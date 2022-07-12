Brett Ferdock/CNN

Every single month, we make note of our readers favorite Amazon products, most of which end up being some of the most useful and practical items imaginable. In honor of Prime Day, we decided to round up the best Prime Day deals on the products our readers are completely obsessed with, from hot honey to truly exceptional alarm clocks.

The best deals on our readers' favorite products

TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector
Our readers love this little gadget that helps traps hair from going down your drain. And now it's more than 50% off.

$19.96 $9.59 at Amazon
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Our pick for the best sleep mask on the market is 64% off right now.

$19.99 $7.19 at Amazon
Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light
Whether you're camping in the woods or just hanging out in the backyard, Oyoco's battery-powered light will keep the party going after dark.

$13.99 $10.87 at Amazon
Anker Power Strip With USB
With three USB-A ports and AC outlets in a single, compact cube, Anker's power "strip" is perfect for keeping all your devices charged on the go.

$19.99 $15.99 at Amazon
Bees Knees Hot Honey
Add a sweet and spicy kick to everything from pizza to ice cream with this bestselling — and delicious — hot honey.

$11.99 $14.99 at Amazon
Veken Packing Cubes, 6-Pack
Veken makes some of the most popular packing cubes around, and we also love that this set comes with separate bags for your shoes and dirty clothes.

$25.99 $17.99 at Amazon
Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag
Stop using single-use plastic bags for your snacks and leftovers. These silicone bags are perfect for storage and are even dishwasher- and freezer-safe.

$12.99 $9.09 at Amazon
Kalimdor Dog Water Bottle
Make sure your pup always has water on hot days with this dual bottle/dish, which ingeniously recollects whatever your dog doesn't immediately lap up.

$15.99 $11.99 at Amazon
MMmat Silicone Baking Mats
Silicone baking mats are an easy way to cut down on kitchen waste; just reach for one any time you’d tear off of a sheet of aluminum foil or parchment paper.

$24.99 $15.99 at Amazon
Black + Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Black + Decker’s Dustbuster is the best handheld vacuum you can buy. And now it's 30% off.

$59.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock
A few of the reasons why we named this the best alarm clock are that it allows you to set multiple alarms and offers temperature and humidity readings.

$21.20 $16.96 at Amazon
Anker Portable Charger
Anker’s bestselling charger passes the TSA’s battery rules, meaning you can feel confident bringing it with you on your next flight.

$21.99 $15.39 at Amazon
Holikme Mop Broom Holder
Declutter your closet or garage with Holikme’s wall-mounted organizer, featuring four spring-loaded slots for mops, brooms and rakes.

$18.99 $9.79 at Amazon