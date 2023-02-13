presidents day furniture lead.jpg
Burrow

If ever there was a month to stay nestled in the warm comforts of your house, it’s February. Which is why this month’s Presidents Day sales offer up the perfect excuse to indulge in a little home improvement.

The holiday, Feb. 20 this year, is celebrated by retailers and shoppers alike, and we found furniture sales that include up to 70% off select items for every room. From the bedroom to the patio, the kitchen to the living room, the bathroom to the entryway, we rounded up some favorite finds from some of the top home sites to help get you started. You’ll never be happier to spend another night staying in.

Allform

Shop Allform’s Presidents Day sale and save 20% off sitewide with the code PDS20. The brand known for its high-quality, custom modular sofas, loveseats, armchairs and sectionals has plenty of great options to spruce up your living space.

3-Seat Sofa With Chaise
Allform

This three-seater comes in seven fabric and two leather color options and ships for free within one to two weeks. Pair it with an armchair, $845 with the code, and a matching ottoman, $345 with the code, and don’t forget accessories. We love the square and lumbar pillows, both on sale for $45 each.

$2,806 $2,245 at Allform

Burrow

Now through Feb. 26, save up to $1,000 sitewide with the code PREZ23 during the Burrow Presidents Day sale, where the more you spend, the more you save. Take $275 off $1,600-plus, $350 off $2,000-plus, $450 off $2,500-plus, $550 off $3,000-plus, $750 off $4,000-plus and $1,000 off $5,000-plus.

Index Coffee Table
Burrow

Our eye is fixed on this coffee table, which would look fab next to the Union three-seat sofa, marked down to $2,145 with the code, and the leather Lodge chair, now $761. And shipping? It’s free on all orders. 

$595 $421 at Burrow

The Home Depot

Kitchen, dining, bedroom, office–pick a room, any room, and there’s bound to be a great furniture deal to be had during The Home Depot’s Presidents Day sale. With up to 30% off select furniture items, you’ll be ready for a refresh.

Sauder Cottage Road Mystic Oak L-Shaped Desk
The Home Depot

The best-selling Sauder Cottage Road wood L-shaped desk is 35% off, marked down to $281.70, and perfect for work-from-home employees.

$435 $282 at The Home Depot
Lucid Comfort Collection Queen Deluxe Adjustable Bed
The Home Depot

If a new bed is order, check out the best-selling Lucid Comfort Collection queen-size deluxe adjustable bed base with a wireless remote and smart app, 30% off at $699.

$999 $699 at The Home Depot
Homestyles Americana White Kitchen Island
The Home Depot

For the kitchen? Add versatility with Homestyles’ Americana kitchen island with a drop leaf, now 16% off at $827. And to add a little elegance — and comfort — to your dining room, don’t miss out this upholstered set of two tufted dining chairs, 15% off at $314.


$983 $827 at The Home Depot

Lovesac

February is the perfect time for grabbing a blanket, binging a new show and really, just nesting at home. Kick it all up a notch when you shop Lovsac’s Presidents Day event. Find 30% off Sac bundles, up to 20% off Sactionals and StealthTech.

The BigOne Bundle
Lovesac

This bundle includes a super-soft beanbag-like faux-fur Sac, a Footsac blanket that comes with a genius 18-inch pocket to keep your feet warm and a Squattoman footstool.

$2,175 $1,523 at Lovesac
Sactional
Lovesac

If you’re looking for something bigger, the Sactional can be customized with a slew of options–from arm style to fabric to configuration to fill. And for the tech-obsessed? Add StealthTech, an integrated wireless charging and immersive surround sound system built into your sofa. You may never leave home again.   

$2,850 From at Lovesac

Lowe’s

Head over to Lowe’s for Presidents Day savings on everything from power tools and electronics to home improvement and, of course, furniture–now through Feb. 22.

Blue Rhino Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit Table
Lowe's

If you’re in the market to spiff up your patio, consider adding a fire pit table. While you’re at it, add some outdoor lighting, up to 30% off select items during the sale.

