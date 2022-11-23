There’s nothing better than getting out of the shower and wrapping yourself in a bath towel that you truly love. That’s where the Onsen towels come into play. Made from Oeko-Tex-certified, 100% American-grown Supima cotton, these Japanese-inspired waffle towels truly get the job done.
Known for being super absorbent and quick-drying, the Onsen towels will ensure that you dry fast, without getting your entire bathroom floor soaking wet. And best of all, the towel itself dries fast, ensuring no musty smells are left around.
So if you are looking for a towel upgrade, is the perfect opportunity to snag a deal. With 30% off all products, there’s no better time to stockpile your linen closet.
At 38-inches-by-76-inches in size, this oversized towel will ensure your entire body dries in no time.
This complete set includes one bath towel, one hand towel and one face towel. And with nine different color options, it's easy to find one that matches your particular bathroom.
Love the towel feel so much that you want to wear it around the house? If so, this bathrobe is made from the same material and design as the Onsen towels. Coming in seven different colors, find one that matches your personality.