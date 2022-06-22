Parade is known for its super-comfy basics, and now the company is expanding into gender-neutral clothing with its New:Cotton 2.0 collection, which just launched today and features some great summer basics that are made from breezy cotton.

Best of all, the 10 new pieces are made to fit every body, thanks to help from the brand’s community, which it pulls in to help co-design new styles. The designs are both original to this collection and reworked from existing ones — think new launches of boxers, boxer briefs and playsuits. Plus, they’re made from upcycled cotton and sustainably sourced material from trees.

See our top picks from the launch below, and then shop them at Parade.com.

$34 at Parade

Parade Parade

Perfect for this summer’s low-back dresses and shirts, this plunge-back bralette is comfy and cool, thanks to 75% TENCEL Lyocell construction and a never-dig chest band.

$38 at Parade

Parade Parade

Layer it up however you want — with an oversized blouse, hoodie or skirt on top — or wear it alone for summer’s hottest days. This playsuit goes up to 3XL and according to the company, got “literal cheers” from the testers who helped refine the fit.

$22 at Parade

Parade Parade

Everyone knows boxers are about the comfiest thing ever to relax in, and these easy-fit bottoms were designed on 14 different bodies to really get the fit down.

$24 at Parade

Parade Parade

We’re looking forward to wearing this crop cami alone or under this summer’s open-knit and crocheted shirts — and six colors keeps it very much in the wardrobe rotation.

$28 at Parade

Parade Parade

A summer classic, an oversized tee goes great with everything from jean shorts to a pair of boxers (see above).

$41 at Parade

Parade Parade

Two is better than one, especially when the duo is as comfortable as these two. Snag the double-strap microcrop cami and boxers for about $40 in a range of mix-or-match colors.

$16 at Parade

Parade Parade

These never-dig trunks have a double-lined front for extra support and a backside cut just right for a super-flattering fit.

$28 at Parade

Parade Parade

Why wear more material than you need to in the summer? This crop tee is cut for the warmest temps of the year and comes in seven go-with-anything colors.

$22 at Parade

Parade Parade

These five-inch-inseam boxer briefs are a little longer than the trunks but are super comfortable for lounging or layering under skirts or pants.