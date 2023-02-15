nordstrom staub lead
Nordstrom

Nordstrom sales are the kind of thing you set calendar reminders for, but there’s no need to this time with the department store’s Winter Sale already underway. Running now through Feb. 20, the sale offers shoppers solid discounts on mens and womenswear, as well as beauty and homewares. Read on for some of our favorites from the sale, broken down below by category.

Women’s styles

The North Face Cragmont Fleece Pullover Jacket
the north face fleece cnnu
Nordstrom

Keep warm as we push through the last of winter in this fleece pullover jacket by The North Face. The contrast trim adds a nice detail to the monochromatic look.

$139 $58 at Nordstrom
Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot
nordstrom ugg mini cnnu
Nordstrom

If you don’t want a full-on boot but all the cozy goodness of a pair of Uggs, these super-short boots hit right at the ankle so you stay warm without all the stuff around your legs.

$140 $91 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas
nordstrom leopard pajamas cnnu
Nordstrom

Soft and silky for a luxe-feeling night’s sleep, these menswear-inspired PJs come in classic leopard for a glam look to start (and end) the day in.

$75 From $38 at Nordstrom
Zella Amazing Cozy Wrap Jacket
zella wrap coat cnnu
Nordstrom

Wrap up in this between Pilates and your errands for an easy-on, leggings-length topper that’ll keep you warm as you go about your post-workout day.

$89 $53 at Nordstrom
Levi’s Ribcage Ripped Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
levis ribcage cnnu
Nordstrom

These straight-leg jeans are as stylish as they are comfortable to wear all day, thanks to a looser leg — and while they look great with ankle boots now, they’ll look fab with spring’s lighter styles in just a few months, too. 

$108 $49 at Nordstrom
Katy Perry The Evie Croc Embossed Button Flat
nordstrom katey perry evie cnnu
Nordstrom

These floral flats add a pop of color to your usual all-black uniform — and can be dressed up or down super easily, too.

$89 $53 at Nordstorm
Hunter Intrepid Snow Boot
hunter intrepid boot cnnu
Nordstrom

These easy-on snow boots are more stylish than the standard rugged styles, and they’ve got great tread for more slippery sidewalks.

$185 $140 at Nordstrom
Nike Air Max Dawn Sneaker
nordstrom nike air max cnnu
Nordstrom

These Air Max sneakers are a splash of color on gray winter mornings — and super comfy for pulling on with your favorite joggers or easy-wearing dress.

$120 $97 at Nordstrom
Bravado Designs Ballet Everyday Maternity/Nursing Bra
nordstrom bravado bra cnnu
Nordstrom

This crossover-style bralette is easy-on and easy-off on hectic or lounge-y days and easy-away with the cup when it’s time to nurse.

$36 $29 at Nordstrom

Men’s styles

Adidas UltraBoost 1.0 DNA Sneaker
nordstrom adidas ultraboost 1 cnnu
Nordstrom

Add some spring into your step at the gym with these on-sale Ultraboosts, now starting at $60.

$200 $160 at Nordstrom
Calvin Klein Reconsidered Steel 3-Pack Stretch Boxer Briefs
nordstrom calvin klein boxer briefs cnnu
Nordstrom

Pick up a pair of boxer briefs for just over $10 each with this sale on trios from Calvin Klein’s famous underwear line. (The famous undershirts are on sale right now, too).

$65 From $31 at Nordstrom
Adidas 3-Pack Roller 2.0 Crew Socks
nordstrom adidas socks cnnu
Nordstrom

These banded crew socks can replace the no-show socks in your drawer for everyday wear, according to the cool kids right now.

$18 $11 at Nordstrom
Zella Pocket Fleece Joggers
nordstrom zella joggers cnnu
Nordstrom

If you’re still doing the Zoom-shirt thing or just wanted a cozy pair of pants to kick back in over the weekend, these joggers are comfy and warm on cold winter days.

$49 From $30 at Nordstrom
Allsaints Eamont Cotton Blend Crewneck Sweater
nordstrom allsaints sweater cnnu
Nordstrom

Allsaints knits are super-soft and made for a few cold seasons to come, and this black sweater is the perfect layering piece for days when you need to look sharp.

$159 From $80 at Nordstrom

Home goods

Staub 4-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set
nordstrom staub set cnnu
Nordstrom

This quartet from Staub features three highly practical baking vessels, including a 9-inch square baking dish, a 9-inch oval baking dish, a 7.5-inch by 6-inch baking dish, and a lid to top off the square one. They’re made from durable enameled porcelain that’s as gorgeous to serve in as it is easy to clean up.

$220 $100 at Staub
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Water Bottle
hydro flask water bottle cnnu
Nordstrom

This wide-mouth water bottle has the perfect amount of water for a short weekend hike or a day around town, and the insulated stainless steel keeps water cold for up to 24 hours (or hot teas hot for up to six).

$45 $34 at Nordstrom
Reflections Copenhagen Metropolitan Tea Light Candleholder
nordstrom candle holder cnnu
Nordstrom

Give your room a major statement piece with this glam Art Deco-meets-2023 candleholder in a palette of maximalist shades. They also come in a complementary shape to pair up. 

$530 $239 at Nordstrom
House Doctor Jang Oxidized Aluminum Planter
nordstrom planter cnnu
Nordstrom

Whether your decor style is minimalist or you want a simple pot to show off an opulent plant, this half-off House Doctor planter is the perfect splash of black for any room.

$48 $24 at Nordstrom

Beauty

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer
kiehls creme de corps cnnu
Nordstrom

As we hit peak dry skin season, Kiehl’s massive size of its much-loved body moisturizer is 25% off as a refill, which is perfect if you have an empty lotion jar around or if you don’t mind using the little nozzle on the refill instead. 

$92 $69 at Nordstrom
Coola SPF Mist Set
nordstrom coola set cnnu
Nordstrom

Coola’s suncare products are easy-on and lightweight, and you can pick up a trio of their products for scalp, hair, and body for less than $10 each right now. One note: Some customers report they leak so it’s best to decant them (or keep them upright) if you buy 'em. 

$42 $29 at Nordstrom
MAC Primped & Prepped Primer Kit
nordstrom mac kit cnnu
Nordstrom

MAC’s primers are some of the best around, and this trio lets you try the usual base, plus the eye and lip formulas — and they’re all TSA-friendly in size, too.

$59 $44 at Nordstrom