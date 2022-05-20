REI is a go-to when it comes to anything and everything outdoor adventure, and right now you can save a ton of money on apparel, gear and more during the outfitter’s Anniversary Sale — a.k.a. the biggest sale of the year — now through May 30.

Co-op members (it’s $30 to sign up!) can save 20% on one full-price item and another 20% on an REI Outlet item — just use the code ANNIV22 at checkout (the promo doesn’t apply to sale or clearance items.

There’s plenty more members-only deals going on: Think up to 30% off REI Co-op brand clothing and up to $250 off Co-op bicycles. But there’s also a lot available to the general public, including camping gear deals from ENO, NEMO and REI Co-Op, up to 20% off Keen footwear, and up to 25% off clothing from The North Face, Cotopaxi and more. Check out some of our favorites from the sale below, and get ready to stock up on everything you need for your summer adventures before your picks sell out.

$41 $29.73 at REI

Stanley IceFlow Vacuum Water Jug with Flip Straw Lid REI

This 40-ounce jug has a ton of volume for your daily hydration needs if you have a long day outdoors — and it’ll keep the ice frozen all day long too. (We love that it comes with a handy straw for easy sipping.)

$49.99 $36.73 at REI

Nite Ize INOVA X2 LED Flashlight REI

A flashlight is a must for the great outdoors (after all, what are you going to use if your phone battery dies and you can’t use the built-in one?), and this 280-lumen illuminator is the right beam for the job.

$290 $229.73 at REI

Men’s Osprey Archeon 45 Pack REI

Osprey makes some of the best trail packs around, and this top-rated men’s 45-liter pack is great for a long weekend or more on the trail. It’s made from recycled materials for a little eco-cred to boot.

$150 $112.49 at REI

Stanley Even-Heat Camp Pro Cookset REI

Everything you need for a delicious campfire meal is in this top-rated 11-piece cookset, consisting of trail-tough eat- and drink-ware from Stanley. It comes with a stock pot, saucepan, lids, frying pan, cutting board, spatula, spoon and more.

$129 $96.69 at REI

Rumpl National Park Original Puffy Blanket REI

Lightweight, warm and gorgeous, the National Park series by Rumpl ticks all the boxes with its made-for-the-outdoors blankets. Choose from designs spotlighting some of the United States’ greatest natural treasures, including Olympic, Zion and Grand Canyon National Parks.

$170 $109.73 at REI

Osprey Archeon 28 Pack REI

Built for city life and for trail life, this Osprey pack is great for day hikes, and it’ll carry your laptop once you’re back in the concrete jungle.

$350 $262.49 at REI

Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit and Stand REI

Solo Stoves are great for smokeless fire whether you’re at home or in the great outdoors, and this fire pit is perfect for campfire cooking and marshmallow roasting without all the hassle. You’ll get a stand with this purchase too, which allows you to put it on grass or wooden decks alike.

$19.95 $10.73 at REI

Black Diamond Mojo Chalk Bag REI

Keep a climbing essential close at hand with this top-rated chalk bag, now almost half price during the sale.

$34.99 $22.73 at REI

Coleman Outdoor Blanket REI

This picnic-perfect blanket has a water-resistant bottom to keep the damp away and a flannel top for comfort — bring it along to music festivals or the beach too (we recommend keeping it in the car for whatever impromptu adventures come your way).

$89 $66.69 at REI

Women’s Petite Athleta Trekkie North Jogger Pants REI

It’s hard to find trail pants in petite sizes, but these top-rated ones from Athleta will serve you well while you’re hiking — or just running errands on a Saturday — thanks to their comfy fit and moisture-wicking fabric.

$39.95 $29.89 at REI

Hydro Flask Lightweight Standard-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle, 21 ounces REI

Hydro Flask’s insulated water bottles are legendary for trail or everyday use, and right now you can nab one for 25% off. It’ll keep hot drinks hot come winter, too.

$209 $156.99 at REI

Women’s La Sportiva Nucleo High II GTX Hiking Boots REI

These award-winning boots from one of the top Italian brands are made for long days hiking, and they’re waterproof for when the going gets muddy.

$79.95 $59.99 at REI

JBL Clip 4 Speaker REI

Bring your music with you hands-free with this clip-on speaker: It has a handy attachment so you can loop it on a carabiner while you’re on your way, and it pumps out great sound at the campsite.

$14.95 $11.19 at REI

Sea to Summit Cool Grip X-Mug REI

Save room in your pack with a collapsible mug that handles hot beverages, whether it’s very-necessary coffee or a hot cup of cocoa at the end of a long hike.

$600 $399.99 at REI

Garmin Forerunner 945 REI

This extremely smart watch is made for more than just hiking: You can put up to 1,000 songs on it, stream music, pull up color maps for path-finding and even pay contactlessly so you don’t have to lug around cards or cash. If something happens on the trail, it also has incident detection so your emergency contacts are immediately alerted.

$14.95 $10.73 at REI

Women’s Smartwool Secret Sleuth No Show Socks REI

These non-cushioned socks are great liners for sneakers when you’re running around town — and the top-rated pair stays up too, thanks to actually-good internal silicone grippers.

$110 $82.49 at REI

Men’s Fjallraven Abisko Shorts REI

Keep your legs cool while you’re hiking this summer with these Fjallraven shorts — they’re made with stretch panels when you need to maneuver up and over rocks and boulders, and they have a ton of pockets for essentials, too.

$59.95 $41.89 at REI

Women’s REI Co-op Trailsmith Shorts REI

Made for days out hiking and camping, these cotton-and-spandex shorts stretch and wick away moisture when you’re at your most active, and an exterior drawstring makes sure they stay up, too.

$95 $39.73 at REI

Prana Lurisia One-Piece Swimsuit REI

With cheerful stripes that remind us of summer picnics and seascapes, this one-piece suit is made for movement — but has a cheeky cut at the bum for a little bit of playfulness.

$110 $82.49 at REI

Men’s Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket REI

Fleece jackets are never a bad idea, and this color-blocked version from Cotopaxi is lightweight for cooler temps come fall. (P.S.: It’s never a bad idea to buy off-season gear when it’s on sale, especially when you know you’re going to need something later!).