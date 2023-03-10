It’s not often that a warehouse sale — or really, any sale — happens at Parachute, but when it’s here, we’re here for it. Give your room (or house) a spring refresh with a great new addition from the brand’s high-quality line of linens.
Get up to 60% off Last Chance items when you use code HAPPYHOME20, a rare discount from the beloved brand responsible for Underscored picks including our favorite linen sheets, gorgeous bed frames and more.
We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite picks from the sale. Check them out then head over to Parachute to browse the rest before the sale ends March 13.
This elegant duvet cover set comes with the cover and two shams for an elegant, minimalist look in your bedroom.
This soft waffle robe (with pockets!) pairs perfectly with lattes, oatmeal and evening baths — and the sophisticated folded collar gives off five-star-spa vibes.
Black and cream or deep brown and cream both make subtle textured statements on your bedscape. Pair with linen sheets for a super-relaxed nest to sink into at the end of a long day.
This soft blush (or bisque, as Parachute has it) quilt is the perfect cover for warm days and topper for cooler ones.
Lightweight and luxurious for those of us who don’t love heavy robes, this dreamy wrap is perfect for starting and ending your day with ease and elegance. It comes in a range of gorgeous colors, too.
Soft and tranquil, this duvet cover set is made of 100% long-staple cotton voile covered with a leaf-inspired digital print.