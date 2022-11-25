Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

This holiday season is a great time to be a PlayStation fan. Not only are PS5 restocks more frequent these days, but tons of the system’s best games and accessories are available at big discounts for Black Friday right now. Whether you just scored a PlayStation 5 after years of searching or are just looking to flesh out your library, we’ve cut through the clutter to highlight the PlayStation 5 deals that are actually worth your money.

PS5 Black Friday accessory deals

PS5 Black Friday game deals