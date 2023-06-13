Memorial Day is behind us, meaning that grilling season is well under way. If you regularly cook meat at home, you know that a good meat thermometer can make all the difference. Don’t scramble for a second-rate thermometer before your next barbecue — instead, invest in one of our favorites right now.

The OXO Good Grips Thermocouple Thermometer, our pick for the best stylish instant-read thermometer, is at 38% off at Amazon, an all-time low price. Over the course of one month, we put 13 different meat thermometers through a series of tests to figure out the best. The OXO model matched our top pick, the Thermapen One, in accuracy and ergonomic design, with a slightly slower read time.

We rarely see this thermometer go below $90, so be sure to snap one up now for perfectly cooked meals ahead.