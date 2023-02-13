pres day appliances lead
Best Buy

If you often catch yourself dreaming of a shiny new kitchen, wishing for an upgraded washer and dryer or pining away for a fancy new wine fridge or another fun splurge, snap to it. Because Presidents Day sales are the perfect time to score big-time deals on major appliances.

With discounts, rebates, free shipping and more, your home remodels and updates are just a few clicks away, and we’ve rounded up deals from 10 retailers to get you started. Start planning your next get-together now — those dreams are about to become reality.

AJ Madison

Head to the Presidents Day sale at AJ Madison for up to 50% off top appliance brands, plus double rebates. Plan to purchase multiple items? Save more when you buy more: get $100 off when you buy two; $300 when you buy three; $400 when you buy four; $600 when you buy five; or $850 when you buy six or more.

GE Kitchen Appliances Package
ge appliances package cnnu.jpg
AJ Madison

We’d start in the kitchen; just go for the whole enchilada with GE’s four-piece appliance package that includes a French-door fridge, gas range, dishwasher and over-the-range microwave.

$4,183 $3,156 at AJ Madison

Best Buy

Save big on appliances during the annual Best Buy Presidents Day sale, where select refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers and more are all on sale.

Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator
whirlpool refrigerator cnnu.jpg
Best Buy

Featured items include the highly-rated Whirlpool French-door stainless steel refrigerator, originally $2,070 and now $1,800

$2,070 $1,800 at Best Buy
KitchenAid Dishwashers
kitchenaid dishwasher cnnu.jpg
KitchenAid

In the market for a dishwasher? KitchenAid models are marked down, starting at $849.99.

$945 From $750 at Best Buy

The Home Depot

The Home Depot’s Presidents Day savings event, on through March 1, features up to 25% off select appliances.

LG Stackable Smart Front Load Washer
lg washer cnnu.jpg
The Home Depot

Save 31% — or $351 — on LG Electronic’s large-capacity high-efficiency stackable smart front-load washer, now $798, and pair it with the matching gas dryer, 28% off at $898.

$1,149 $798 at The Home Depot
Samsung Stainless Steel Package
samsung appliance package cnnu.jpg
The Home Depot

If you’re working on a kitchen remodel, find up to 30% off select packages, such as Samsung’s set that comes with a three-door French-door stainless steel fridge, over-the-range microwave, Wi-Fi-enabled convection electric range and top-control dishwasher

$4,756 $3,170 at The Home Depot
Tylza Dual Zone Beverage Cooler
tylza beverage cooler cnnu.jpg
The Home Depot

And for a fun splurge? We’d grab 24% off Tylza’s dual-zone wine and can beverage cooler, now 24% off.

$920 $700 at The Home Depot

KitchenAid

KitchenAid is offering 15% off select major appliances for new orders on kitchenaid.com through March 1. Sign in to unlock the savings on items already on sale, including this under-counter wine cellar with a glass door and metal-front racks, 10% off at $2,789; French-door refrigerator with an exterior ice and water system, $350 off at $3,149; and stainless steel under-counter double-door refrigerator, also 10% off, priced at $3,059.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer
kitchenaid stand mixer cnnu.jpg
KitchenAid

If you’re looking for small appliances, you’ll find deals, too. The brand’s famous stand mixer is 14% off in an array of colors. 

$500 $425 at KitchenAid

Lowe’s

Presidents Day savings are taking place now at Lowe’s, where you’ll find discounts on a slew of categories, including major appliances. Through Feb. 22, you’ll snag up to $750 off select items, plus free install when you spend $599-plus and free local delivery when you spend over $395.

Frigidaire Side-by-Side Refrigerator
frigidaire refrigerator cnnu.jpg
Lowe's

The best-selling Frigidaire stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator with ice maker is $350 off and eligible for up to $150 in rebates.

$1,499 $1,149 at Lowe's
Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave
whirlpool microwave cnnu.jpg
Whirlpool

Whirlpool’s 1,000-watt over-the-range microwave is made from fingerprint-resistant stainless steel and currently $150 off.

$419 $269 at Lowe's

Maytag

Shop Maytag through March 1, and unlock 15% off select major appliances on new orders when you sign in. Also find up to $123 on cooktops, up to $129 on dishwashers, and up to $90 on microwaves.

