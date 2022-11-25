Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
This holiday season is a great time to be a PlayStation fan. Not only are PS5 restocks more frequent these days, but tons of the system’s best games and accessories are available at big discounts for Black Friday right now. Whether you just scored a PlayStation 5 after years of searching or are just looking to flesh out your library, we’ve cut through the clutter to highlight the PlayStation 5 deals that are actually worth your money.
PS5 Black Friday accessory deals
Whether you need a spare controller for multiplayer or just want a fresh new color (like the gorgeous Galactic Purple), you can't go wrong with an extra DualSense — especially at this lowest-ever price.
This handy accessory can charge up to two DualSense controllers at once, all while doubling as a nice display stand and keeping your PS5's ports free for other peripherals.
If your PlayStation 5 is also your main streaming device, this sleek remote has all the controls you need for easy binging — including dedicated Disney+, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube buttons.
This handy adapter expands the paltry two ports on the front of the PS5, getting you a total of three high-speed USB-A ports and one USB-C input for all of your accessories.
This updated version of our favorite wireless gaming headset offers immersive sound and seamless multi-console compatibility, and it just hit its lowest price ever.
An internal SSD is essential for expanding your PS5's internal storage, which will fill up fast for anyone who plays a lot of games. This super-popular WD Black model gets you a whopping 2TB of extra space for close to its lowest price yet.
PS5 Black Friday game deals
Best Buy is offering up to $40 off select PlayStation exclusives, including lowest-ever prices on essentials like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Spider-Man Miles Morales and The Last of Us Part II. If you're looking to flesh your library out with the best PS5 games, this is a great place to start.
One of our favorite PC games and considered by many to be the best game of 2022, Elden Ring's unforgiving, engrossing action can be had for close to lowest price right now.
The time-loop action of Deathloop is unlike any shooter you've played, and it's well worth checking out at this lowest-ever price.
One of our picks for the best games of 2021, Resident Evil Village is one of the biggest, spookiest and most action-packed entries in the iconic horror series. It's a must-have for your collection at this price.
Sonic Frontiers is on sale just weeks after hitting stores, and while the new high-speed open-world action game has been getting mixed reviews, it's much less of a risk at this very low price.
One of our best games of 2020 winners, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is a gorgeous reimagining of both classic skateboarding games, with plenty of new modes and features to have you grinding through the wee hours of the morning.
We had a good time beating up baddies in the online open world of Gotham Knights, and this relatively new release is already deeply discounted for Black Friday.
Looking for your pigskin fix? Madden NFL 23 just hit its lowest price ever, making now a great time to get your hands on its new precision passing features and fresh franchise mode.
If basketball's more your thing, the new NBA 2K23 is also cheaper than ever. This latest installment provides even more precise ball control and brings the beloved Michael Jordan challenge back.