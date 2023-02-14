Presidents Day weekend 2023 isn’t just about three days off maximizing the time for those who have off, it’s also about taking advantage of the best sales going on right now. (Plus, all of the other saving, refreshing and revamping opportunities from new mattresses and tech to furniture and kitchen gadgets). But it’s also a unique time of year for apparel shopping: Winter isn’t quite over yet, but stores need to get rid of things ASAP for spring merchandise.
Whether you’re looking to stock up your winter wardrobe for the rest of the season or next year, just replace a few essentials or even add some things to your suitcase before an upcoming trip, save on everything from activewear and intimates to shoes and accessories from your favorite retailers and brands. We’ve rounded up some of the best Presidents Day clothing and accessory sales (prices and codes below reflect discounts right now, though they are subject to change) that you should shop before stock runs out.
Abercrombie & Fitch
For a limited time, get up to 25% off select styles and free shipping on orders over $99. Plus, save on winter clearance across departments.
From the brown plaid wool-blend fabric to the double-breasted collar and tie at the waist, this classic trench coat is a timeless addition to your closet. Plus, it even has large front pockets.
Adidas
Save up to 50% off on new sale styles for men, women and kids on everything from winter coats and swimsuits to running shoes and slides.
Named as one of Underscored’s best running shoes for men and women, the Ultraboost is a maximally cushioned staple for runners.
Aerosoles
Take 25% off anything you pick sitewide with the code FEBDEALS25, and then score free shipping and returns on orders over $75.
These bestselling pointed-toe heeled booties are made from black genuine leather, and though the brand promises they were designed with comfort in mind, the 4.8-star average customer rating backs that claim up.
Asos
Take a whopping 50% off across favorites for men and women, including clothing and accessories.
This midi wrap dress is all about versatility: It can be dressed up or down during a range of seasons depending on which accessories you pick.
Athleta
Score up to 70% off Athleta and Athleta Girl, including sports bras and tanks for $15 as well as tops for $30 and bottoms for $40.
This size-inclusive, low-impact sports bra is available in XXS-3X and is made from UPF 50+, moisture-wicking material that offers light compression while you’re on the move.
Columbia
The outdoor gear brand is offering up to 40% off jackets and boots right now. Other must-have finds across the Winter Sale for women, men and kids are on sale for up to 50% off. Plus, members get $25 in rewards for every $100 they spend and free shipping on every order.
Columbia’s popular wind-and-water-resistant softshell jacket has adjustable cuffs, chin guard and hem to help block out gusts of cold air.
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer is giving shoppers an additional 40% off already deeply discounted winter clearance for women, men and kids with the code TRAIL40. All orders above $100 get free shipping, but Adventure Reward Members score free shipping orders above $50.
Made from Bluesign-certified fabric that also offers UPF 50+ and water-repelling protection, two-way stretch and the ability to pack into tiny suitcases, these pants are ready for any adventure.
Eloquii
During Eloquii’s “Sale on Sale,” get an extra 10% off the already 40% off sale prices when you spend $125 or more, as well as free shipping with the code GOFORIT.
With a sophisticated bow detail neckline and playful patterns to choose from, this tie-neck blouse infuses personality and professionalism.
Everlane
You’ll save up to 70% shopping across Everlane’s sale right now. Whether you’re looking for your next vacation or just thinking ahead to some summer must-haves like classic organic cotton tanks for $11, year-round staples like jeans for $20 or you still have winter needs on your mind, like this washable silk relaxed shirt, there are plenty of timeless pieces to add to your wardrobe on sale.
Made from Everlane’s durable silk that can be tossed in the washing machine with your normal laundry, the style of this relaxed-fit shirt says all about its vibe.
Girlfriend Collective
Shop sustainable, size-inclusive activewear we love on sale up to 50% off select styles, including limited-edition favorites. Plus get free shipping orders over $100.
This pair of Girlfriend Collective’s high-rise leggings give medium compression and have a subtle matte sheen finish.
Lacoste
Not only are favorite Lacoste styles on sale for up to 40% off, but for a limited time, shoppers can get an extra 20% off sale prices with the code EXTRA20 at checkout.
This crewneck style is made from 100% organic cotton jersey and gives an update to the traditional Lacoste style with a reptile claw design and contrast brand stripes down the sleeves.
Levi’s
In addition to deep discounts, for a limited time Levi’s has special deals like 2 for $99 bottoms, 30% off select tops and kids jeans two for $60. Plus, Red Tab members get free shipping and returns on every order.
Available in 11 different washes, Levi’s 501 Skinny Women’s Jeans have a shade for every personal style.
Lisa Says Gah
Shop unique designers and get up to 60% off sale clothes, shoes and accessories with the discount applied automatically in cart.
With bell sleeves and slightly sheer diamond-knit detailing, this crochet mini dress channels the '60s.
Nike
Get up to 40% off new markdowns as well as up to 65% off final finds including tracksuits, shoes, sports bras, hoodies and jackets added to Nike’s Last Chance Sale.
These innovative shoes blend successful aspects of two other popular models of Nike running shoes: the lightness of Flyknit with the cushioning of Air Max.
Old Navy
Old Navy’s sales are known to change fast, but right now you can grab an extra 25% off your order, even clearance.
Reebok
Score up to 50% off Reebok’s sale sections, but save more as you shop, even if you check out other sections. With Reebok’s Buy More, Save More Sale, the brand is also offering sitewide savings on footwear, apparel and more with 50% off when you spend $250+, 40% off $150+, 30% off $100+ and 20% Off $50+. Just you use the code SAVEMORE.
With a lightweight outsole that still offers cushioning as you hit the pavement during your runs, these shoes can be both practical for training in and stylish heading out post-workouts.
Richer Poorer
This super-soft loungewear brand has select styles on sale up to 70% off right now.
Get cozy in these classic-fit sweatpants made from approximately 40 plastic bottles recycled from landfills.
Rouje
Take advantage of this Parisian brand’s Winter 2022 sale, which has 30% off right now.
This knit sweater is made in Italy from 82% mohair and has slightly puffy sleeves for a slight edge of drama.
Set Active
Find everything up to 60% off this L.A.-based athleisure brand sale page, as well as free U.S. shipping on orders over $175.
Ideal for low-to-medium impact workouts, this sports bra is free of underwire and pads.
Splendid
Shop Spendid’s Warehouse Sale to save on women’s and children’s clothes with styles starting at $19.
These cruelty-free faux suede leggings are machine-washable and have a V-shaped waistband.
The North Face
The North Face is offering shoppers big savings (up to 50% off sale items) for their upcoming adventures this year.
This North Face jacket has a waterproof shell over an insulated zip-in liner complete with a helmet-compatible hood.
Tommy John
Get cozy with these Tommy John deals going on right now: 10% off underwear and undershirt packs, women’s underwear three for $48, up to 50% men’s clearance and up to 70% off women’s clearance on underwear, loungewear and more.
Slip into these buttery, tag-free pajama pants made from a 90% non-pilling micro modal material.