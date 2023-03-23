Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is a reliable go-to when it comes to great buys on designer or almost-designer clothes, shoes, bags, homewares and more — and right now you can save even more off the Nordstrom outlet’s discounted prices, thanks to the Clear the Rack sale. You can save an extra 25% off the already marked down prices, which brings you to savings of around 75% on many items — and as much as in the 90% on a handful.

We’ve rounded up some of our best finds from the sale, designer and otherwise, below, so shop them while you can still get that extra discount (and still find your size — things are selling out fast).

Miu Miu 59mm Modern Cat Eye Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack

Sleek and edgy like all good ‘90s-revival glasses, these modern cat-eyes are perfect for summer’s big three: pools, patios and parties.

$539 $68 at Nordstrom Rack
BCBGeneration Split Neck Blouse
Nordstrom Rack

This cropped split-neck blouse looks great with spring’s light-wash jeans or paired with your favorite skirt. 

$98 $13 at Nordstrom Rack
Marika Express Shorts
Nordstrom Rack

A pair of running shorts for less than $7. Need we say more? 

$45 $7 at Nordstrom Rack
Harper Canyon Kids' Layered Mesh Tutu Skirt
Nordstrom Rack

Perfect for weekend dress-up but totally fine for wearing in public too, this tulle skirt is perfect for whenever your kid wants to bring in some princess vibes to their OOTD. 

$20 $7 at Nordstrom Rack
Champion Powerblend Logo Sweatpants
Nordstrom Rack

The iconic gray sweats, now just $13, are very worth adding to cart right now.

$13 $50 at REI
Rodd & Gunn Glen Eden Pullover Sweatshirt
Nordstrom Rack

A dad’s going-out-to-dinner favorite, this quarter-zip sweatshirt is warm, soft, and just dressed-up enough. 

$99 $21 at Nordstrom Rack
Hestan ProBond 3-Piece Cookware Set
Nordstrom Rack

Hestan’s top-quality pots and pans just went from $200 a pan to just above $50 a pan for this sale (lid not included in calculations), making it the perfect time to pick up some last-forever cookware. 

$400 $112 at Nordstrom Rack
Nike Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Nordstrom Rack

Babies grow out of clothes fast (it’s sort of their job), so when you can get three outfits for $12, it’s time to stock up.

$35 $12 at Nordstrom Rack
Yod and Co Stack Candle Prop
Nordstrom Rack

Add some texture to your candle cluster with this little hand-poured guy on four legs — choose from lilac or light jade. 

$38 $11 at Nordstrom Rack
Envogue Jacinthe Waterproof Sit Pad
Nordstrom Rack

This waterproof roll-up pad is perfect for damp grass, wet stadium benches and wherever else a spontaneous afternoon might take you. 

$25 $12 at Nordstrom Rack