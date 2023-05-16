This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Guide to Summer Travel, a weeklong focus on how you can travel better, smarter and more stress-free on your summer trip.
Paravel’s luggage makes some of our favorite eco-friendly, luxe luggage — and while buying new suitcases can be a little bit of an outlay, financially speaking, we’re here with an exclusive discount to make high quality products a bit more accessible. Now through May 21, you can save 15% on all Paravel luggage as part of CNN Underscored’s Guide to Summer Travel.
Paravel’s mission places sustainability at the forefront: “It really came down to a shift in perspective — turning sustainability from being a priority to being the priority,” Indre Rockefeller, one of the brand’s co-founders, told CNN Underscored last month. “Every decision we made from that point forward was made through that lens.”
Shop the brand’s stylish, high-quality luggage with our exclusive discount now — just don’t forget to enter code CNNTRAVEL at checkout to save.
A stylish option for weekend getaways, this editor-approved carry-on hails from the brand’s line of super-sustainable suitcases: It’s made from recycled polycarbonate, recycled aluminum and recycled vegan leather and all carbon emissions are offset (including the estimated emissions of your first trip with it).
This classy duffle makes for an elegant accompaniment to your girls trip, road trip or weekend getaway — the only hard part is choosing between the scout tan and black trim.
One of our faves from the line, this beach- and pool-ready tote got a well-earned spot on Oprah’s list of favorite things in 2021, and it’s the brand’s second carbon-neutral product on top of it, too. (We love the water-resistant interior for damp suits especially.)
Don’t dig through endless cases for your lip balm again — these see-through cases let you locate your serum ASAP, and they’re easily wipeable if it explodes, too.
Perfect for days exploring charming old towns on the trip and luggage overspill on the flight back, this fold-up backpack is your latest, greatest and most convenient travel companion.