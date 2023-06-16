cultfavorite olaplex
Olaplex hair care is fantastic for keeping your strands in tip-top shape — whether it’s colored, heat-styled, bleached, chemically straightened, keratin-treated or otherwise fragile. Right now, the luxury brand’s sticker price just got a major discount, courtesy of a sale happening over on Amazon.

Editor Favorite
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Repairing Treatment
olaplex no 3 hair perfector.jpg
The cult-favorite Olaplex No. 3 is down to the lowest price we've seen since last summer. It left our editors impressed after our hands-on test.

Read our review
$30 $26 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo
This rarely on-sale Olaplex shampoo helps strengthen and protect damaged hair, and now it’s matching its all-time low price at Amazon.

$30 $21 at Amazon