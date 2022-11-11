Black Friday is right around the corner, which means nearly innumerable retailers offering up items at some of the lowest prices of the year. Some stores have already started their sales, including Walmart, Macy’s and more. REI, however, famously doesn’t participate in Black Friday — instead it encourages staff and shoppers to enjoy time with family, preferably outdoors — but you can still get discounts at its annual Get Up Get Out Sale, the outdoor retailer’s Black Friday alternative.

REI’s Gear Up Get Out Sale runs now through Nov. 21 and offers discounts on thousands of items. Amon the offers: 30% off REI’s Co-op brand; up to 30% off camping and hiking gear, snow sports, and cold-weather apparel essentials; up to 20% off car racks; up to 50% off men’s and women’s clothing; up to 40% off cycling; 20% off REI Adventures; and much more.

Whether you’re getting ready to hit the slopes, stocking for next year’s camping season or looking for holiday gifts, there’s something for every kind of outdoorsy person. Combing through all the deals can be tiresome, which is why we did the hard work for you and rounded up 24 of our favorite deals below.

Best REI Gear Up Get Out deals

Rumpl Original Puffy National Park Blanket $129 $97 at REI Rumpl We love Rumpl blankets, which are made out of recycled plastic bottles. They're the perfect camping companion because not only are they packable, warm and given a water-resistant DWR coating, they look great too. Right now, you can get the National Park edition of the Original Puffy for $97, or the base designs for $74.

REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie 2.0 $219 $131 at REI REI Whether you’re going on a hike or just walking your dog, having a trusty down jacket is essential when the temperatures drop. This one has 850-fill-power goose down to keep you extra toasty in the biting cold.

Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair $300 $150 at REI Yeti’s super-sturdy and durable camp chair is seeing a huge discount at 50% off right now. We’ve been testing one for about a year now and while it's a bit bulky and heavy to transport around, it’s incredibly comfortable to sit in, making it the perfect option for car camping, backyard lounging or tailgating.

Nomadix Original Towel $40 $30 at REI Nomadix You might not think you need a towel on your next camping trip, but they can really come in handy. Whether you’re drying dishes or wiping water off your gear after a rainstorm, this light and packable towel deserves a spot on your camping checklist. We’ve tested it out ourselves and on top of its packability, we love how it has a small loop that makes it easy to hang dry.

REI clothing deals

REI Co-op Powderbound Insulated Jacket $199 $139 at REI REI If you’re hitting the slopes this winter, check out this snow and ski jacket from REI Co-op that’s 30% off. Featuring synthetic insulation and a two-layer waterproof membrane, it’ll keep you dry and warm whether you're in the backcountry or on the bunny hills.

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket $275 $206 at REI This down jacket from Cotopaxi is one of the brand’s most popular thanks to its bold color-block design and stellar 800-fill-power goose down insulation.

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket $360 $270 at REI The North Face If you go into the outdoors a lot, you know how important layering is. This jacket from The North Face makes the process easy by combining a warm fleece liner and waterproof shell into one. You can wear them separately or together to combat whatever Mother Nature throws at you.

Smartwool Classic Thermal Merino Crew Base Layer Top $110 $82 at REI Smartwool Base layers are crucial when you go adventuring, as they help regulate your body temperature and keep you warm in the coldest conditions. We love Smartwool’s base layers since they’re thin, comfortable and breathable. This base layer might be a little itchy at first for people with sensitive skin since it’s made from merino wool, but it does get softer and more comfortable the more you wash it.

Smartwool Classic Hike Light Cushion Crew Socks $20 $15 at REI Smartwool A pair of high-quality socks can make a huge difference in how comfortable your feet are on a hike. With light cushioning, elasticized arch braces and Smartwool’s famous merino wool blend, these will be your new go-to hiking socks.

The North Face ThermoBall Traction Booties $69 $52 at REI The North Face If your toes get cold when you’re relaxing at camp, you need these insulated booties from The North Face. They have enough traction to safely walk around your campsite and use the brand’s Thermoball Eco insulation to keep your feet toasty.

REI camping gear deals

Black Diamond Spot 400 Headlamp $50 $37 at REI Black Diamond Headlamps are incredibly useful to have. Whether you’re walking your dog at night, looking for something in a dark closet or getting underneath a sink to fix a leak, headlamps come in handy in all sorts of situations. We love this one from Black Diamond thanks to its bright, 400-lumen output, ease of use and reliability.

REI Co-op Big Haul 40 Recycled Duffel $109 $76 at REI REI Anyone who goes out camping regularly knows that all the gear can easily get out of hand. That’s why you should consider snagging this 40-liter recycled duffel bag from REI Co-op, which is big enough to stash gear for a weekend trip, but small enough to use as a carry-on.

Garmin inReach Mini 2 $400 $350 at REI Garmin Relying on your cell phone is a bad idea when you venture out into the wilderness. The Garmin inReach Mini 2 uses a satellite connection to contact the civilized world in case of accidents, so you can have peace of mind on your adventures. It's rarely on sale but right now you can get it for $50 off.

REI Co-op Camp Low Chair $50 $25 at REI REI If you’re looking for a cheap chair so you don’t have to sit on a rock the next time you’re at camp, look no further than this one from REI Co-op. It’s cheaper than a lot of chairs at its normal price, but now at 50% off, it’s a steal at $25.

Osprey Aether 65 Pack $315 $236 at REI Osprey Investing in a good backpack can be expensive, which is why we love it when Osprey gear goes on sale. This backpacking pack can fit the gear for your next week-long trip and comes with tons of pockets and support so you can hike comfortably.

Ignik FireCan Portable Fire Pit $200 $150 at REI Ignik If you hate building a fire from scratch — or if you’re not allowed to have a wood fire due to fire bans — having this portable propane fire pit is a good idea. Right now, you can snag the Ignik pit for $50 off so you can effortlessly roast marshmallows wherever you are.

Stanley IceFlow Straw 30-Ounce Tumbler $31 $23 at REI REI Great for the yoga studio, the trail or the car, this tumbler from Stanley keeps your drinks icy cold or piping hot with its double-wall vacuum insulation. Plus, its integrated straw lid means it’s super easy to sip while you’re on the go.

Yakima SkyBox 16 Carbonite Cargo Roof Box $719 $575 at REI Yakima If you’ve been looking at rooftop storage boxes for your car, now’s the time to buy. This carbonite, 453-liter box from Yakima is 20% off right now, saving you nearly $150 and tons of trunk space.

Mountain Hardwear Bishop Pass 0 Sleeping Bag $315 From $236 at REI Mountain Hardwear Winter is right around the corner and if you’re planning on doing any winter camping you’ll need a warm, 0-degree sleeping bag. This one from Mountain Hardwear is 25% off right now, so you can stay toasty on your next cold-weather outing.

Kammok Roo Double Recycled Hammock $85 $59 at REI REI Hammocks are definitely a camp essential for us, which is why now is a great time to get Kammok’s double-size hammock for more than $20 off. With a weight capacity of 500 pounds, this hammock is the perfect way to relax in the woods on your next trip.