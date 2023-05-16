paravel deals lead.jpg
Paravel

This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Guide to Summer Travel, a weeklong focus on how you can travel better, smarter and more stress-free on your summer trip. 

Paravel’s luggage makes some of our favorite eco-friendly, luxe luggage — and while buying new suitcases can be a little bit of an outlay, financially speaking, we’re here with an exclusive discount to make high quality products a bit more accessible. Now through May 21, you can save 15% on all Paravel luggage as part of CNN Underscored’s Guide to Summer Travel.

Paravel’s mission places sustainability at the forefront: “It really came down to a shift in perspective — turning sustainability from being a priority to being the priority,” Indre Rockefeller, one of the brand’s co-founders, told CNN Underscored last month. “Every decision we made from that point forward was made through that lens.”

Shop the brand’s stylish, high-quality luggage with our exclusive discount now — just don’t forget to enter code CNNTRAVEL at checkout to save.

Underscored exclusive: Use code CNNTRAVEL for 15% off sitewide at Paravel
Aviator Carry-On Plus
Aviator Carry-On
Paravel

A stylish option for weekend getaways, this editor-approved carry-on hails from the brand’s line of super-sustainable suitcases: It’s made from recycled polycarbonate, recycled aluminum and recycled vegan leather and all carbon emissions are offset (including the estimated emissions of your first trip with it). 

$425 $361 with code CNNTRAVEL at Paravel
Grand Tour Duffle
Paravel Grand Tour Duffle
Paravel

This classy duffle makes for an elegant accompaniment to your girls trip, road trip or weekend getaway — the only hard part is choosing between the scout tan and black trim. 

$335 $285 with code CNNTRAVEL at Paravel
Large Cabana Tote
Large Cabana Tote
Paravel

One of our faves from the line, this beach- and pool-ready tote got a well-earned spot on Oprah’s list of favorite things in 2021, and it’s the brand’s second carbon-neutral product on top of it, too. (We love the water-resistant interior for damp suits especially.) 

$185 $102 with code CNNTRAVEL at Paravel
Cabana See-All Vanity Case
underscored paravel Cabana See All Vanity Case
Paravel

Don’t dig through endless cases for your lip balm again — these see-through cases let you locate your serum ASAP, and they’re easily wipeable if it explodes, too. 

$95 $81 with code CNNTRAVEL at Paravel
Fold-Up Backpack
Paravel Fold-Up Backpack
Paravel Fold-Up Backpack
Paravel

Perfect for days exploring charming old towns on the trip and luggage overspill on the flight back, this fold-up backpack is your latest, greatest and most convenient travel companion. 

$75 $64 with code CNNTRAVEL at Paravel