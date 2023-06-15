Olaplex hair care is fantastic for keeping your strands in tip-top shape — whether it’s

colored, heat-styled, bleached, chemically straightened, keratin-treated, or otherwise fragile. Right now, the luxury brand’s sticker price just got a major discount, courtesy of a sale happening over on Amazon right now.

If you’re already using Olaplex No. 3 as a pre-shampoo treatment (speaking as a bleach blonde for almost a decade, I swear this is why I still have hair to get bleached), these two additions make for a powerful trio when it comes to keeping hair healthy between salon visits.

Olaplex’s No. 4 shampoo gently cleanses while working to soften hair, treat split ends, and repair damage from processes and styling. It also helps strengthen it so it’s happy and healthy the next time you head to the salon. The No. 5 conditioner’s super-moisturizing formula helps to repair split ends, help rescue damaged hair and keep frizz at bay. Stock up now before the sale ends.