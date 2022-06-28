REI’s gear sales are always worth a browse: The store is known for keeping some of the best of the best in stock, whether it’s camping necessities, hardcore outdoor adventure gear or everyday athletic essentials. Right now you can save a ton with discounts across many categories, from athleisure and e-bikes to backpacks and more.

We’ve rounded up some of the top-rated gear on sale during this Fourth of July promo — read on for the best discounts on the site’s most-loved gear below. This way, you know you’re getting a great deal.

$29.95 $18.73 at REI Outlet

Perfect for storing what you want to keep dry in or on a boat — or even as a way to organize stuff in a backpack — this cinch sack has fully welded seams for durability and fabric that’ll protect contents against splashes and dampness.

$80 $58.73 at REI Outlet

Wear this taupe long-sleeve shirt as an open layer or as a full-on button-up — no matter how you style it, it’ll keep you warm on spring days that still come with a cool breeze.

$269.95 $174.73 at REI Outlet

While there’s plenty of spring- and summer-ready gear in the sale, we’re big fans of buying off-season, and this Big Agnes jacket is a seriously good deal. The lightweight jacket is super warm and gets rave reviews for its construction and features (chest pocket, thumbholes and adjustable waist band). All that, and it compresses into a pocket so you can stash it away on trail or ski adventures.

$78 $57.73 at REI Outlet

Another pair of gym shorts is never a bad thing, and people are loving this pair, which has a slight compression fit and a soft liner that doesn’t stretch out.

$79 $45.73 at REI Outlet

Floaty and easy to wear any day this spring (or on cool summer nights), this loose blouse from Prana adds a romantic look to white trousers and blue jeans.

$170 $109.73 at REI Outlet

Built for city life and for trail life, this Osprey pack is great for day hikes, and it’ll carry your laptop once you’re back in the concrete jungle.

$26 $15.73 at REI Outlet

T-shirts for summer adventures tend to get a lot of wear, so stock up for your kids before they head off to camp. This soft cotton tee will get them through days and nights on the trail and around the campfire.

$149.95 $81.73 at REI Outlet

Perfect for cross-country treks in the summer and snowy ones in the winter, these super-stabilizing poles are made to go year-round and pack down small for carrying.

$80 $55.73 at REI Outlet

Throw on this breathable tank for spin classes and outdoor rides — and if you want to skip the bra, go ahead; it comes with one already built in.

$87 $57.73 at REI Outlet

Half-length running tights are exactly what we need in warmer temperatures (especially for those of us who find running in shorts very annoying). Choose between four colors, from basic black to a cool terra-cotta.