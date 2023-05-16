Philips makes some of the best smart lighting around, and the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is one of the most impressive we’ve tested — but it’s not cheap. The cost has just become less of a hurdle, though, as a current deal on a bundle cuts 40% off the price tag at Amazon.

Best Tested Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus Bundle Amazon This lightstrip bundle may be expensive, but it looks better than the cheaper competition and it supports a wide range of integration and syncing capabilities. Bundle a 6-foot base kit and 3-foot extension and score 40% off. Read our review $140 $84 at Amazon

The Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is a brilliant option for the home. It might seem like light strips should all be more or less the same, but of the models we’ve tested, Philips just makes better looking lights. They’re also more flexible, so you can find your ideal way to incorporate them into your home. With extenders, you can expand the light strip out to a total of 32 feet.

This light strip is impressively bright, outputting as much as 1600 lumens, and you can move through over 16 million colors and different white color temperatures to suit your mood. All of this is controlled over Bluetooth through the Philips Hue app or using voice-assistant speakers with Zigbee. If you’re already decking out your home in Philips devices with a Philips Hue Bridge, you can integrate the lights even further into your smart home and enable more control that you can even manage remotely. All of this capability normally comes at a high price, but this deal makes it so much easier to dive in.