Nordstrom’s Anniversary and Half-Yearly sales are events we have on our calendars year after year, but don’t sleep on the department store’s holiday deals. Right now Nordstrom has unleashed a ton of Cyber Monday deals, and they’re good until Nov. 29.
You know what that means: We’ve done the hard work and gone through literally thousands of options so we can deliver the best picks below before you spend your precious time combing through on your own (of course, that’s totally encouraged too). Shop our favorite picks for men, women, kids and home below before your favorite styles and sizes sell out — and be sure to check out our list of other retailers with Cyber Monday sales going on now.
Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals: Women’s styles
This oversized sweater is great for layering under chunkier-knit sweater vests, pencil skirts or even opaque tights for a cozy post-third-helping-of-turkey-friendly look.
This officially classic over-the-knee boot has a heel that’s great for walking on all day but is elevated enough to give your going-out look a little lift.
Alo’s high-waisted leggings have flatlock seams as an anti-chafe measure when you need it most, whether you’re dipping down for squats or on mile three of a jog.
These leggings are perfect if you like that held-in feeling from compression, and the ribbed fabric adds a little texture to your athleisure outfit too. (A non-ribbed version is also on sale.)
Keep your feet warm all winter long with these incredibly cozy slide-in slippers. And no need for socks as the plush genuine shearling trim will make your feet feel extra warm.
The oversized shirt look is perfect for a night out. Wear off the shoulder or as a boat neck — the choice is yours.
With a high waist to show off your curves, you'll never want to take these leggings off — especially since they have side pockets.
Once you try Bombas socks, you'll never go back. With a stay-put heel grip, these socks truly never bunch up or slide off your feet. And with a cushioned footbed and seamless toe, your foot will receive the upmost comfort possible.
Joggers are back in style. With an eslastic/drawstring waist and front slant pockets, these are perfect for running errands, a lazy day or even a night in with your girl friends.
You can never have too many t-shirts in your wardrobe. With a rounded v-neckline and a chest pocket, this is the perfect shirt 365-days a year.
Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals: Men’s styles
Perfect for puddles and elegant for the office (and evening activities), these rain-ready boots have won 5 stars from satisfied customers for their good looks, comfy fit and durability during winter days.
A cropped peacoat adds a different vibe to the usual low-hip double-breasted variety, but you can never go wrong with classic navy.
It’s hard to find a work bag that strikes the tone between professional (but not corporate) and backpack (but not student-y). Enter this Ted Baker take, which brings a little British polish to an everyday carry that goes from meetings to after-work beers.
This made-to-last jacket features some gorgeous recycled wool with a soft sheen, plus a fit that’s perfect for layering under a winter coat or wearing atop a T-shirt in spring and fall.
This rustic-looking henley is all about early morning coffee, late-night fires and second-day stubble.
Stay comfy all day long in these versatile joggers. With a slimmer fit and three pockets, your legs will appreciate your wardrobe of choice.
The '60s are back with these Adidas sneakers. These classic kicks offer a removable, cushioned insole and a blend of high-performance recycled materials
This reversible shirt ultimately gives you two outfit options for the price of one.
At about $10 per pair of boxers, these breathable briefs offer a comfortable fit and an elastic waistband.
Stay warm this winter with this lightweight — yet warm — channel-quilted jacket. And for ease of travel, the jacket can pack up small to save space in your suitcase.
These slip-on genuine shearling lined slippers are perfect for keeping your feet warm around the house — or to get the morning newspaper.
Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals: Home goods
If you’re heading away for a winter escape but need a new suitcase for hauling, this almost-5-star check-in bag is lightweight and features a ton of organization, including a removable wet pocket and built-in covered compartments for your shoes.
This comforting floral and citrus flower scent, grounded in white musk and patchouli, will remind your recipient to take a moment for themselves right when we enter what can be a stressful time of year.
Cayenne always adds a little spice when you need it most, and this Always Pan from Our Place is bringing its own with this red-hot discount on the Instagram-favorite cookware.
Staub’s cast-iron Dutch oven holds a generous 4 quarts of stews and sauces, or fits a decent amount of meat for slow cooking, braising, roasting and more. It’s also oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning fewer dishes for you.
Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals: Beauty
If you can’t get enough of Maison Margiela’s candles, you can wear your favorite fragrance from the house on you all day instead. This cologne boasts smells of private club gossip amid clinking old-fashioned glasses at the end of a long week.
Face oil is one of the best ways you can get your skin to retain moisture despite winter’s best drying efforts, and Indie Lee’s comes chock-full of vitamins A, E and C for smoothing, firming and hydration.
Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals: Kids’ styles
These house shoes are perfect for kids who don’t like their feet to get all sweaty in slippers, and they’re cool enough to wear around when friends come over too.
Grown-ups loved them so much, Zella started making their famous leggings for little ones. These go-anywhere black leggings are perfect for class, recess or weekends, thanks to their easy stretch and comfy fit.
It’s a fact that you will never end a season with as many socks as you began it with, so if your little one needs a top-up, this is a great time to do it (especially when these socks are so easy to match up).
This 5-star-rated nylon and fleece jacket will keep your little one warm for all their alfresco escapades (or just stroller jaunts) this winter.