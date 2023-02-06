Omsom first hit the food scene with its famous “starters” — aka ready-to-use pouches that serve as the base flavor for a particular Asian dish. Our tester raved about Omsom’s sauces, so it’s no surprise we felt equally enthused by the brand’s newer “IYKYK” Shaker Set.

This set of seasonings includes salt, pepper and MSG, reclaiming the unfairly maligned ingredient and embracing the punch of plant-based umami that MSG offers. The refillable wooden shakers are a gorgeous, eye-catching addition to any kitchen table and a great way to add some extra zing to your meals no matter the cuisine for bold, flavorful meals in no time. Personally, I’ve sprinkled MSG on everything from mac ‘n cheese to stew to tofu stir fries, and it’s added a noticeable extra oomph to all my cooking.

