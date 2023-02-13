If you often catch yourself dreaming of a shiny new kitchen, wishing for an upgraded washer and dryer or pining away for a fancy new wine fridge or another fun splurge, snap to it. Because Presidents Day sales are the perfect time to score big-time deals on major appliances.

With discounts, rebates, free shipping and more, your home remodels and updates are just a few clicks away, and we’ve rounded up deals from 10 retailers to get you started. Start planning your next get-together now — those dreams are about to become reality.

Head to the Presidents Day sale at AJ Madison for up to 50% off top appliance brands, plus double rebates. Plan to purchase multiple items? Save more when you buy more: get $100 off when you buy two; $300 when you buy three; $400 when you buy four; $600 when you buy five; or $850 when you buy six or more.

Save big on appliances during the annual Best Buy Presidents Day sale, where select refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers and more are all on sale.

The Home Depot’s Presidents Day savings event, on through March 1, features up to 25% off select appliances.

KitchenAid is offering 15% off select major appliances for new orders on kitchenaid.com through March 1. Sign in to unlock the savings on items already on sale, including this under-counter wine cellar with a glass door and metal-front racks, 10% off at $2,789; French-door refrigerator with an exterior ice and water system, $350 off at $3,149; and stainless steel under-counter double-door refrigerator, also 10% off, priced at $3,059.

Presidents Day savings are taking place now at Lowe’s, where you’ll find discounts on a slew of categories, including major appliances. Through Feb. 22, you’ll snag up to $750 off select items, plus free install when you spend $599-plus and free local delivery when you spend over $395.

Shop Maytag through March 1, and unlock 15% off select major appliances on new orders when you sign in. Also find up to $123 on cooktops, up to $129 on dishwashers, and up to $90 on microwaves.

Overstock’s Presidents Day clearance sale features up to 70% off thousands of items, large and small appliances included. Don’t miss 10% off Ninja’s Professional Plus kitchen system, now $186; 24% off Kitchen HQ’s four-quart refurbished stand mixer, now $65; or 15% off Zokop’s stainless steel double-cylinder electric fryer, now $65 — to name a few.

Wayfair’s annual Presidents Day sale kicks into high gear Feb. 14, with discounts of up to 70% off select items through Feb. 22. You may think of the site as a great place to find furniture, but the retailer boasts a nice range of appliances, too.

Sign in at Whirlpool.com to unlock 15% off select major appliances for new orders, including washers, dryers, refrigerators, ranges, microwaves and more during the brand’s Presidents Day event, through March 1.