If you often catch yourself dreaming of a shiny new kitchen, wishing for an upgraded washer and dryer or pining away for a fancy new wine fridge or another fun splurge, snap to it. Because Presidents Day sales are the perfect time to score big-time deals on major appliances.
With discounts, rebates, free shipping and more, your home remodels and updates are just a few clicks away, and we’ve rounded up deals from 10 retailers to get you started. Start planning your next get-together now — those dreams are about to become reality.
AJ Madison
Head to the Presidents Day sale at AJ Madison for up to 50% off top appliance brands, plus double rebates. Plan to purchase multiple items? Save more when you buy more: get $100 off when you buy two; $300 when you buy three; $400 when you buy four; $600 when you buy five; or $850 when you buy six or more.
We’d start in the kitchen; just go for the whole enchilada with GE’s four-piece appliance package that includes a French-door fridge, gas range, dishwasher and over-the-range microwave.
Best Buy
Save big on appliances during the annual Best Buy Presidents Day sale, where select refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers and more are all on sale.
Featured items include the highly-rated Whirlpool French-door stainless steel refrigerator, originally $2,070 and now $1,800
In the market for a dishwasher? KitchenAid models are marked down, starting at $849.99.
The Home Depot
The Home Depot’s Presidents Day savings event, on through March 1, features up to 25% off select appliances.
Save 31% — or $351 — on LG Electronic’s large-capacity high-efficiency stackable smart front-load washer, now $798, and pair it with the matching gas dryer, 28% off at $898.
If you’re working on a kitchen remodel, find up to 30% off select packages, such as Samsung’s set that comes with a three-door French-door stainless steel fridge, over-the-range microwave, Wi-Fi-enabled convection electric range and top-control dishwasher
And for a fun splurge? We’d grab 24% off Tylza’s dual-zone wine and can beverage cooler, now 24% off.
KitchenAid
KitchenAid is offering 15% off select major appliances for new orders on kitchenaid.com through March 1. Sign in to unlock the savings on items already on sale, including this under-counter wine cellar with a glass door and metal-front racks, 10% off at $2,789; French-door refrigerator with an exterior ice and water system, $350 off at $3,149; and stainless steel under-counter double-door refrigerator, also 10% off, priced at $3,059.
If you’re looking for small appliances, you’ll find deals, too. The brand’s famous stand mixer is 14% off in an array of colors.
Lowe’s
Presidents Day savings are taking place now at Lowe’s, where you’ll find discounts on a slew of categories, including major appliances. Through Feb. 22, you’ll snag up to $750 off select items, plus free install when you spend $599-plus and free local delivery when you spend over $395.
The best-selling Frigidaire stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator with ice maker is $350 off and eligible for up to $150 in rebates.
Whirlpool’s 1,000-watt over-the-range microwave is made from fingerprint-resistant stainless steel and currently $150 off.
Maytag
Shop Maytag through March 1, and unlock 15% off select major appliances on new orders when you sign in. Also find up to $123 on cooktops, up to $129 on dishwashers, and up to $90 on microwaves.
Sales we spotted on the site now include up to $248 off select washers, including this Pet Pro top-load washer made to remove pet hair, now 23% off.
Save up to $291 off refrigerators — this French-door stainless steel model is 10% off and boats PowerCold technology, which quickly cools down the fridge after it's been opened.
Tag up to $311 off select ranges, and score 29% off this electric range with convection and power preheat, specifically.
Overstock
Overstock’s Presidents Day clearance sale features up to 70% off thousands of items, large and small appliances included. Don’t miss 10% off Ninja’s Professional Plus kitchen system, now $186; 24% off Kitchen HQ’s four-quart refurbished stand mixer, now $65; or 15% off Zokop’s stainless steel double-cylinder electric fryer, now $65 — to name a few.
While scouring the site, we spotted 14% off Tieasy’s stainless steel range hood, on sale for $166.
Add some retro flair to your kitchen with this eye-catching Conserv bottom-mount refrigerator, now over $400 off.
Take 12% off Farberware’s portable countertop dishwasher, the perfect way to clean all those dishes left after large meals or dinner parties.
Wayfair
Wayfair’s annual Presidents Day sale kicks into high gear Feb. 14, with discounts of up to 70% off select items through Feb. 22. You may think of the site as a great place to find furniture, but the retailer boasts a nice range of appliances, too.
GE’s electric freestanding range is 10% off, and among other features, boasts a power boiler and comes in black, white and stainless steel.
This GE side-by-side refrigerator in fingerprint-resistant stainless steel features an in-door water and ice dispenser, and now it's 8% off.
Samsung’s gas slide-in convection range is 10% off and features Wi-Fi connection, a self-clean mode and a sleek black stainless steel design.
Whirlpool
Sign in at Whirlpool.com to unlock 15% off select major appliances for new orders, including washers, dryers, refrigerators, ranges, microwaves and more during the brand’s Presidents Day event, through March 1.
Check out this large-capacity dishwasher with a handy third rack and adjustable second rack, now 30% off.
This 36-inch-wide side-by-side refrigerator is 30% off and comes with in-door ice and water, humidity-controlled crispers and adjustable bin drawers.
This top-load washer boasts 12 cycles and a two-way wash action agitator. Score it for 26% off at $549.
If you're short on space, opt for an electric stacked laundry center, featuring a stackable washer/dryer combo while it's $350 off.