch All-In-One Cast-Iron Skillet $70 $42 at REI REI Pretty enough to enlist in the kitchen when you’re not camping (and perfect for open flames when you are), this cast-iron skillet comes with a handy rarity: a lid.

Women’s styles

The North Face Teton Fleece Pants 2.0 $100 $50 at REI REI Cozy up for weekend hikes or an afternoon on the sofa in these fleece pants. They also work great as a base layer under a pair of shell pants for more adventurous conditions outside.

Prana Banajaara Down Vest $249 $160 at REI REI Keep warm this winter with this sleek black down vest, which does away with puffy layers in favor of a more streamlined silhouette.

Hestra Gloves Wakayama Gloves $160 $128 at REI REI These oyster-colored cowhide gloves are warm enough to keep a happy Alaskan customer’s hands toasty in a cold winter, and the price is indicative of the quality. Maybe skip manual labor in these, but for a little everyday luxury, these are a perfect pair.

Athleta Elation Flare Pants $99 $49 at REI REI We’re seeing more and more flared athletic pants lately, and this pilates- or weekend-ready pair comes in a cabernet that goes great with all the neutrals out right now.

JBU Martha Waterproof Duck Boots $89 $65 at REI REI The classic duck boot, happily reimagined with a convenient side-zip.

Patagonia Untracked Snow Pants $500 $400 at REI REI These red snow pants make a statement against a white backdrop — and snow pants are way easier to deal with than bibs.

Athleta Inlet Down Jacket $199 $139 at REI REI This minimalist jacket comes in an icy silver-purple — but it’s toasty warm, thanks to down paneling covering the parts of you that get coldest. It’s perfect for running or outdoor boot camps even in the cold.

Men’s styles

The North Face ThermoBall Super Insulated Hoodie $280 $195 at REI REI The North Face’s famous Thermoball parka is on sale — and for a sweet 30% off too.

Topo Designs Mountain Fleece Pullover $129 $95 at REI REI This fuzzy fleece is on sale in every color, from black and camel to deep blue or forest black, each with black trim.

The North Face ThermoBall Traction Booties $69 $48 at REI REI These puffy booties are perfect for chilly mornings involving a mug of coffee or a hot toddy after a day of skiing. They have traction for when you need to wheel the bins out but are super-warm on the inside, thanks to top-notch insulation.