Kitchen scales are one of those tools for the kitchen that you can kind of coast along without, but once you get one it really changes the way you cook or bake — and how you can explore different dishes. Right now, our top pick for best kitchen scale is on sale at Amazon for 43% off, bringing the price down to less than $9.

Kitchen scales are great for measuring out portions — like for notoriously hard-to-estimate pasta — or if you’re batch-prepping ingredients for the next few days. For baking it’s way more precise than leveling off cups, too.

This scale detects down to the gram and up to 5.1 kilos, which pretty much handles the range of domestic cooking projects. And if you’re cooking a recipe that calls for both dry and wet ingredients (common), you can swap between grams, pounds, ounces, milliliters and kilos — which is fantastic for more precise baking without the math.

The Ozeri scale is available in a ton of colorways, and while black on teal is the cheapest, you can pick up black on silver for closer to $10, as well as red, white, silver and black for for just a bit more. Shop our favorite kitchen scale while it’s still on sale over at Amazon.