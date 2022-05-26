Nordstrom’s mark-your-calendar-worthy Half-Yearly Sale has just kicked off its summer edition. Among the deals, you’ll find major savings on everything from T3 hair tools, Herschel diaper bag backpacks, L.L.Bean tees, Soeder hand soap and much more — plus mega discounts across home and apparel for the whole family.
We’ve picked out some of the biggest and best bargains from the sale below, so you can start shopping stat. Shop our picks below, and then check out more than 30,000 other items across beauty, home and apparel that are also marked down.
Women’s styles
Sandro Flora Floral Print Pleated Skirt
$325 $227.50 at Nordstrom
This accordion print skirt goes everywhere from summer weddings to brunch, and right now it’s 30% off, making it an investment you’ll wear all year.
Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings
$65 $48.75 at Nordstrom
The summer version of Zella’s famously comfortable ⅞ leggings are super lightweight and moisture-wicking for sweatier seasonal workout sessions.
Skims Cotton Rib Briefs
$28 Starting at $17 at Nordstrom
No matter what you think of the Kardashians, Kim makes some comfortable underwear, and right now these lounge-ready briefs are up to 39% off.
Topshop A-Line Mom Shorts
$56 Starting at $39.20 at Nordstrom
Pair these with a bodysuit or crop top — however you wear them, they’ll be a light, casual go-to for park days, errands and days out during the warm season.
Sandro Sacramento Crochet Button-Up Sweater
$325 $227.50 at Nordstrom
This sweater is super breezy for summertime — plus we love some ’70s vibes — and you can pair it with coordinating shorts (sold separately, also on sale), too.
Men’s styles
Van U SK8-Hi Tapered Sneaker
$69.95 $55.96 at Nordstrom
Classic never goes out of fashion, especially when it was this cool to begin with. These high-tops look great with everything from cropped trousers to joggers, and the canvas and suede upper adds some stylish texture.
Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino Shorts
$89 Starting at $53.40 at Nordstrom
These lavender shorts go with a ton of colors (white, literally any other pastel), and they’ll look crisp for sunny summer brunches.
Nordstrom Knit Pima Cotton Drawstring Shorts
$45 From $22.50 at Nordstrom
Perfect for lounging around the house or throwing on for yoga, sweatshorts are officially back in for this summer.
Adidas Aeroready Training T-Shirt
$45 $22.50 at Nordstrom
This training shirt is anything but basic, thanks to the detail at the shoulders, and Aeroready fabric is designed to wick away each drop of sweat.
L.L.Bean Carefree Unshrinkable Pocket T-Shirt
$22.95 Starting at $16.01 at Nordstrom
The worst part about T-shirts is when you find a new favorite, wash it once, and then it shrinks up into a weird crop as soon as it’s out of the dryer. Behold L.L.Bean’s version, which is designed to avoid that problem altogether.
Home goods
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle with Straw Lid
$49.95 $37.46 at Nordstrom
This Hydro Flask will keep your cold drinks cold all summer long, so scoop it up and take it with you to the gym, on hikes and anywhere else you are (hydration is key, people!).
Marshall Emberton Portable Speaker
$169.99 $135.99 at Nordstrom
Take this speaker to all your summer adventures (and house parties). Not only does it look great, but it pumps out superior sound for up to 20 hours on a single charge.
Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven
$380 $250 at Nordstrom
One of the lowest prices we’ve seen this summer for a Le Creuset, this dutch oven is a piece you’ll use and use in your kitchen, whether you’re baking bread, simmering tomato sauce or braising pork shoulder for taco night.
Three Potato Four New York Small Tray
$14.95 $8.99 at Nordstrom
Keep your keys in one place — or your nightstand a bit more tidied up — with this New York-emblazoned tray.
Beauty
Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set
$23 $16.10 at Nordstrom
Honestly, travel-size mascaras are great because regular ones tend to dry out or get gloppy before we’re done with them. Grab two Too Faced bestsellers, including the amazing Better Than Sex formula, for about $16 right now.
T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$325 $276.25 at Nordstrom
It’s wedding season, and that means it’s time to make our hair look a little smidge more polished than the usual topknot. Snag this T3 base and trio of interchangeable wands for different types of waves.
Soeder Natural Hand Soap
$42 $16.80 at Nordstrom
Soeder’s hand soap looks great on your counter and leaves enough scent behind to perfume your hands for a while. Grab this fresh scent for 60% off now from Nordstrom (the packaging is biodegradable too).
Deborah Lippman Beautiful Dirty Rich Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish Set
$45 $31.50 at Nordstrom
This nine-pack of polish has a shade for everyday (and every occasion) this summer, making this a one-stop manicure in a box.
Dr. Sebagh Deep Exfoliating Mask for Sensitive Skin
$51 $85 at Nordstrom
This mask walks the line perfectly between getting all the gunk off of (and out of) your skin, even the most irritation-prone. Just let it sit for three minutes and rinse.
Kids’ styles
Herschel Supply Co. Settlement Sprout Diaper Backpack
$99.99 $39.99 at Nordstrom
Herschel’s backpacks get a cool-parent upgrade in their diaper version, featuring bottle pockets on the side and a foldable changing mat inside.
Native Shoes Jefferson Water Friendly Slip-On Vegan Sneaker
From $40 From $32 at Nordstrom
These vegan water shoes are easy on, easy off in the water, making them perfect for summer camps, boat trips and more.
Adidas Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker
From $65 From $60 at Nordstrom
These classic tennis shoes are a great year-rounder for children, and right now toddler, little kid and big kid sizes are all on sale.
Nordstrom Baby Print Footie
$22 $13.20 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom’s top-rated onesie for little ones is adorably sprinkled with a fruit print that’s perfect for summer and fall’s cooler weather, too.
Treasure & Bond Kids’ Rolling Stones Crop Graphic Tee
$28 From $11.28 at Nordstrom
If your tween is into rock already, this crop top will show off her allegiance to the Stones.