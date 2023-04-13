You can always go out and buy the best gaming PC out there, but there’s a special pleasure in building your own gaming PC or at least making gradual upgrades to your system to keep it up-to-speed running the latest gaming. And with the launch of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards today, you can start building or upgrading a rig with the latest graphics architecture for the lowest price yet.

While the RTX 40-series has slowly rolled out, starting with the most expensive cards, the RTX 4070 models are finally here and available from Newegg starting at just $600.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Newegg The RTX 4070 is ready for max settings in the latest games while sipping much less power than its predecessor and bigger siblings. From $600 at Newegg

The RTX 4070 graphics cards hold considerable promise for gamers who crave high-FPS, high-resolution gaming but don’t want to fork out for the ever-increasing prices of Nvidia’s top-tier graphics cards. Gamers will find plenty of muscles to game at 1440p and 4K while also being able to turn on advanced graphical features like real-time ray tracing. The RTX 4070 cards also run at a lower power draw than the likes of the RTX 4080 or 4090, making it easier to add to an existing PC without needing to upgrade the power supply (or increase your electricity bill).

While 4K and ray tracing have been largely relegated to only the top graphics cards, the RTX 4070 has a chance to provide these to a wider audience. In games that support it, Nvidia’s new DLSS 3.0 Frame Generation technology can dramatically boost frame rates to make games display smoothly where they might have otherwise been choppy. I’ve seen the tech in action, and it makes a considerable difference. While many of the best games may not support these features yet, there’s plenty of raw performance still available in the RTX 4070 to run them smoothly.