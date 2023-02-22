You might know NutriBullet for its line of quality juicers and blenders, but its immersion-style blender hasn’t gotten quite the call-out — a shame, considering its 4.5-star rating from more than 900 users. But right now it’s prime soup season, and you can score a handheld blender to cream up that carrot and ginger or tomato soup for just above $20.
You don’t want to miss out on this Amazon deal either; not only did it win our pick for best budget immersion blender after testing a bunch of competitors, but at $22, it’s currently at its lowest price in more than a year.
Already relatively inexpensive, this hand blender is simple to operate, has many of the features of its much pricier counterparts and produces fabulous results. Get it now for 44% off.
NutriBullet’s 350W immersion blender comes with a blending attachment for blending up fruit into yogurt and broths into creamy soup. For lower-key baking projects, there’s also a whisk attachment, which is way easier than getting your whole countertop stand mixer out to whip up a few eggs.
Shop this easy-to-use blender while it’s at its super-low price of $22 over at Amazon now.