If ever there was a month to stay nestled in the warm comforts of your house, it’s February. Which is why this month’s Presidents Day sales offer up the perfect excuse to indulge in a little home improvement.
The holiday, Feb. 20 this year, is celebrated by retailers and shoppers alike, and we found furniture sales that include up to 70% off select items for every room. From the bedroom to the patio, the kitchen to the living room, the bathroom to the entryway, we rounded up some favorite finds from some of the top home sites to help get you started. You’ll never be happier to spend another night staying in.
Allform
Shop Allform’s Presidents Day sale and save 20% off sitewide with the code PDS20. The brand known for its high-quality, custom modular sofas, loveseats, armchairs and sectionals has plenty of great options to spruce up your living space.
This three-seater comes in seven fabric and two leather color options and ships for free within one to two weeks. Pair it with an armchair, $845 with the code, and a matching ottoman, $345 with the code, and don’t forget accessories. We love the square and lumbar pillows, both on sale for $45 each.
Burrow
Now through Feb. 26, save up to $1,000 sitewide with the code PREZ23 during the Burrow Presidents Day sale, where the more you spend, the more you save. Take $275 off $1,600-plus, $350 off $2,000-plus, $450 off $2,500-plus, $550 off $3,000-plus, $750 off $4,000-plus and $1,000 off $5,000-plus.
Our eye is fixed on this coffee table, which would look fab next to the Union three-seat sofa, marked down to $2,145 with the code, and the leather Lodge chair, now $761. And shipping? It’s free on all orders.
The Home Depot
Kitchen, dining, bedroom, office–pick a room, any room, and there’s bound to be a great furniture deal to be had during The Home Depot’s Presidents Day sale. With up to 30% off select furniture items, you’ll be ready for a refresh.
The best-selling Sauder Cottage Road wood L-shaped desk is 35% off, marked down to $281.70, and perfect for work-from-home employees.
If a new bed is order, check out the best-selling Lucid Comfort Collection queen-size deluxe adjustable bed base with a wireless remote and smart app, 30% off at $699.
For the kitchen? Add versatility with Homestyles’ Americana kitchen island with a drop leaf, now 16% off at $827. And to add a little elegance — and comfort — to your dining room, don’t miss out this upholstered set of two tufted dining chairs, 15% off at $314.
Lovesac
February is the perfect time for grabbing a blanket, binging a new show and really, just nesting at home. Kick it all up a notch when you shop Lovsac’s Presidents Day event. Find 30% off Sac bundles, up to 20% off Sactionals and StealthTech.
This bundle includes a super-soft beanbag-like faux-fur Sac, a Footsac blanket that comes with a genius 18-inch pocket to keep your feet warm and a Squattoman footstool.
If you’re looking for something bigger, the Sactional can be customized with a slew of options–from arm style to fabric to configuration to fill. And for the tech-obsessed? Add StealthTech, an integrated wireless charging and immersive surround sound system built into your sofa. You may never leave home again.
Lowe’s
Head over to Lowe’s for Presidents Day savings on everything from power tools and electronics to home improvement and, of course, furniture–now through Feb. 22.
If you’re in the market to spiff up your patio, consider adding a fire pit table. While you’re at it, add some outdoor lighting, up to 30% off select items during the sale.
If it’s your bathroom that could use a little love, you’ll find up to 40% off select vanities and faucets, including Allen + Roth’s handsome 48-inch unit, now $100 off at $499.
To tie everything together, don’t miss scoring up to 30% off select Loloi area rugs — this 12-by-15-foot Oriental version is the best of both worlds: both classic and contemporary, not to mention $456 off at $1,063.
Overstock
The annual Overstock Presidents Day Clearance is on with big deals happening across all categories plus free shipping on all orders, now through Feb. 23. You’ll find rugs starting at $49, an extra 15% off living room furniture and up to 70% off thousands of items.
Winter is a good time to score on patio seating, like this Brooklyn acacia wood three-seat outdoor sofa with cushions from Christopher Knight Home.
We also love this set of two Poly and Bark weave chairs, $82 off at $432, with their curved backs, rope woven seats and solid wood frames.
we’re pretty sure we will instantly sleep better when we add this Montauk distressed wood-panel bed by Grain Wood Furniture to our favorite room in the house. Get it for $374.
Sam’s Club
Through Feb. 26, you’ll find a slew of instant savings during the Presidents Day event at Sam’s Club. The popular retailer has plenty of great deals on furniture this year, with sweet savings on sofas, desks, recliners, patio sets and more.
At the top of our wish list: This Tahiti four-piece outdoor seating set from Abbyson that’s now $600 off and has us dreaming of summer days outside by the pool.
We can also see ourselves working from home at Member’s Mark’s Livingston writing desk that comes with a handy built-in power station.
For lounging, we'd choose this Abbyson’s Kristen reversible sectional that comes with a storage ottoman, marked down to $699 from $999.
Society6
Take up to 40% off everything sitewide during Society6’s Presidents Day sale, and fill your home with unique and modern furniture featuring artwork by independent artists.
This black-and-white hand print sling chair is trending now, and we can see why, with its bold graphic design, comfy hammock-style seat and solid wood frame. If you love the black and white vibe, don’t miss out on the mid-century modern abstract linen rug, also 30% off at $256, or the mid-century modern concrete and wood credenza, 15% off at $849.
Crave color? There’s plenty to choose from, including this urban graffiti street art-style coffee table, 15% off at $222.
Wayfair
Wayfair kicks off its annual Presidents Day sale Feb. 14, with discounts of up to 70% off select items through Feb. 22.
If you’re ready to update your bedroom, you’ll love Zipcode Design’s Ronnie upholstered storage bed, marked down from $723 to just $180 for a queen.
Say your entryway could use some pizazz? Sand & Stable’s Alyssia console table, available in gray, brown, oak and black, is 20% off at $250.
And your living room will get a serious design boost with the addition of Darby Home Co’s Kneeland media console, now 64% off at $300. Highly rated with more than 10,600 reviews, it comes in an array of wood finishes and even includes an electric fireplace.