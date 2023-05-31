It’s not hard to see why many of us instantly think of Nordstrom when we’re looking to cross someone off our gift list, treat ourselves to a trendy new designer bag or stock up on a home goods essential. Thankfully, the retailer is slashing its prices by up to 60% across nearly 30,000 items in honor of their Half Yearly Sale (where does time fly?), making all your favorite brands that much more accessible.

Looking to add something special to cart just before summer? We rounded up the best deals Nordstrom has to offer today from editor- and tester-approved labels like Mac, Le Creuset, Casper, Skims and more.

Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale women’s clothing deals

Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale men’s clothing deals

Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale home deals

Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale beauty deals