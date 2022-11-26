REI famously doesn’t partake in Black Friday — they’d rather you enjoy time outdoors — but that doesn’t mean they’re missing out on the deals completely. In honor of Cyber Monday, the outdoors retailer is taking up to 40% off a ton of clothing, gear and more for your upcoming adventures in nature, be they on ski slopes this winter or hiking trails when it’s just a bit more reasonable outside.

But for extra savings, there’s another spot on the site to check: Click on over, Co-op members, to the REI Outlet section, where you’ll save 25% off one Outlet item through this Monday, November 28. All you have to do? Log into your account and use the coupon code OUTNOV22. There’s no such sale in stores; it’s all online in the outlet section.

If you’re not a member, it’s easy to get going: You pay a lifetime fee of $30 and access to discounts like these forever on. If you’re going to save more than $30 on a purchase anyway, it’s sort of a no-brainer. (There’s a prompt at checkout to sign you up.)

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks from that sale for you to shop below — all you have to do is narrow it down to your favorite, since the coupon allows you just one bonus discount.

REI Cyber Monday deals: Women’s styles

REI Cyber Monday deals: Men’s styles