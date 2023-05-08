The best thing about a flight? The chance to kick back and watch hours of TV and movies sans interruption (or feeling guilty about not doing anything else). The not-so-great part? Having to do this while holding your phone for the entire duration of the flight/streaming sesh. Here to help is the Perilogics top-rated in-flight phone holder mount, which clips onto the seat in front of you to let you stream your Netflix queue hands-free.

Perfect for long-haul flights and fussy kids, this mount lets you slip the bracket between the tray table and seatback, providing a perch for a bracket that holds your phone steady, so you can stream your pre-downloaded content during the flight. But it’s more versatile than that: You can also clamp it to your luggage handle while you wait at the gate, to gym equipment and way more — anything up to 1.5 inches wide is fair game. And if you’re watching with your seatmate, it has convenient 360-degree rotation so two can watch at once with the screen angled perfectly for both.

Both the black and lavender units are on sale right now, but don’t wait too long to shop this deal — we don’t know how long it will last.