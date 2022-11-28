nordstrom cyber monday lead.jpg
Nordstrom’s Anniversary and Half-Yearly sales are events we have on our calendars year after year, but don’t sleep on the department store’s holiday deals. Right now Nordstrom has unleashed a ton of Cyber Monday deals, and they’re good until Nov. 29.

You know what that means: We’ve done the hard work and gone through literally thousands of options so we can deliver the best picks below before you spend your precious time combing through on your own (of course, that’s totally encouraged too). Shop our favorite picks for men, women, kids and home below before your favorite styles and sizes sell out — and be sure to check out our list of other retailers with Cyber Monday sales going on now.

Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals: Women’s styles

Topshop Oversize Turtleneck Sweater
This oversized sweater is great for layering under chunkier-knit sweater vests, pencil skirts or even opaque tights for a cozy post-third-helping-of-turkey-friendly look. 

$71 From $45 at Nordstrom
Blondo Sierra Waterproof Over-the-Knee Boot
This officially classic over-the-knee boot has a heel that’s great for walking on all day but is elevated enough to give your going-out look a little lift. 


$240 $170 at Nordstrom
Alo Airlift High-Waist Midi Leggings
Alo’s high-waisted leggings have flatlock seams as an anti-chafe measure when you need it most, whether you’re dipping down for squats or on mile three of a jog.

$118 From $79 at Nordstrom
BlankNYC Long Fleece Shacket
This go-anywhere shacket is your perfect weekend basic, whether you’re cozy at home or running out for errands. It’s also great for layering under longer parkas for extra warmth.
$118 $71 at Nordstrom
Zella Live In Rib Pocket High-Waist Leggings
These leggings are perfect if you like that held-in feeling from compression, and the ribbed fabric adds a little texture to your athleisure outfit too. (A non-ribbed version is also on sale.)

$69 $35 at Nordstrom
BP Be Proud Gender-Inclusive Fynn Ankle-Strap Platform Pump
These block-heeled platform heels are great for everyday wear, holiday parties or any other time you need a little lift. Metallic pink and disco silver are also on sale if you need a pair of straight-up party pumps. Bonus: They’re available in inclusive sizing.
$70 $49 at Nordstrom
1.State Ribbed Balloon-Sleeve Cotton-Blend Sweater
Balloon sleeves always seem to make a reappearance around the holidays, and this version is available in eight colors from beige to black that go with everything and anything.
$69 $40 at Nordstrom
Ugg Cozy Slippers
Keep your feet warm all winter long with these incredibly cozy slide-in slippers. And no need for socks as the plush genuine shearling trim will make your feet feel extra warm.

$100 $70 at Nordstrom
AllSaints Rita Oversize One-Shoulder Long Sleeve T-Shirt
The oversized shirt look is perfect for a night out. Wear off the shoulder or as a boat neck — the choice is yours.

$79 $55 at Nordstrom
Zella Live In Rib Pocket High Waist Leggings
With a high waist to show off your curves, you'll never want to take these leggings off — especially since they have side pockets.

$69 $35 at Nordstrom
Bombas Assorted 6-Pack Cushion No-Show Socks
Once you try Bombas socks, you'll never go back. With a stay-put heel grip, these socks truly never bunch up or slide off your feet. And with a cushioned footbed and seamless toe, your foot will receive the upmost comfort possible.

$50 $38 at Nordstrom
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Joggers
Joggers are back in style. With an eslastic/drawstring waist and front slant pockets, these are perfect for running errands, a lazy day or even a night in with your girl friends.

$69 $41 at Nordstrom
Carlson Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt
You can never have too many t-shirts in your wardrobe. With a rounded v-neckline and a chest pocket, this is the perfect shirt 365-days a year.

$19 $13 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals: Men’s styles

Sorel Madson II Waterproof Boot
Perfect for puddles and elegant for the office (and evening activities), these rain-ready boots have won 5 stars from satisfied customers for their good looks, comfy fit and durability during winter days.  

$210 $158 at Nordstrom
Pendleton Water-Resistant Wool Blend Peacoat
A cropped peacoat adds a different vibe to the usual low-hip double-breasted variety, but you can never go wrong with classic navy. 

$350 $230 at Nordstrom
Ted Baker Laniss Faux Leather Backpack
It’s hard to find a work bag that strikes the tone between professional (but not corporate) and backpack (but not student-y). Enter this Ted Baker take, which brings a little British polish to an everyday carry that goes from meetings to after-work beers. 

