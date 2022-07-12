Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.

Every single month, we make note of our readers favorite Amazon products, most of which end up being some of the most useful and practical items imaginable. In honor of Prime Day, we decided to round up the best Prime Day deals on the products our readers are completely obsessed with, from hot honey to truly exceptional alarm clocks.