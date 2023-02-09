Cyber Week-Mattress-Avocado-lead image-cnnu
Avocado

If you’re waking up with achy joints or overheating throughout the night, it’s probably time to replace that old mattress in your bedroom. And if you’ve been delaying this big-ticket purchase — trust me, we get it — now’s the perfect chance to upgrade, thanks to tons of Presidents Day mattress sales.

Whether you prefer a foam, spring or hybrid option, there are plenty of deals to choose from at a variety of price points. You’ll even find specialty models made from sustainable materials, muscle-relieving options for athletes and more. Plus, save on accessories like adjustable bases, mattress toppers, pillows, bedding and more from the brands below.

If you’re making sleep a priority in 2023, there’s never been a better time to commit to your resolutions with a new mattress. With Presidents Day quickly approaching, don’t sleep on these stellar deals.

Amerisleep

Take $450 off any mattress with code AS450; 30% off adjustable bed bundles; and 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase.

AS3
amerisleep as3 cnnu.jpg
Amerisleep

Amerisleep's bestselling mattress has a "medium feel" of comfort and support that's suitable for most sleepers. Made from plant-based memory foam, it also boasts a cooling effect.

$1,499 From $1,049 at Amerisleep

Avocado

Get 10% off sitewide with code SAVE10, plus clearance savings up to half off on select apparel.

Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado's top-rated mattress is made from organic wool, organic latex and organic cotton. Its 1,414 individually tuned, tempered steel coils in three gauges are arranged in five distinct ergonomic zones for maximum comfort.

$1,399 From $1,259 at Avocado

Awara Sleep

Take $300 off any mattress and get $499 worth of accessories included. Not to mention, your purchase means 10 trees will be planted for a farmer in need.

Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress
awara natural hybrid cnnu.jpg
Awara

Made from certified organic materials, this mattress's combination of latex and individually wrapped coils fosters more air circulation, while those same coils minimize motion transfer, so you won't feel your sleep partner tossing and turning.

$1,398 From $799 at Awara Sleep

Bear

Get 35% off plus a free sleep bundle with any mattress purchase when you use code PD35.

Elite Hybrid
bear elite hybrid cnnu.jpg
Bear

This highly breathable mattress is cool to the touch for hot sleepers, and it provides ergonomic support. Choose from three firmness options: soft, medium and firm.

$1,721 From $1,119 at Bear

Beautyrest

Save up to $900 on luxury mattresses and adjustable bases.

Beautyrest Black
beautyrest black cnnu.jpg
Beautyrest

This mattress line is available in three classes. L-Class offers premium support, cooling and pressure relief, while C-Class adds on more support and luxe materials and K-Class boasts the most advanced support system

$2,249 From $1,949 at Beautyrest

Big Fig

Big Fig’s mattresses, ideal for plus-size sleepers, are up to $400 off with code PRES.

Big Fig Mattress
big fig mattress cnnu.jpg
Big Fig

This mattress supports up to 1,100 pounds and includes ThermoGel cooling technology and edge support, so you'll feel as comfortable on the sides as in the middle.

$1,399 From $999 at Big Fig

Cocoon by Sealy

Take 35% off mattresses, plus get free pillows and sheets worth $199.

The Chill Memory Foam Mattress
cocoon sealy chill mattress cnnu.jpg
Cocoon by Sealy

This 10-inch memory foam mattress conforms to your body shape, has motion isolation and comes with a cooling cover that absorbs body heat.

$769 From $499 at Cocoon by Sealy

Dreamcloud

Take 25% off sitewide, plus score $599 worth of accessories with your purchase.

The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress
dreamcloud premier hybrid cnnu copy.jpg
DreamCloud

This breathable mattress boasts multiple foam layers and supportive coils, along with an ultra-soft cashmere-blend quilted topper.

$1,473 $749 at Dreamcloud

Layla Sleep

Mattresses are up to $200 off, while comforters, toppers and weighted blankets are $100 off or more. Bundles are also on sale, with up to $1,250 off.

Layla Memory Foam Mattress
layla memory foam mattress.jpg
Layla

Copper is what makes this mattress special. It adds a hint of support to soft foam, helps carry heat away from your body and is naturally antimicrobial for odor control. Also, you can flip the mattress to experience either soft or firm support.

$749 From $599 at Layla

Leesa

Take $700 off select mattresses and score two free pillows for a total of almost $1,000 in savings.

Original Hybrid Mattress
leesa original hybrid cnnu.jpg
Leesa

The newest addition to Leesa's offerings, this hybrid mattress combines body-contouring memory foam with supportive springs for ideal medium-firm feel.

$1,049 From $949 at Leesa

Mattress Firm

Snag savings on top brands during Mattress Firm’s Prezzzidents Day Sale.

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Hybrid High Point 14-Inch Plush Mattress
sealy posturpedic cnnu.jpg
Mattress Firm

With this purchase, you'll receive a $200 "Instant Gift," which can be redeemed by visiting a store, calling or chatting with a representative.

