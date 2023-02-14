Presidents Day weekend 2023 isn’t just about maximizing your time off, it’s also about taking advantage of the best sales going on right now. (Plus, all of the other opportunities to save, refresh and revamp, from new mattresses and tech to furniture and kitchen gadgets.) It’s also a unique time of year for apparel shopping: Winter isn’t quite over yet, but stores need to get rid of things ASAP for spring merchandise.
Whether you’re looking to stock up on winter wardrobe items for the rest of the season or next year, replace a few essentials or even add some things to your suitcase before an upcoming trip, you can save on everything from activewear and intimates to shoes and accessories from your favorite retailers and brands. We’ve rounded up some of the best Presidents Day clothing and accessory sales (prices and codes below reflect discounts right now, though they are subject to change) that you should shop before stock runs out.
Abercrombie & Fitch
For a limited time, get up to 25% off select styles and free shipping on orders over $99. Plus, save on winter clearance across departments.
From the brown plaid wool-blend fabric to the double-breasted collar and tie at the waist, this classic trench coat is a timeless addition to your closet. It even has large front pockets.
Adidas
Save up to 50% off on new sale styles for men, women and kids on everything from winter coats and swimsuits to running shoes and slides.
Named one of Underscored’s best running shoes for men and women, the Ultraboost is a maximally cushioned staple for runners.
Aerosoles
Take 25% off sitewide with the code FEBDEALS25, and then score free shipping and returns on orders over $75.
These bestselling pointed-toe heeled booties are made from genuine leather, and the brand promises they were designed with comfort in mind; the 4.8-star average customer rating backs that claim up.
Asos
Take a whopping 50% off across favorites for men and women, including clothing and accessories.
This midi wrap dress is all about versatility: It can be dressed up or down across a range of seasons depending on which accessories you pick.
Athleta
Score up to 70% off Athleta and Athleta Girl, including sports bras and tanks for $15 as well as tops for $30 and bottoms for $40.
This size-inclusive, low-impact sports bra is available in XXS-3X and is made from UPF 50+, moisture-wicking material that offers light compression while you’re on the move.
Columbia
The outdoor gear brand is offering up to 40% off jackets and boots right now. Other must-have finds across the Winter Sale for women, men and kids are on sale for up to 50% off. Plus, members get $25 in rewards for every $100 they spend and free shipping on every order.
Columbia’s popular wind- and water-resistant softshell jacket has an adjustable hem and cuffs, plus a chin guard, to help block out gusts of cold air.
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer is giving shoppers an additional 40% off already deeply discounted winter clearance for women, men and kids with the code TRAIL40. All orders above $100 get free shipping, and Adventure Reward Members score free shipping on orders above $50.
Made from Bluesign-certified fabric that also offers UPF 50+ and water-repelling protection, two-way stretch and the ability to fit into tiny suitcases, these pants are ready for any adventure.
Eloquii
During Eloquii’s “Sale on Sale,” get an extra 10% off the already 40% off sale prices when you spend $125 or more, as well as free shipping with the code GOFORIT.
With a sophisticated bow detail neckline and playful patterns to choose from, this tie-neck blouse combines personality and professionalism.
Everlane
You’ll save up to 70% when shopping across Everlane’s sale right now. Whether you’re thinking ahead to some summer must-haves like classic organic cotton tanks for $11, looking for year-round staples like jeans for $20 or you still have winter needs on your mind like this washable silk relaxed shirt, there are plenty of discounted timeless pieces to add to your wardrobe.
Made from Everlane’s durable silk that can be tossed in the washing machine with your normal laundry, the style of this relaxed-fit shirt is all about its vibe.
Girlfriend Collective
Shop sustainable, size-inclusive activewear we love on sale up to 50% off select styles, including limited-edition favorites, plus get free shipping orders over $100.
This pair of Girlfriend Collective’s high-rise leggings gives medium compression and has a subtle matte sheen finish.
Lacoste
Not only are favorite Lacoste styles on sale for up to 40% off, but for a limited time, shoppers can get an extra 20% off sale prices with the code EXTRA20 at checkout.
This crewneck style is made from 100% organic cotton jersey and gives an update to the traditional Lacoste style with a reptile claw design and contrast brand stripes down the sleeves.
Levi’s
In addition to deep discounts, for a limited time Levi’s has special deals like two for $99 bottoms, 30% off select tops and two for $60 kids’ jeans. Plus, Red Tab members get free shipping and returns on every order.
Available in 11 different washes, Levi’s 501 Skinny Women’s Jeans have a shade for every personal style.
Lisa Says Gah
Shop unique designers and get up to 60% off sale clothes, shoes and accessories, with the discount applied automatically in cart.
With bell sleeves and slightly sheer diamond-knit detailing, this crochet mini dress channels the '60s.
Nike
Get up to 40% off new markdowns as well as up to 65% off final finds including tracksuits, shoes, sports bras, hoodies and jackets with Nike’s Last Chance Sale.
These innovative shoes blend successful aspects of two other popular models of Nike running shoes: the lightness of Flyknit with the cushioning of Air Max.
Old Navy
Old Navy’s sales are known to change fast, but right now you can grab an extra 25% off your order, even on clearance items.
Reebok
Score up to 50% off Reebok’s sale sections, but save more as you shop, even if you check out other sections. With Reebok’s Buy More, Save More Sale, the brand is offering sitewide savings on footwear, apparel and more with 50% off when you spend $250+, 40% off $150+, 30% off $100+ and 20% off $50+. Just use the code SAVEMORE.
With a lightweight outsole that still offers cushioning as you hit the pavement during your runs, these shoes can be both practical for training and stylish for heading out post-workout.
Richer Poorer
This super-soft loungewear brand has select styles on sale up to 70% off right now.
Get cozy in these classic-fit sweatpants made from approximately 40 recycled plastic bottles.
Rouje
Take advantage of this Parisian brand’s Winter 2022 sale, up to 30% off right now.
This knit sweater is made in Italy from 82% mohair and has slightly puffy sleeves for a slight edge of drama.
Set Active
Find everything up to 60% off at this LA-based athleisure brand’s sale page, as well as free US shipping on orders over $175.
Ideal for low- to medium-impact workouts, this sports bra is free of underwire and pads.
Splendid
Shop Spendid’s Warehouse Sale to save on women’s and children’s clothes, with styles starting at $19.
These cruelty-free faux suede leggings are machine-washable and have a V-shaped waistband.
The North Face
The North Face is offering shoppers big savings (up to 50% off sale items) for upcoming adventures this year.
This North Face jacket has a waterproof shell with a helmet-compatible hood over an insulated zip-in liner.
Tommy John
Get cozy with these Tommy John deals going on right now: 10% off underwear and undershirt packs; women’s underwear three for $48; up to 50% off men’s clearance; and up to 70% off women’s clearance on underwear, loungewear and more.
Slip into these buttery, tag-free pajama pants made from a 90% non-pilling micro modal material.