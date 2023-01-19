Every couple of months, a new “it” water bottle arrives on the scene — think brands like S’well, Hydro Flask, Yeti and Stanley. Now it’s time to welcome the latest must-have drinking vessel from Owala.
First, some stats. The Owala has a double-walled stainless steel insulated body that keeps liquids cold for 24 hours. The patented FreeSip spout lets you drink through the built-in straw or tilted back, and the hard plastic cap is dishwasher-safe. The carry loop doubles as a lock on the push-button lid. Plus, the bottle comes in a variety of minimalist and flashy colorways (right now you can get the Retro Boardwalk and gray 32-ounce bottles for just $26).
Get this ingenious (and very pretty) bottle now for 20% off, the lowest price we’ve seen in months.
