Right as the cooler weather starts to set in and our stomachs start to rumble for fall’s braised dishes, hearty soups and endless pans of roasted potatoes (just me?), Our Place is helping us get excited for a new season of vegetables and recipes with a massive sitewide sale. Right now, the makers of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot are taking 25% off everything at Our Place’s Goodbye Summer Sale right now (just one of many Labor Day sales going on right now).

Whether you’re after an Always Pan or Perfect Pot, bundle or single pan, colored glassware or steamer, you can take care of your kitchen wish list for a quarter off what you’d usually be paying. (The only thing not on sale is The Wave Trivet.)

We’ve rounded up some of our wish list below, but click on over to Our Place’s website to shop everything on sale before your favorite colors sell out.

$145 $108 at Our Place

Our Place

The one, the only, the Always Pan. More and more competitors are springing up on the market, but this do-it-all pan is a champ at a multitude of tasks, from braising and searing to sauteing and boiling. (Just don’t put it in the oven!)

$240 $179 at Our Place

Mini Home Cook Duo Our Place

You might have to wait until late September or October to get this duo, but it’s worth it: The smaller versions of the multitasking Always Pan and Perfect Pot are perfect for solo chefs or a great complement to the cookware’s larger brethren for cooking sides and separate portions.

$155 $116 at Our Place

Our Place

The cast iron version of the Always Pan does everything the regular one can do — and it goes in the oven, too. The enameled cast iron is super-easy to care for and delivers all the benefits of cast iron’s even heating and ability to withstand high temps, too. Be sure to check out our full review of the pan.

Big Night In Bundle Our Place

If you’re kitting out a new apartment or looking for an upgrade on your cookware and dishware, this set comes with the Always Pan and Perfect Pot (all you’ll need for a lot of dinners), plus four nesting bowls and plates. You can choose the ideal color combo so everything complements each other perfectly, too.

$70 $52 at Our Place

The Everyday Chef's Knife Our Place

Our Place’s knives are no joke: They are super sharp, handle great and have a nice weight in the hand. We love that these come with their own covers so you can store them in a drawer if you’re short on counter space for a knife block.

$195 $146 at Our Place

Ovenware Set Our Place

Available in five shades to complement (or kick off) your Our Place collection, this ovenware set has four pans that all fit neatly together for storage. You’ll get three stoneware baking dishes for sides or individual meals, plus an oven pan for roasting that great autumn veg (reusable oven mat for easy cleanup included too).

$50 $37 at Our Place

Drinking Glasses Our Place

Available in monochrome quartets or a set with four different shades, these glass vessels are the kind of do-it-all tumblers your limited storage space has been looking for. They’re made from recycled glass and naturally dyed, too.

$30 $22 at Our Place

Our Place

Designed for everything from steaming salmon to dumplings to tamales, this steamer sits neatly between your Always Pan and its lid. You’ll also get 15 paper liners and a set of cooking chopsticks in the box.

$25 $18 at Our Place

Hot Grips Our Place

We love everything about the Always Pan and Perfect Pot, but they get hot. Save your fingertips with these hot grips that are quick to grab and easy to handle.

$265 $198 at Our Place

Fully Prepped Bundle Our Place

Level up your chopping game with this four-piece set of essential goods: Our Place’s fantastic paring, bread and chef’s knives plus an elegant wooden cutting board (it makes a great charcuterie board too). Knife handles come in Our Place’s color palette, so you can choose a shade to complement your cookware (or your kitchen).