If you’re waking up with achy joints or overheating throughout the night, it’s probably time to replace that old mattress in your bedroom. And if you’ve been delaying this big-ticket purchase — trust me, we get it — now’s the perfect chance to upgrade, thanks to tons of Presidents Day mattress sales.
Whether you prefer a foam, spring or hybrid option, there are plenty of deals to choose from at a variety of price points. You’ll even find specialty models made from sustainable materials, muscle-relieving options for athletes and more. Plus, save on accessories like adjustable bases, mattress toppers, pillows, bedding and more from the brands below.
If you’re making sleep a priority in 2023, there’s never been a better time to commit to your resolutions with a new mattress. With Presidents Day quickly approaching, don’t sleep on these stellar deals.
Amerisleep
Take $450 off any mattress with code AS450; 30% off adjustable bed bundles; and 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase.
Amerisleep's bestselling mattress has a "medium feel" of comfort and support that's suitable for most sleepers. Made from plant-based memory foam, it also boasts a cooling effect.
Avocado
Get 10% off sitewide with code SAVE10, plus clearance savings up to half off on select apparel.
Avocado's top-rated mattress is made from organic wool, organic latex and organic cotton. Its 1,414 individually tuned, tempered steel coils in three gauges are arranged in five distinct ergonomic zones for maximum comfort.
Awara Sleep
Take $300 off any mattress and get $499 worth of accessories included. Not to mention, your purchase means 10 trees will be planted for a farmer in need.
Made from certified organic materials, this mattress's combination of latex and individually wrapped coils fosters more air circulation, while those same coils minimize motion transfer, so you won't feel your sleep partner tossing and turning.
Bear
Get 35% off plus a free sleep bundle with any mattress purchase when you use code PD35.
This highly breathable mattress is cool to the touch for hot sleepers, and it provides ergonomic support. Choose from three firmness options: soft, medium and firm.
Beautyrest
Save up to $900 on luxury mattresses and adjustable bases.
This mattress line is available in three classes. L-Class offers premium support, cooling and pressure relief, while C-Class adds on more support and luxe materials and K-Class boasts the most advanced support system
Big Fig
Big Fig’s mattresses, ideal for plus-size sleepers, are up to $400 off with code PRES.
This mattress supports up to 1,100 pounds and includes ThermoGel cooling technology and edge support, so you'll feel as comfortable on the sides as in the middle.
Cocoon by Sealy
Take 35% off mattresses, plus get free pillows and sheets worth $199.
This 10-inch memory foam mattress conforms to your body shape, has motion isolation and comes with a cooling cover that absorbs body heat.
Dreamcloud
Take 25% off sitewide, plus score $599 worth of accessories with your purchase.
This breathable mattress boasts multiple foam layers and supportive coils, along with an ultra-soft cashmere-blend quilted topper.
Layla Sleep
Mattresses are up to $200 off, while comforters, toppers and weighted blankets are $100 off or more. Bundles are also on sale, with up to $1,250 off.
Copper is what makes this mattress special. It adds a hint of support to soft foam, helps carry heat away from your body and is naturally antimicrobial for odor control. Also, you can flip the mattress to experience either soft or firm support.
Leesa
Take $700 off select mattresses and score two free pillows for a total of almost $1,000 in savings.
The newest addition to Leesa's offerings, this hybrid mattress combines body-contouring memory foam with supportive springs for ideal medium-firm feel.
Mattress Firm
Snag savings on top brands during Mattress Firm’s Prezzzidents Day Sale.
With this purchase, you'll receive a $200 "Instant Gift," which can be redeemed by visiting a store, calling or chatting with a representative.
Nectar Sleep
Get 33% off sitewide, with prices starting at $395. You can also snag a free adjustable base with any $899+ mattress purchase with code ELEVATE.
This all-foam mattress is conveniently shipped in a box and has both a cooling gel layer and breathable cover so you won't sweat while you sleep.
Nolah Mattress
All mattresses are 33% off, and you’ll also get a free gift when you buy.
This bestselling seven-layer hybrid model is available in three different levels of firmness and features targeted spine support and cooling abilities.
Purple
Mattress sets are up to $900 off, but you can also take $400 off mattresses and $500 off adjustable bases on their own.
In addition to Purple's famous GelFlex Grid, this mattress includes an additional two inches of premium comfort foam for more cushioning and less bounce.
Saatva
Underscored readers can get an extra $75 off the sitewide sale for a total of $375 off orders of $1,000 or more.
The brand's bestselling hybrid innerspring mattress is available in three firmness choices and two heights, and it offers major back support.
Sealy
Find savings on hybrid mattresses and supportive pillows during this sale.
Sealy's top collection is made to be the ultimate in support. Choose from all-foam (more conforming) and hybrid (more responsive), then pick your firmness.
Serta
Save up to $1,000 on select Serta mattresses and adjustable bases through Feb. 27.
This model offers exceptional support for your back and neck, plus an exclusive memory foam that channels heat from your body.
Siena Sleep
Get $300 off the memory foam mattress, with prices starting at just $199.
This budget-friendly option offers 5 layers and a 180-night trial so you can ensure it's right for you.
Sleep Number
During the Ultimate Sleep Number Event, save on mattresses, pillows and more sleep accessories with a range of Presidents Day offers.
Relax on a mattress customized to your exact preferences — this one is breathable, cooling and automatically responds to your movements.
Slumberland
Don’t miss deep storewide savings at Slumberland through the end of the month.
This cool-to-the-touch mattress includes 6 layers of foam plus a dense coil system a luxurious night's sleep.
Stearns & Foster
Get up to $600 off a mattress, plus $200 in free accessories with a mattress set purchase.
Get the support of innersprings with the comfort of memory foam with this "best of both worlds" model.
Tempur-Pedic
Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets and get $300 worth of sleep accessories for free. You can also 20% off mattress toppers, plus you’ll get a free sleep set.
This mattress features layers of proprietary materials that support restful sleep and reduce aches.
Tuft & Needle
Save up to $650 on mattresses, plus get up to 30% off quilts, weighted blankets, furniture and dog beds.
If your partner's (or pet's) tossing and turning keeps you up, consider the Mint Mattress, specially designed to provide cool comfort for two sleepers.
Vaya
Get $300 off any mattress from this affordable brand when you use code VAYA300.
This goldilocks of mattresses provides a comfortable mix of bounce and support for all sleepers, all for a reasonable price.
Zoma
Get $150 off these mattresses made for athletes with code WIN150.
Relieve tired muscles with this cooling mattress that combines a sturdy base to encourage alignment and contouring cooling gel memory foam.