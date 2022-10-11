Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

For anyone who’s been eyeing up that Peloton stationary bike, it’s finally time to pull the trigger — thanks to October Prime Day.

Peloton Bike Lowest price ever Amazon The original Peloton Bike is on sale for a huge $250 off at Amazon’s October Prime Day, which is by far the lowest price ever. That’s right, peddle to your heart’s content with favorite trainers like Cody Rigsby, Emma Lovewell and Alex Toussaint, all for a cool $1,225. $1,445 $1,225 at Amazon

Not only do you get to sweat with all the popular spin instructors, but you can also work out with the rest of the Peloton gang, with access to classes in genres like strength, yoga, pilates, barre and stretching. That’s all included in the $44/month All-Access Membership, which, unfortunately, is not included in the base price of the bike,

The Peloton Bike comes with an oversized 21.5-inch dedicated screen that rockets you to the leaderboard and shows you in-workout metrics like output, cadence and resistance. To get your updated heart rate, just pair your heart rate monitor or Apple watch.

The bike fits in a fairly small footprint of 4 feet by 2 feet, allowing almost anyone to get moving quickly and easily. And, with this October Prime Day discount, you’ll also get free in-home expert assembly and delivery.