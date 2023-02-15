Nordstrom sales are the kind of thing you set calendar reminders for, but there’s no need to this time with the department store’s Winter Sale already underway. Running now through Feb. 20, the sale offers shoppers solid discounts on mens and womenswear, as well as beauty and homewares. Read on for some of our favorites from the sale, broken down below by category.
Women’s styles
Keep warm as we push through the last of winter in this fleece pullover jacket by The North Face. The contrast trim adds a nice detail to the monochromatic look.
If you don’t want a full-on boot but all the cozy goodness of a pair of Uggs, these super-short boots hit right at the ankle so you stay warm without all the stuff around your legs.
Soft and silky for a luxe-feeling night’s sleep, these menswear-inspired PJs come in classic leopard for a glam look to start (and end) the day in.
Wrap up in this between Pilates and your errands for an easy-on, leggings-length topper that’ll keep you warm as you go about your post-workout day.
These straight-leg jeans are as stylish as they are comfortable to wear all day, thanks to a looser leg — and while they look great with ankle boots now, they’ll look fab with spring’s lighter styles in just a few months, too.
These easy-on snow boots are more stylish than the standard rugged styles, and they’ve got great tread for more slippery sidewalks.
These Air Max sneakers are a splash of color on gray winter mornings — and super comfy for pulling on with your favorite joggers or easy-wearing dress.
This crossover-style bralette is easy-on and easy-off on hectic or lounge-y days and easy-away with the cup when it’s time to nurse.
Men’s styles
Add some spring into your step at the gym with these on-sale Ultraboosts, now starting at $60.
Pick up a pair of boxer briefs for just over $10 each with this sale on trios from Calvin Klein’s famous underwear line. (The famous undershirts are on sale right now, too).
These banded crew socks can replace the no-show socks in your drawer for everyday wear, according to the cool kids right now.
If you’re still doing the Zoom-shirt thing or just wanted a cozy pair of pants to kick back in over the weekend, these joggers are comfy and warm on cold winter days.
Allsaints knits are super-soft and made for a few cold seasons to come, and this black sweater is the perfect layering piece for days when you need to look sharp.
Home goods
This quartet from Staub features three highly practical baking vessels, including a 9-inch square baking dish, a 9-inch oval baking dish, a 7.5-inch by 6-inch baking dish, and a lid to top off the square one. They’re made from durable enameled porcelain that’s as gorgeous to serve in as it is easy to clean up.
This wide-mouth water bottle has the perfect amount of water for a short weekend hike or a day around town, and the insulated stainless steel keeps water cold for up to 24 hours (or hot teas hot for up to six).
Give your room a major statement piece with this glam Art Deco-meets-2023 candleholder in a palette of maximalist shades. They also come in a complementary shape to pair up.
Whether your decor style is minimalist or you want a simple pot to show off an opulent plant, this half-off House Doctor planter is the perfect splash of black for any room.
Beauty
As we hit peak dry skin season, Kiehl’s massive size of its much-loved body moisturizer is 25% off as a refill, which is perfect if you have an empty lotion jar around or if you don’t mind using the little nozzle on the refill instead.
Coola’s suncare products are easy-on and lightweight, and you can pick up a trio of their products for scalp, hair, and body for less than $10 each right now. One note: Some customers report they leak so it’s best to decant them (or keep them upright) if you buy 'em.
MAC’s primers are some of the best around, and this trio lets you try the usual base, plus the eye and lip formulas — and they’re all TSA-friendly in size, too.