$2,379 From $2,179 at Mattress Firm

Nectar Sleep

Get 33% off sitewide, with prices starting at $395. You can also snag a free adjustable base with any $899+ mattress purchase with code ELEVATE.

The Nectar Premier Mattress
nectar premier mattress cnnu.jpg
Nectar

This all-foam mattress is conveniently shipped in a box and has both a cooling gel layer and breathable cover so you won't sweat while you sleep.

$1,049 From $699 at Nectar Sleep

Nolah Mattress

All mattresses are 33% off, and you’ll also get a free gift when you buy.

Nolah Evolution 15-Inch
nolah evolution cnnu.jpg
Nolah

This bestselling seven-layer hybrid model is available in three different levels of firmness and features targeted spine support and cooling abilities.

$1,599 From $1,119 at Nolah Mattress

Purple

Mattress sets are up to $900 off, but you can also take $400 off mattresses and $500 off adjustable bases on their own.

Purple Plus Mattress
purple plus mattress cnnu.jpg
Purple

In addition to Purple's famous GelFlex Grid, this mattress includes an additional two inches of premium comfort foam for more cushioning and less bounce.

$1,499 From $1,099 at Purple

Saatva

Underscored readers can get an extra $75 off the sitewide sale for a total of $375 off orders of $1,000 or more.

Saatva Classic Mattress
Classic Queen Mattress
Classic Queen Mattress
Saatva

The brand's bestselling hybrid innerspring mattress is available in three firmness choices and two heights, and it offers major back support.

$995 From $595 at Saatva

Sealy

Find savings on hybrid mattresses and supportive pillows during this sale.

Sealy Posturepedic Plus
sealy posturepedic plus cnnu.jpg
Sealy

Sealy's top collection is made to be the ultimate in support. Choose from all-foam (more conforming) and hybrid (more responsive), then pick your firmness.

$1,799 From $1,699 at Sealy

Serta

Save up to $1,000 on select Serta mattresses and adjustable bases through Feb. 27.

iComfort Hybrid Mattress
serta icomfort cnnu.jpg
Serta

This model offers exceptional support for your back and neck, plus an exclusive memory foam that channels heat from your body.

$1,109 From $1,009 at Serta

Siena Sleep

Get $300 off the memory foam mattress, with prices starting at just $199.

Siena Memory Foam Mattress
siena mattress cnnu.jpg
Siena Sleep

This budget-friendly option offers 5 layers and a 180-night trial so you can ensure it's right for you.

$499 From $199 at Siena Sleep

Sleep Number

During the Ultimate Sleep Number Event, save on mattresses, pillows and more sleep accessories with a range of Presidents Day offers.

Sleep Number 360 i10 Smart Bed
sleep number i10 smart bed cnnu.jpg
Sleep Number

Relax on a mattress customized to your exact preferences — this one is breathable, cooling and automatically responds to your movements.

$5,399 From $4,699 at Sleep Number

Slumberland

Don’t miss deep storewide savings at Slumberland through the end of the month.

Slumbercrest Nova Mattress
slumberland slumbercrest cnnu.jpg
Slumberland

This cool-to-the-touch mattress includes 6 layers of foam plus a dense coil system a luxurious night's sleep.

$687 From $549 at Slumberland

Stearns & Foster

Get up to $600 off a mattress, plus $200 in free accessories with a mattress set purchase.

The Lux Hybrid
searns and foster lux hybrid cnnu.jpg
Stearns and Foster

Get the support of innersprings with the comfort of memory foam with this "best of both worlds" model.

$3,199 From $2,599 at Stearns & Foster

Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets and get $300 worth of sleep accessories for free. You can also 20% off mattress toppers, plus you’ll get a free sleep set.

Tempur-Adapt
tempurpedic tempuradapt cnnu.jpg
Tempur-pedic

This mattress features layers of proprietary materials that support restful sleep and reduce aches.

$1,699 From $1,599 at Tempur-Pedic

Tuft & Needle

Save up to $650 on mattresses, plus get up to 30% off quilts, weighted blankets, furniture and dog beds.

Mint Mattress
tempurpedic mint mattress cnnu.jpg
Tempur-pedic

If your partner's (or pet's) tossing and turning keeps you up, consider the Mint Mattress, specially designed to provide cool comfort for two sleepers.

$1,295 From $1,036 at Tuft & Needle

Vaya

Get $300 off any mattress from this affordable brand when you use code VAYA300.

Vaya Mattress
vaya mattress cnnu.jpg
Vaya

This goldilocks of mattresses provides a comfortable mix of bounce and support for all sleepers, all for a reasonable price.

$749 From $449 at Vaya

Zoma

Get $150 off these mattresses made for athletes with code WIN150.

Zoma Hybrid
zoma hybrid mattress cnnu.jpg
Zoma

Relieve tired muscles with this cooling mattress that combines a sturdy base to encourage alignment and contouring cooling gel memory foam.

$749 From $549 at Zoma