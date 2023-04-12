For coffee aficionados who want a fresh cup anywhere, anytime, this compact Porlex model is a dream. Whether you’re on the road frequently and have more refined taste than the standard in-room coffee station can satisfy, or you’re an outdoorsy type who loves camping almost as much as quality joe, this Japanese-made, hand-held grinder offers efficiency and quality that no other hand grinders we tested even came close to.

Even with its sleek, minimal, stainless steel body, rubber grip, detachable handle, fantastic consistency and great portability, the Porlex is still admittedly pricey for a manual grinder. Right now, though, you can get it for a slight discount. For a grinder that rivals some of the higher-end electric models we tested, this is a discount that’s not to be missed.