Nordstrom Rack is a reliable go-to when it comes to great buys on designer or almost-designer clothes, shoes, bags, homewares and more — and right now you can save even more off the Nordstrom outlet’s discounted prices, thanks to the Clear the Rack sale. You can save an extra 25% off the already marked down prices, which brings you to savings of around 75% on many items — and as much as in the 90% on a handful.
We’ve rounded up some of our best finds from the sale, designer and otherwise, below, so shop them while you can still get that extra discount (and still find your size — things are selling out fast).
Sleek and edgy like all good ‘90s-revival glasses, these modern cat-eyes are perfect for summer’s big three: pools, patios and parties.
This cropped split-neck blouse looks great with spring’s light-wash jeans or paired with your favorite skirt.
A pair of running shorts for less than $7. Need we say more?
Perfect for weekend dress-up but totally fine for wearing in public too, this tulle skirt is perfect for whenever your kid wants to bring in some princess vibes to their OOTD.
The iconic gray sweats, now just $13, are very worth adding to cart right now.
A dad’s going-out-to-dinner favorite, this quarter-zip sweatshirt is warm, soft, and just dressed-up enough.
Hestan’s top-quality pots and pans just went from $200 a pan to just above $50 a pan for this sale (lid not included in calculations), making it the perfect time to pick up some last-forever cookware.
Babies grow out of clothes fast (it’s sort of their job), so when you can get three outfits for $12, it’s time to stock up.
Add some texture to your candle cluster with this little hand-poured guy on four legs — choose from lilac or light jade.
This waterproof roll-up pad is perfect for damp grass, wet stadium benches and wherever else a spontaneous afternoon might take you.