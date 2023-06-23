REI has long been our go-to destination for all things outdoors, adventuring and making the most out of every season. Thanks to its 4th of July Sale — which you can take advantage of right now — the popular retailer is slashing prices on over 2,000 bestselling products by up to 50%.

If you’re anything like us, you’ll want to load up your cart with some of the most trusted outdoor brands on the market ASAP from Hoka to Outdoor Research and Athleta to Thule. Plus, if you’re a Co-op member, you’ll save an exclusive 30% on Co-op camping gear and The North Face outerwear. For all that and more, read on for the best deals to shop from REI ahead of America’s big day.