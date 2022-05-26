Nordstrom’s mark-your-calendar-worthy Half-Yearly Sale has just kicked off its summer edition. Among the deals, you’ll find major savings on everything from T3 hair tools, Herschel diaper bag backpacks, L.L.Bean tees, Soeder hand soap and much more — plus mega discounts across home and apparel for the whole family.

We’ve picked out some of the biggest and best bargains from the sale below, so you can start shopping stat. Shop our picks below, and then check out more than 30,000 other items across beauty, home and apparel that are also marked down.

$325 $227.50 at Nordstrom

Sandro Flora Floral Print Pleated Skirt Nordstrom

This accordion print skirt goes everywhere from summer weddings to brunch, and right now it’s 30% off, making it an investment you’ll wear all year.

$65 $48.75 at Nordstrom

Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings Nordstrom

The summer version of Zella’s famously comfortable ⅞ leggings are super lightweight and moisture-wicking for sweatier seasonal workout sessions.

$28 Starting at $17 at Nordstrom

Skims Cotton Rib Briefs Nordstrom

No matter what you think of the Kardashians, Kim makes some comfortable underwear, and right now these lounge-ready briefs are up to 39% off.

$56 Starting at $39.20 at Nordstrom

Topshop A-Line Mom Shorts Nordstrom

Pair these with a bodysuit or crop top — however you wear them, they’ll be a light, casual go-to for park days, errands and days out during the warm season.

$325 $227.50 at Nordstrom

Sandro Sacramento Crochet Button-Up Sweater Nordstrom

This sweater is super breezy for summertime — plus we love some ’70s vibes — and you can pair it with coordinating shorts (sold separately, also on sale), too.

$69.95 $55.96 at Nordstrom

Van U SK8-Hi Tapered Sneaker Nordstrom

Classic never goes out of fashion, especially when it was this cool to begin with. These high-tops look great with everything from cropped trousers to joggers, and the canvas and suede upper adds some stylish texture.

$89 Starting at $53.40 at Nordstrom

Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino Shorts Nordstrom

These lavender shorts go with a ton of colors (white, literally any other pastel), and they’ll look crisp for sunny summer brunches.

$45 From $22.50 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Knit Pima Cotton Drawstring Shorts Nordstrom

Perfect for lounging around the house or throwing on for yoga, sweatshorts are officially back in for this summer.

$45 $22.50 at Nordstrom

Adidas Aeroready Training T-Shirt Nordstrom

This training shirt is anything but basic, thanks to the detail at the shoulders, and Aeroready fabric is designed to wick away each drop of sweat.

$22.95 Starting at $16.01 at Nordstrom

L.L.Bean Carefree Unshrinkable Pocket T-Shirt Nordstrom

The worst part about T-shirts is when you find a new favorite, wash it once, and then it shrinks up into a weird crop as soon as it’s out of the dryer. Behold L.L.Bean’s version, which is designed to avoid that problem altogether.

$49.95 $37.46 at Nordstrom

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle with Straw Lid Nordstrom

This Hydro Flask will keep your cold drinks cold all summer long, so scoop it up and take it with you to the gym, on hikes and anywhere else you are (hydration is key, people!).

$169.99 $135.99 at Nordstrom

Marshall Emberton Portable Speaker Nordstrom

Take this speaker to all your summer adventures (and house parties). Not only does it look great, but it pumps out superior sound for up to 20 hours on a single charge.

$380 $250 at Nordstrom

Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven Nordstrom

One of the lowest prices we’ve seen this summer for a Le Creuset, this dutch oven is a piece you’ll use and use in your kitchen, whether you’re baking bread, simmering tomato sauce or braising pork shoulder for taco night.

$14.95 $8.99 at Nordstrom

Three Potato Four New York Small Tray Nordstrom

Keep your keys in one place — or your nightstand a bit more tidied up — with this New York-emblazoned tray.

$23 $16.10 at Nordstrom

Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set Nordstrom

Honestly, travel-size mascaras are great because regular ones tend to dry out or get gloppy before we’re done with them. Grab two Too Faced bestsellers, including the amazing Better Than Sex formula, for about $16 right now.

$325 $276.25 at Nordstrom

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set Nordstrom

It’s wedding season, and that means it’s time to make our hair look a little smidge more polished than the usual topknot. Snag this T3 base and trio of interchangeable wands for different types of waves.

$42 $16.80 at Nordstrom

Soeder Natural Hand Soap Nordstrom

Soeder’s hand soap looks great on your counter and leaves enough scent behind to perfume your hands for a while. Grab this fresh scent for 60% off now from Nordstrom (the packaging is biodegradable too).

$45 $31.50 at Nordstrom

Deborah Lippman Beautiful Dirty Rich Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish Set Nordstrom

This nine-pack of polish has a shade for everyday (and every occasion) this summer, making this a one-stop manicure in a box.

$51 $85 at Nordstrom

Dr. Sebagh Deep Exfoliating Mask for Sensitive Skin Nordstrom

This mask walks the line perfectly between getting all the gunk off of (and out of) your skin, even the most irritation-prone. Just let it sit for three minutes and rinse.

$99.99 $39.99 at Nordstrom

Herschel Supply Co. Settlement Sprout Diaper Backpack Nordstrom

Herschel’s backpacks get a cool-parent upgrade in their diaper version, featuring bottle pockets on the side and a foldable changing mat inside.

From $40 From $32 at Nordstrom

Native Shoes Jefferson Water Friendly Slip-On Vegan Sneaker Nordstrom

These vegan water shoes are easy on, easy off in the water, making them perfect for summer camps, boat trips and more.

From $65 From $60 at Nordstrom

Adidas Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker Nordstrom

These classic tennis shoes are a great year-rounder for children, and right now toddler, little kid and big kid sizes are all on sale.

$22 $13.20 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Baby Print Footie Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s top-rated onesie for little ones is adorably sprinkled with a fruit print that’s perfect for summer and fall’s cooler weather, too.

$28 From $11.28 at Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Kids' Rolling Stones Crop Graphic Tee Nordstrom

If your tween is into rock already, this crop top will show off her allegiance to the Stones.