You might know Nutribullet for its line of quality juicers and blenders, but its immersion-style blender hasn’t gotten quite the call-out — a shame, considering its 4.5-star rating from more than 900 users. But right now it’s prime soup season, and you can score a handheld blender to cream up that carrot and ginger or tomato soup for just above $20.

You don’t want to miss out on this Amazon deal, either: Not only did it win our pick for best budget immersion blender after testing a bunch of competitors, but at $22, it’s currently at its lowest price in more than a year.

Best Tested Nutribullet Immersion Blender Amazon Already relatively inexpensive, this hand blender is simple to operate, has many of the features of its much pricier counterparts and produces fabulous results. Get it now for 44% off. $39 $22 at Amazon

Nutribullet’s 350-watt immersion blender comes with a blending attachment for blending up fruit into yogurt and broths into creamy soup. For lower-key baking projects, there’s also a whisk attachment, which is way easier than getting your whole countertop stand mixer out to whip up a few eggs.

Shop this easy-to-use blender while it’s at its super-low price of $22 over at Amazon now.