Maytag Pet Pro Front Load Washer
maytag pet pro cnnu.jpg
Maytag

Sales we spotted on the site now include up to $248 off select washers, including this Pet Pro top-load washer made to remove pet hair, now 23% off.

$1,299 $999 at Maytag
Maytag French Door Refrigerator
maytag refrigerator cnnu.jpg
Maytag

Save up to $291 off refrigerators — this French-door stainless steel model is 10% off and boats PowerCold technology, which quickly cools down the fridge after it's been opened.

$2,799 $2,519 at Maytag
Maytag Electric Range
maytag range cnnu.jpg
Maytag

Tag up to $311 off select ranges, and score 29% off this electric range with convection and power preheat, specifically.

$1,349 $949 at Maytag

Overstock

Overstock’s Presidents Day clearance sale features up to 70% off thousands of items, large and small appliances included. Don’t miss 10% off Ninja’s Professional Plus kitchen system, now $186; 24% off Kitchen HQ’s four-quart refurbished stand mixer, now $65; or 15% off Zokop’s stainless steel double-cylinder electric fryer, now $65 — to name a few.

Tieasy Range Hood
tieasy range hood cnnu.jpg
Overstock

While scouring the site, we spotted 14% off Tieasy’s stainless steel range hood, on sale for $166.

$193 $166 at Overstock
Conserv Bottom Mount Retro Refrigerator
conserv refrigerator cnnu.jpg
Overstock

Add some retro flair to your kitchen with this eye-catching Conserv bottom-mount refrigerator, now over $400 off.

$1,889 $1,260 at Overstock
Farberware Complete Portable Countertop Dishwasher
farberware countertop dishwasher cnnu.jpg
Overstock

Take 12% off Farberware’s portable countertop dishwasher, the perfect way to clean all those dishes left after large meals or dinner parties.

$408 $360 at Overstock

Wayfair

Wayfair’s annual Presidents Day sale kicks into high gear Feb. 14, with discounts of up to 70% off select items through Feb. 22. You may think of the site as a great place to find furniture, but the retailer boasts a nice range of appliances, too.

GE Electric Freestanding Range
ge range cnnu.jpg
GE

GE’s electric freestanding range is 10% off, and among other features, boasts a power boiler and comes in black, white and stainless steel.

$799 $719 at Wayfair
GE Side-By-Side Refrigerator
ge refrigerator cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

This GE side-by-side refrigerator in fingerprint-resistant stainless steel features an in-door water and ice dispenser, and now it's 8% off.

$1,999 $1,834 at Wayfair
Samsung Smart Gas Slide-In Convection Range
samsung range wayfair cnnu.jpg
Samsung

Samsung’s gas slide-in convection range is 10% off and features Wi-Fi connection, a self-clean mode and a sleek black stainless steel design.

$1,699 $1,529 at Wayfair

Whirlpool

Sign in at Whirlpool.com to unlock 15% off select major appliances for new orders, including washers, dryers, refrigerators, ranges, microwaves and more during the brand’s Presidents Day event, through March 1.

Whirlpool Large Capacity Dishwasher
whirlpool dishwasher cnnu.jpg
Whirlpool

Check out this large-capacity dishwasher with a handy third rack and adjustable second rack, now 30% off.

$929 $649 at Whirlpool
Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator
whirlpool side by side refrigerator cnnu.jpg
Whirlpool

This 36-inch-wide side-by-side refrigerator is 30% off and comes with in-door ice and water, humidity-controlled crispers and adjustable bin drawers.

$2,099 $1,599 at Whirlpool
Whirlpool Top-Load Washer
whirlpool top load washer cnnu.jpg
Whirlpool

This top-load washer boasts 12 cycles and a two-way wash action agitator. Score it for 26% off at $549.

$749 $549 at Whirlpool
Whirlpool Electric Stacked Laundry Center
whirlpool stacked washer dryer cnnu.jpg
Whirlpool

If you're short on space, opt for an electric stacked laundry center, featuring a stackable washer/dryer combo while it's $350 off.

$1,599 $1,249 at Whirlpool