Just because Prime Day is technically Amazon’s domain, that doesn’t mean it’s the only retailer offering discounts this week. There are plenty of reasons why shoppers may choose to shop from retailers other than Amazon, and we’re all for saving money without sacrificing any of your values. Whether your favorites are only stocked at one place, or you’re looking for a personal gift for someone special, these sales have got you covered.

Below, we’ve rounded up a bunch of competing retailers offering sales that coincide with Prime Day, from big-box alternatives like Wayfair, Target, Nordstrom and Best Buy to rare deals at sustainable and small businesses, too.

Make sure to scroll to the bottom for a collection of smaller brands offering some not-so-small discounts. Spanning every category and price point, these retailers will have you saying “Amazon who?” in no time.

Adidas is racing Amazon to the finish line with these deals — get an extra 25% off select full price items and sale items with code SCOREBIG at checkout. Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered with these Prime Day sales, now through July 14.

Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Sale offers sizzling deals you won’t want to miss. All the latest tech and appliances will be on sale: think beloved brands Apple, KitchenAid, Dyson, Beats and much, much more. These deals are likely to match Amazon’s, so head over to Best Buy’s site to check out featured deals now through July 17.

Save on the internet’s favorite sheets, bedding, loungewear and more thanks to this Summer Savings Event at Brooklinen. Now through July 13, you can get 15% off sitewide, including everything you need for maximum cozyness. Swap out your stuffy winter bedding and relax in the softest linen sheets or rest your head on a pillow we love.

On July 12 and 13, Chewy will be offering major savings during its Chewy’s Deals for All the Feels event. Whether you’re shopping for a furry, feathery or scaly friend, this promo is one you won’t want to miss. Thousands of items will be discounted, spanning categories like treats, pet tech, beds, clothing, supplements, medications, DNA Kits and more. Plus, Chewy will be matching pet parent purchases up to $1 million in product donations to Greater Good Charities to help pets in need, so make sure you browse before these tail-wagging deals are gone.

This major retailer is offering discounts of 25% and more for its Black Friday Flash Deals. Shop the site July 12 and 13 to check out these sales on home, beauty and fashion for the whole family.

Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale is the retailer’s biggest and best sale of the year, and even though the official start date is July 15, many Nordy Club cardmembers can shop the savings today. With a ton of discounts across all their categories, these are deals on luxury must-haves you won’t want to miss. Check out our roundup for some of the best picks — plus, you can even browse the digital catalog for inspiration, too.

Just in time for Prime Day, you can get 50% off clothes, shoes and more for the whole family. This online-only promotion lasts through July 12, so don’t miss these discounts on affordable, size-inclusive clothes for the whole family at an even better price. Old Navy offers frequent sales, but they’re rarely this good — so shop now, whether you’re revamping your wardrobe or just stocking up on some basics.

For 72 hours only, you can save tons on furniture and decor during this flash sale at Overstock. Outfit your home and garden with brand new rugs, mattresses, outdoor items and more, all seeing massive discounts you won’t want to miss.

July 8 through 13, Petco is offering tons of sales — up to 50% off — pet essentials. From travel carriers to beds, litter boxes to treats, toys to grooming supplies and more, these deals will have you covered. Whether your companion is furry, feathered or scaly you’ll have plenty of discounts to browse at this retailer’s event, including 20% off same-day delivery orders for the must-haves you need asap.

Right now, you can save big on tech essentials thanks to the Black Friday in July Sale at Samsung. Whether you’re shopping for a new phone, tablet, television, wireless earbuds or even a vacuum, this sale has you covered. The promo lasts now through July 24.

There’s a reason it’s impossible to leave Target with just one thing: the retailer simply has all the best stuff at great prices. Now through July 13, you can save even more on your favorites during the Target Deal Days, offering savings on hundreds of thousands of items across all categories. Some of the top deals include a $10 gift card when you spend $50 on food and beverage, up to 25% off beauty, 50% off tech, 40% off kitchen appliances and up to half off apparel and accessories for the whole family.

If you need to finally get around to some DIY projects this summer, gear up with tools, decor and more from the Home Depot. The retailer’s extended Fourth of July sales mean you can prepare your home and yard for months of entertaining (and relaxing). Get up to 50% off equipment from vacuums, appliances and power tools to home upgrades like furniture, artificial plants, cookware and luggage. These sales won’t last long, though, so browse now before everything sells out.