$449 $399 at Lowe's
Allen + Roth Kingscote Bathroom Vanity
Lowe's

If it’s your bathroom that could use a little love, you’ll find up to 40% off select vanities and faucets, including Allen + Roth’s handsome 48-inch unit, now $100 off at $499.

$599 $499 at Lowe's
Loloi Overdyed Oriental Area Rug
Lowe's

To tie everything together, don’t miss scoring up to 30% off select Loloi area rugs — this 12-by-15-foot Oriental version is the best of both worlds: both classic and contemporary, not to mention $456 off at $1,063. 

$1,519 $1,063 at Lowe's

Overstock

The annual Overstock Presidents Day Clearance is on with big deals happening across all categories plus free shipping on all orders, now through Feb. 23. You’ll find rugs starting at $49, an extra 15% off living room furniture and up to 70% off thousands of items.

Brooklyn Outdoor Acacia Wood Sofa
Overstock

Winter is a good time to score on patio seating, like this Brooklyn acacia wood three-seat outdoor sofa with cushions from Christopher Knight Home.

$731 $502 at Overstock
Poly and Bark Weave Chairs, Set of 2
Overstock

We also love this set of two Poly and Bark weave chairs, $82 off at $432, with their curved backs, rope woven seats and solid wood frames.

$537 $432 at Overstock
Grain Wood Furniture Montauk Wood Panel Bed
Overstock

we’re pretty sure we will instantly sleep better when we add this Montauk distressed wood-panel bed by Grain Wood Furniture to our favorite room in the house. Get it for $374.

$483 $374 at Overstock

Sam’s Club

Through Feb. 26, you’ll find a slew of instant savings during the Presidents Day event at Sam’s Club. The popular retailer has plenty of great deals on furniture this year, with sweet savings on sofas, desks, recliners, patio sets and more.

Tahiti 4-Piece Outdoor Seating Set
Sam's Club

At the top of our wish list: This Tahiti four-piece outdoor seating set from Abbyson that’s now $600 off and has us dreaming of summer days outside by the pool.

$1,599 $999 at Sam's Club
Member's Mark Livingston Writing Desk
Sam's Club

We can also see ourselves working from home at Member’s Mark’s Livingston writing desk that comes with a handy built-in power station.

$200 $150 at Sam's Club
Kristen Fabric Reversible Sectional and Storage Ottoman
Sam's Club

For lounging, we'd choose this Abbyson’s Kristen reversible sectional that comes with a storage ottoman, marked down to $699 from $999. 

$999 $699 at Sam's Club

Society6

Take up to 40% off everything sitewide during Society6’s Presidents Day sale, and fill your home with unique and modern furniture featuring artwork by independent artists.

Hand Print Sling Chair
Society6

This black-and-white hand print sling chair is trending now, and we can see why, with its bold graphic design, comfy hammock-style seat and solid wood frame. If you love the black and white vibe, don’t miss out on the mid-century modern abstract linen rug, also 30% off at $256, or the mid-century modern concrete and wood credenza, 15% off at $849.

$175 $123 at Society6
Urban Graffiti Paper Street Art Coffee Table
Society6

Crave color? There’s plenty to choose from, including this urban graffiti street art-style coffee table, 15% off at $222.

$261 $222 at Society6

Wayfair

Wayfair kicks off its annual Presidents Day sale Feb. 14, with discounts of up to 70% off select items through Feb. 22.

Zipcode Design Ronnie Upholstered Storage Bed
Wayfair

 If you’re ready to update your bedroom, you’ll love Zipcode Design’s Ronnie upholstered storage bed, marked down from $723 to just $180 for a queen.

$723 $180 at Wayfair
Sand & Stable Alyssia Console Table
Wayfair

 Say your entryway could use some pizazz? Sand & Stable’s Alyssia console table, available in gray, brown, oak and black, is 20% off at $250.

$325 $250 at Wayfair
Darby Home Co Black Kneeland Media Console
Wayfair

And your living room will get a serious design boost with the addition of Darby Home Co’s Kneeland media console, now 64% off at $300. Highly rated with more than 10,600 reviews, it comes in an array of wood finishes and even includes an electric fireplace. 

$835 $300 at Wayfair