Nordstrom sales are always a great time to refresh the wardrobe, and a new season provides an even better excuse. Right now through April 11, you can save up to 60% at Nordstrom on men’s and women’s clothing, beauty and homewares — think brands like AllSaints, Free People and many more.

If one thing’s a surety in this life, it’s that sizes tend to go fast when the discounts are this good. We’ve rounded up some of our top picks from the sale for you to shop before these discounted styles sell out.

Women’s styles

Free People Golden Hour Smocked Bodice Cotton Maxi Dress
A floaty, floral maxi right as the warm weather hits? Count us in. It pairs equally well with strappy sandals or sneakers depending on the occasion too.

$168 From $126 at Nordstrom
True & Co True Body Lift V-Neck Soft Form Band Bra
A bra without elastic, wires or seams is a comfortable bra, and this one from True & Co is perfect for under pretty much everything thanks to its sleek shape. And there are some options, color-wise: Black, a couple of neutrals, taupe and pink are available to pick from.

$58 $41 at Nordstrom
Mother The Roller High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Perfect for the baggy jean-curious, these high-waisted jeans have a little shaping in the form of sculpted flares for a look that can modernize ‘70s styles or strongly hint at the Y2K revival.

$258 From $194 at Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal
It’s about to be wedding season, and a pair of simple, black, heeled sandals will get you far.

$100 From $60 at Nordstrom
Becca Solstice Crochet Lace Wide Leg Pants
Throw these on over your swimsuit for an easy, breezy beach-to-bar outfit — complete with glam Seventies vibes.

$88 $70 at Nordstrom
Michael Stars ​​Wren Sleeveless Side Slit Knit Midi Dress
This easy-to-wear dress can be layered up with a jean or leather jacket or worn alone for evenings out and sunny Saturdays.

$108 $74 at Nordstrom
La Blanca Island Goddess High Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
With a sculpting design and enough coverage so you can play in the waves without checking your top, this one-piece is ready and waiting for summer’s beach and pool escapes.

$120 $86 at Amazon

Men’s styles

RVCA Yogger IV Athletic Shorts
Bring it back to the ‘90s in these purple-and-black shorts that are a little more statement-making than your usual pair.

$56 $39 at Nordstrom
Theory Zaine SW Precision Pants
These chinos are a classic choice for the office, and the slightly grassy color is a nice change-up from the standard olive.

$195 $107 at Nordstrom
Fred Perry Extra Trim Fit Twin Tipped Piqué Polo
The iconic Fred Perry polo is on sale, and the black-white combo that’s discounted is perfect for the office or for backyard barbecues.

$98 $74 at Nordstrom
Topman Crochet Stitch Short Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
This button-up shirt from Topman features a crochet stitch — perfect for adding some ventilation to sticky summer days — and channels retro vibes as the focal point of your outfit.

$65 $60 at Nordstrom
AG Men's Wanderer Poplin Chino Shorts
Get in a summer mindset with these versatile poplin chino shorts from AG — they’re perfect with linen button-towns as well as your favorite T-shirt.

$135 $101 at Nordstrom

Home goods

Aarke Carbonator III Sparkling Water Maker
This stylish carbonator looks incredible on the counter — and eliminates the cans and bottles normally needed for seltzer habits.

$229 $183 at Nordstrom
Voluspa Large Jar Candle
This coconut-wax Voluspa candle has an indulgent, sophisticatedly citrus scent — and it comes in a gorgeous container perfect for gifting or gazing at while you soak in a de-stressing bubble bath.

$32 $24 at Nordstrom
Sunday Citizen Woodland Comforter
With a plush gray-and-white texture, this modern comforter is the perfect pick for people who don’t love doing the whole duvet-cover combo thing.

$330 $232 at Nordstrom
Skylar Salt Air Scented Candle
Light and refreshing, this candle burns with some fresh-air-and-beach-house vibes — perfect for kicking off spring.

$45 $38 at Nordstrom
Le Creuset Signature 7-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Set
This seven-piece set from Le Creuset is an aspirational dream: It comes with a brasier and one of the brand’s famous Dutch ovens (both with lid), plus a roasting pan, frying pan with spout and griddle pan. With the way this brand holds up over time, consider it the last cookware set you’ll ever buy.

$1,430 $1,000 at Nordstrom
Pendleton ​​Kuddler Dog Bed
Give your pup a plush place to snooze with this good-looking Pendleton dog bed, featuring a polar-fleece cover for snuggly sleeps.

$199 $149 at Nordstrom

Beauty

Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
One of Kiehl’s classic products, this facial oil is packed with replenishing botanicals for moisturized skin overnight that’s ready to meet the day ahead.

$30 $26 at Nordstrom
Sunday Riley Go To Bed With Me Complete Kit
This set — worth $196 — is full of Sunday Riley’s anti-aging, super-hydrating products, so if you’re looking to make over your skincare routine, try a new brand or have some solid travel skincare for your next trip, this is the time to pick it up.

$93 $79 at Nordstrom
Indie Lee ​​CoQ-10 Toner
This hydrating (not stripping) toner holds up against long-haul flights, sunburns from the beach and polluted urban air — and if you don’t want to splurge on the big one, the travel-sized one will get you through a couple of months easily. 

$11 $9 at Nordstrom
First Aid Beauty 10% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
With a this close to five-star rating, this Vitamin C serum is perfect for brightening up sensitive skin after a winter of dry, flaky skin.

$50 $43 at Nordstrom