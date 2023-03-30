Nordstrom sales are always a great time to refresh the wardrobe, and a new season provides an even better excuse. Right now through April 11, you can save up to 60% at Nordstrom on men’s and women’s clothing, beauty and homewares — think brands like AllSaints, Free People and many more.
If one thing’s a surety in this life, it’s that sizes tend to go fast when the discounts are this good. We’ve rounded up some of our top picks from the sale for you to shop before these discounted styles sell out.
Women’s styles
A floaty, floral maxi right as the warm weather hits? Count us in. It pairs equally well with strappy sandals or sneakers depending on the occasion too.
A bra without elastic, wires or seams is a comfortable bra, and this one from True & Co is perfect for under pretty much everything thanks to its sleek shape. And there are some options, color-wise: Black, a couple of neutrals, taupe and pink are available to pick from.
Perfect for the baggy jean-curious, these high-waisted jeans have a little shaping in the form of sculpted flares for a look that can modernize ‘70s styles or strongly hint at the Y2K revival.
It’s about to be wedding season, and a pair of simple, black, heeled sandals will get you far.
Throw these on over your swimsuit for an easy, breezy beach-to-bar outfit — complete with glam Seventies vibes.
This easy-to-wear dress can be layered up with a jean or leather jacket or worn alone for evenings out and sunny Saturdays.
With a sculpting design and enough coverage so you can play in the waves without checking your top, this one-piece is ready and waiting for summer’s beach and pool escapes.
Men’s styles
Bring it back to the ‘90s in these purple-and-black shorts that are a little more statement-making than your usual pair.
These chinos are a classic choice for the office, and the slightly grassy color is a nice change-up from the standard olive.
The iconic Fred Perry polo is on sale, and the black-white combo that’s discounted is perfect for the office or for backyard barbecues.
Get in a summer mindset with these versatile poplin chino shorts from AG — they’re perfect with linen button-towns as well as your favorite T-shirt.
Home goods
This stylish carbonator looks incredible on the counter — and eliminates the cans and bottles normally needed for seltzer habits.
This coconut-wax Voluspa candle has an indulgent, sophisticatedly citrus scent — and it comes in a gorgeous container perfect for gifting or gazing at while you soak in a de-stressing bubble bath.
With a plush gray-and-white texture, this modern comforter is the perfect pick for people who don’t love doing the whole duvet-cover combo thing.
Light and refreshing, this candle burns with some fresh-air-and-beach-house vibes — perfect for kicking off spring.
This seven-piece set from Le Creuset is an aspirational dream: It comes with a brasier and one of the brand’s famous Dutch ovens (both with lid), plus a roasting pan, frying pan with spout and griddle pan. With the way this brand holds up over time, consider it the last cookware set you’ll ever buy.
Give your pup a plush place to snooze with this good-looking Pendleton dog bed, featuring a polar-fleece cover for snuggly sleeps.
Beauty
One of Kiehl’s classic products, this facial oil is packed with replenishing botanicals for moisturized skin overnight that’s ready to meet the day ahead.
This set — worth $196 — is full of Sunday Riley’s anti-aging, super-hydrating products, so if you’re looking to make over your skincare routine, try a new brand or have some solid travel skincare for your next trip, this is the time to pick it up.
This hydrating (not stripping) toner holds up against long-haul flights, sunburns from the beach and polluted urban air — and if you don’t want to splurge on the big one, the travel-sized one will get you through a couple of months easily.
With a this close to five-star rating, this Vitamin C serum is perfect for brightening up sensitive skin after a winter of dry, flaky skin.