Presidents Day weekend 2023 isn’t just about three days off maximizing the time for those who have off, it’s also about taking advantage of the best sales going on right now. (Plus, all of the other saving, refreshing and revamping opportunities from new mattresses and tech to furniture and kitchen gadgets). But it’s also a unique time of year for apparel shopping: Winter isn’t quite over yet, but stores need to get rid of things ASAP for spring merchandise.

Whether you’re looking to stock up your winter wardrobe for the rest of the season or next year, just replace a few essentials or even add some things to your suitcase before an upcoming trip, save on everything from activewear and intimates to shoes and accessories from your favorite retailers and brands. We’ve rounded up some of the best Presidents Day clothing and accessory sales (prices and codes below reflect discounts right now, though they are subject to change) that you should shop before stock runs out.

For a limited time, get up to 25% off select styles and free shipping on orders over $99. Plus, save on winter clearance across departments.

Wool-Blend Trench Coat Abercrombie & Fitch From the brown plaid wool-blend fabric to the double-breasted collar and tie at the waist, this classic trench coat is a timeless addition to your closet. Plus, it even has large front pockets. $240 $100 at Abercrombie & Fitch

Save up to 50% off on new sale styles for men, women and kids on everything from winter coats and swimsuits to running shoes and slides.

Take 25% off anything you pick sitewide with the code FEBDEALS25, and then score free shipping and returns on orders over $75.

Epigram Ankle Boot Aerosoles These bestselling pointed-toe heeled booties are made from black genuine leather, and though the brand promises they were designed with comfort in mind, the 4.8-star average customer rating backs that claim up. $145 $110 at Aerosoles

Take a whopping 50% off across favorites for men and women, including clothing and accessories.

Liquorish Curve Wrap Midi Dress in Animal Print Asos This midi wrap dress is all about versatility: It can be dressed up or down during a range of seasons depending on which accessories you pick. $110 $48 at Asos

Score up to 70% off Athleta and Athleta Girl, including sports bras and tanks for $15 as well as tops for $30 and bottoms for $40.

Elation V-Neck Crop D-DD Athleta This size-inclusive, low-impact sports bra is available in XXS-3X and is made from UPF 50+, moisture-wicking material that offers light compression while you’re on the move. $54 $15 at Athleta

The outdoor gear brand is offering up to 40% off jackets and boots right now. Other must-have finds across the Winter Sale for women, men and kids are on sale for up to 50% off. Plus, members get $25 in rewards for every $100 they spend and free shipping on every order.

Men’s Ascender Softshell Jacket Columbia Columbia’s popular wind-and-water-resistant softshell jacket has adjustable cuffs, chin guard and hem to help block out gusts of cold air. $110 $66 at Columbia

Eddie Bauer is giving shoppers an additional 40% off already deeply discounted winter clearance for women, men and kids with the code TRAIL40. All orders above $100 get free shipping, but Adventure Reward Members score free shipping orders above $50.

During Eloquii’s “Sale on Sale,” get an extra 10% off the already 40% off sale prices when you spend $125 or more, as well as free shipping with the code GOFORIT.

Tie Neck Blouse Eloquii With a sophisticated bow detail neckline and playful patterns to choose from, this tie-neck blouse infuses personality and professionalism. $80 $35 at Eloquii

You’ll save up to 70% shopping across Everlane’s sale right now. Whether you’re looking for your next vacation or just thinking ahead to some summer must-haves like classic organic cotton tanks for $11, year-round staples like jeans for $20 or you still have winter needs on your mind, like this washable silk relaxed shirt, there are plenty of timeless pieces to add to your wardrobe on sale.

The Washable Silk Relaxed Shirt Everlane Made from Everlane’s durable silk that can be tossed in the washing machine with your normal laundry, the style of this relaxed-fit shirt says all about its vibe. $150 $98 at Everlane

Shop sustainable, size-inclusive activewear we love on sale up to 50% off select styles, including limited-edition favorites. Plus get free shipping orders over $100.

Not only are favorite Lacoste styles on sale for up to 40% off, but for a limited time, shoppers can get an extra 20% off sale prices with the code EXTRA20 at checkout.

Women's Loose Fit Printed Band T-Shirt Lacoste This crewneck style is made from 100% organic cotton jersey and gives an update to the traditional Lacoste style with a reptile claw design and contrast brand stripes down the sleeves. $115 $80 at Lacoste

In addition to deep discounts, for a limited time Levi’s has special deals like 2 for $99 bottoms, 30% off select tops and kids jeans two for $60. Plus, Red Tab members get free shipping and returns on every order.

Shop unique designers and get up to 60% off sale clothes, shoes and accessories with the discount applied automatically in cart.

Get up to 40% off new markdowns as well as up to 65% off final finds including tracksuits, shoes, sports bras, hoodies and jackets added to Nike’s Last Chance Sale.

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Nike These innovative shoes blend successful aspects of two other popular models of Nike running shoes: the lightness of Flyknit with the cushioning of Air Max. $160 $90 at Nike

Old Navy’s sales are known to change fast, but right now you can grab an extra 25% off your order, even clearance.

Score up to 50% off Reebok’s sale sections, but save more as you shop, even if you check out other sections. With Reebok’s Buy More, Save More Sale, the brand is also offering sitewide savings on footwear, apparel and more with 50% off when you spend $250+, 40% off $150+, 30% off $100+ and 20% Off $50+. Just you use the code SAVEMORE.

Reebok Lite 3 Men's Running Shoes Reebok With a lightweight outsole that still offers cushioning as you hit the pavement during your runs, these shoes can be both practical for training in and stylish heading out post-workouts. $60 $30 at Reebok

This super-soft loungewear brand has select styles on sale up to 70% off right now.

Take advantage of this Parisian brand’s Winter 2022 sale, which has 30% off right now.

Roberte Sweater Rouje This knit sweater is made in Italy from 82% mohair and has slightly puffy sleeves for a slight edge of drama. $255 $204 at Rouje

Find everything up to 60% off this L.A.-based athleisure brand sale page, as well as free U.S. shipping on orders over $175.

Shop Spendid’s Warehouse Sale to save on women’s and children’s clothes with styles starting at $19.

The North Face is offering shoppers big savings (up to 50% off sale items) for their upcoming adventures this year.

Get cozy with these Tommy John deals going on right now: 10% off underwear and undershirt packs, women’s underwear three for $48, up to 50% men’s clearance and up to 70% off women’s clearance on underwear, loungewear and more.