Budget-conscious shoppers know that refurbished devices and appliances are a smart way to get wishlist-worthy items for less. If you get a fixed-up option that’s certified by the name brand, you can often get a nice piece of machinery for a fraction of the price. Right now, for example, you can pick up one of KitchenAid’s aspirational stand mixers — which earned our top spot in testing — for $90 off in refurbished condition.

Regularly $450 new, this sturdy stand mixer is the iconic model you know and love. It can handle huge batches of cookies, take on projects with 10 speeds and comes in colors ranging from a pop of pistachio to lavender, metallic blush and classic white.

Here’s how refurb works: When customers return their broken or defective items, the company has a team of specialists to restore them to smooth use and as-close-to-perfect-as-possible appearance. The needed repairs are made, and the products are sold back to customers in perfect working condition, usually with a good chunk off the price tag. It’s a great way to test out electronics you’re not sure you’ll love (earbuds if you’re a headphone person, smart watches if you’re not sure you’ll love it), save a ton of money and be a little kinder to the earth.

Don’t miss this deal on an Underscored-approved refurbished KitchenAid stand mixer while the sale is still happening over at KitchenAid.