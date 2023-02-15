Our Place’s Cast Iron Always Pan dropped last year, and it’s been a 4.5-rated star in the brand’s collection ever since. Like the original Always Pan, which it’s similar to in design, it’s multifunctional and can grill, sear, braise, roast, stew and way more — and it can pop into your oven up to 500 degrees without the lid. Right now, you can get it at a rare discount: $116 instead of $155.

Our Place’s version of the kitchen staple is made from enameled cast iron, which means it gives you the benefits of cast iron — and some super-pretty shades to choose from — without the seasoning you have to do with other cast iron pans. It’s not the lightest thing at 6.9 lbs., but cast iron never is. It also comes with a spatula to go with the built-in spoon rest on the pan.

Pick it up now while it’s on sale — frankly we’re lucky they’re still in stock — over on Our Place now. Or, if you’re shopping the Nordstrom Winter Sale, they’re marked down over there, too.