Massage guns like the Theragun have been shown to help prevent delayed onset muscle soreness by promoting blood flow to your muscles. If you’ve been waiting to purchase a Therabody gun for a while, do yourself (and your muscles) a solid and pick one up right now: all four models (PRO, Elite, Prime and Mini), plus other accessories like the RecoveryAir JetBoots, Wave Roller and more are seeing significant discounts right now. Need help deciding which Theragun is for you? Check out our review for help deciding.

Walgreens isn’t just for wandering the aisles searching for deodorant — their site is a treasure trove of deals, especially right now. Stock up on all your pharmacy needs and get 25% off regular priced items plus free same day delivery when you spend $10.

During Wayfair’s Summer Save-a-Thon event, you can take advantage of dozens of promos to upgrade your home and patio in style. Get major discounts — up to 60% off — across a bunch of categories, from now until August 28 (but hurry, all the best stuff will sell out fast). Snag huge savings on furniture, bedding, decor, kitchen essentials and much, much more. Check out our favorites from this major sale.

This year, the Birthday Event at Woot! (an Amazon-owned company) coincides with Prime Day, meaning you can score tons of savings at the adjacent outlet. Woot! is already a go-to for discounts on must-have items, and this sale is no different — now through July 24 save on products from Dyson, Apple, Bissell, Under Armour, 23andMe and much more. The site’s daily promotions change every day, so check back over the next week or so for the best deals.

Additional deals from some of our favorite brands

• Ace Hardware: Working on some home upgrades? Check out Ace Rewards Days, an online-only promotion that offers15% off select regular-priced items for Ace Rewards Members. Just use code ARJUL to score the savings July 12 and 13.

• Avocado: At Avocado, you can save on organic, vegan and environmentally conscious mattresses, bedding and more.

• Birthdate Co: July 12 and 13, you can get 20% off these coveted candles, tailored to each date of birth.

• Buy Buy Baby: If you or someone you know is expecting, now’s a great time to peruse everything this retailer has to offer — you’ll get 20% off your entire purchase right now.

• Champion: Snag athleisure and workout gear on sale right now at Champion — the brand is offering up to 30% off of select styles.

• EyeBuyDirect: Treat yourself to new eyewear with BOGO on the EyeBuyDirect collection and 30% off designer frames.

• Honeylove: During this Anniversary sale, bras, undies, shapewear and more are up to half off.

• Huckberry: Huckberry’s durable outdoor apparel and gear rarely goes on sale, so make sure to browse this promo for 30% off seasonal bestsellers, now through July 14.

• Kjaer Weis: Score 20% off elegant makeup sitewide with code KWHOWL20.

• Lenovo: Tech sales aren’t exclusive to Amazon during Prime Day — shop these discounts at Lenovo’s Black Friday in July event.

• Lomi: Beloved by celebrities and gorgeous on your countertop, this sleek composter turns your kitchen scraps to soil gold — and for the first time ever, it’s discounted 10% off.

• Otherland: During this rare sale, you can score up to 35% off a bunch of candles, as well as additional discounts at the brand’s new store in Soho, starting 8am EST on July 12.

• Paula’s Choice: Score holy-grail skincare 20% off sitewide, plus get free Shipping on all orders with code HOWL.

• REI: While the outdoors mega-outlet doesn’t have any sales specifically competing with Prime Day, at the REI Outlet members can save an extra 30% on select summer styles July 11 and 12.

• Samsonite: Prepare for summer travel with this exclusive sky-high deal on a 2-Piece Hardside Set — at just $139.99, this discount takes an additional $50 off the sale price.

• Sodastream: Satisfy your seltzer addiction with up to 40% off popular everyday sparkling water maker kits and bundles.

• Squatty Potty: Get regular when you use code PRIME22 for 20% off the simple stool and bamboo stools, July 12 and 13 only.

• Thermoworks: The trusted meat thermometer brand is offering two of its bestsellers 25% off through July 13: our favorite Thermapen ONE as well as the Signals BBQ Alarm Thermometer.

• TRUFF: Spice up your life with 30% off all pantry staples at Truff right now.

• TUSHY: Skip the crappy deals and save up to 35% on bidet attachments and accessories — plus the TP alternative Stand & Squares will be just $1 while supplies last (yep, you read that right).

• Volcanica Coffee: Save on your morning cup of joe with 20% off all estate coffees — just code SEASONAL at checkout through July 13.

• WhoGivesACrap: Get $10 off your first subscription of planet-conscious toilet paper — just spend $45 and use code CNN10 at checkout.