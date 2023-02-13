If ever there was a month to stay nestled in the warm comforts of your house, it’s February. Which is why this month’s Presidents Day sales offer up the perfect excuse to indulge in a little home improvement.

The holiday, Feb. 20 this year, is celebrated by retailers and shoppers alike, and we found furniture sales that include up to 70% off select items for every room. From the bedroom to the patio, the kitchen to the living room, the bathroom to the entryway, we rounded up some favorite finds from some of the top home sites to help get you started. You’ll never be happier to spend another night staying in.

Shop Allform’s Presidents Day sale and save 20% off sitewide with the code PDS20. The brand known for its high-quality, custom modular sofas, loveseats, armchairs and sectionals has plenty of great options to spruce up your living space.

Now through Feb. 26, save up to $1,000 sitewide with the code PREZ23 during the Burrow Presidents Day sale, where the more you spend, the more you save. Take $275 off $1,600-plus, $350 off $2,000-plus, $450 off $2,500-plus, $550 off $3,000-plus, $750 off $4,000-plus and $1,000 off $5,000-plus.

Kitchen, dining, bedroom, office–pick a room, any room, and there’s bound to be a great furniture deal to be had during The Home Depot’s Presidents Day sale. With up to 30% off select furniture items, you’ll be ready for a refresh.

February is the perfect time for grabbing a blanket, binging a new show and really, just nesting at home. Kick it all up a notch when you shop Lovsac’s Presidents Day event. Find 30% off Sac bundles, up to 20% off Sactionals and StealthTech.

The BigOne Bundle Lovesac This bundle includes a super-soft beanbag-like faux-fur Sac, a Footsac blanket that comes with a genius 18-inch pocket to keep your feet warm and a Squattoman footstool. $2,175 $1,523 at Lovesac Sactional Lovesac If you’re looking for something bigger, the Sactional can be customized with a slew of options–from arm style to fabric to configuration to fill. And for the tech-obsessed? Add StealthTech, an integrated wireless charging and immersive surround sound system built into your sofa. You may never leave home again. $2,850 From at Lovesac

Head over to Lowe’s for Presidents Day savings on everything from power tools and electronics to home improvement and, of course, furniture–now through Feb. 22.

The annual Overstock Presidents Day Clearance is on with big deals happening across all categories plus free shipping on all orders, now through Feb. 23. You’ll find rugs starting at $49, an extra 15% off living room furniture and up to 70% off thousands of items.

Through Feb. 26, you’ll find a slew of instant savings during the Presidents Day event at Sam’s Club. The popular retailer has plenty of great deals on furniture this year, with sweet savings on sofas, desks, recliners, patio sets and more.

Take up to 40% off everything sitewide during Society6’s Presidents Day sale, and fill your home with unique and modern furniture featuring artwork by independent artists.

Wayfair kicks off its annual Presidents Day sale Feb. 14, with discounts of up to 70% off select items through Feb. 22.