$195 $98 at Nordstrom
Vince Recycled Wool Blend Shirt Jacket
This made-to-last jacket features some gorgeous recycled wool with a soft sheen, plus a fit that’s perfect for layering under a winter coat or wearing atop a T-shirt in spring and fall. 

$595 $350 at Nordstrom
Rails Skhi Cotton Henley
This rustic-looking henley is all about early morning coffee, late-night fires and second-day stubble. 

$108 $60 at Nordstrom
Zells Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers
Stay comfy all day long in these versatile joggers. With a slimmer fit and three pockets, your legs will appreciate your wardrobe of choice.

$59 $18 at Nordstrom
Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker
The '60s are back with these Adidas sneakers. These classic kicks offer a removable, cushioned insole and a blend of high-performance recycled materials

$100 $50 at Nordstrom
Tommy Bahama Flip Breaker Reversible Pullover
This reversible shirt ultimately gives you two outfit options for the price of one.

$128 $70 at Nordstrom
Calvin Klein Classics 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs
At about $10 per pair of boxers, these breathable briefs offer a comfortable fit and an elastic waistband.

Marc New York Carlisle Water Resistant Quilted Puffer Jacket
Stay warm this winter with this lightweight — yet warm — channel-quilted jacket. And for ease of travel, the jacket can pack up small to save space in your suitcase.

$250 $125 at Nordstrom
OluKai 'Moloa' Genuine Shearling Slipper
These slip-on genuine shearling lined slippers are perfect for keeping your feet warm around the house — or to get the morning newspaper.

$160 $65 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals: Home goods

Vacay Glisten Vibrant 28-Inch Spinner Packing Case
If you’re heading away for a winter escape but need a new suitcase for hauling, this almost-5-star check-in bag is lightweight and features a ton of organization, including a removable wet pocket and built-in covered compartments for your shoes.

$200 $120 at Nordstrom
Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Candle
This comforting floral and citrus flower scent, grounded in white musk and patchouli, will remind your recipient to take a moment for themselves right when we enter what can be a stressful time of year. 

$65 $49 at Nordstrom
Our Place Always Pan Set
Cayenne always adds a little spice when you need it most, and this Always Pan from Our Place is bringing its own with this red-hot discount on the Instagram-favorite cookware. 

$145 $95 at Nordstrom
Casper Original 11-Inch Foam Mattress
If your present to yourself this season is the gift of a good night’s sleep, this Casper mattress is the flagship offering from the bed-in-a-box brand for a reason. It has great support and cushioning to keep both you and your spine comfy all night long.
$895 From $695 at Nordstrom
Miyabi Evolution 8-Inch Chef's Knife
A good knife goes a long way in the kitchen, and if yours needs replacing before it’s put to the test with a season’s worth of chopping, slicing and cutting, this Miyabi chef’s knife makes a great all-rounder for whatever the recipe du jour is.
$160 $130 at Nordstrom
Hestan NanoBond 3.5-Quart Sauteuse With Lid
This all-purpose sauteuse is a true all-rounder in the kitchen if you need a backup pot while your saucepan and braiser are otherwise occupied — though with these ratings, it’ll probably become the star of your kitchen show instead.
$450 $360 at Nordstrom
Zwilling Enfinigy 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker
Elegant for your countertop and powerful for your morning caffeine hit, this Zwilling coffee maker turns out 12 cups of the good stuff and has the Special Coffee Association’s Golden Cup Standard certifying its capabilities.
$200 $150 at Nordstrom
Staub Cast-Iron Dutch Oven With Glass Lid
Staub’s cast-iron Dutch oven holds a generous 4 quarts of stews and sauces, or fits a decent amount of meat for slow cooking, braising, roasting and more. It’s also oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning fewer dishes for you.

$290 $150 at Nordstrom
Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven
Le Creuset’s classic Dutch oven in an all-purpose 5.25-quart size is a great all-rounder in your kitchen for this holiday season’s slew of low-and-slow meals — and for years to come, thanks to the brand’s famous durability and quality.
$380 $200 at Nordstrom
Rachel Parcell Set of 4 Gold Rim Dinner Plates
This quartet of dinner plates is all about casual elegance if you’re looking to upgrade for the holidays. The asymmetrical shape and gold trim keep things sophisticated without being fussy.
$88 $58 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals: Beauty

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette Fragrance
If you can’t get enough of Maison Margiela’s candles, you can wear your favorite fragrance from the house on you all day instead. This cologne boasts smells of private club gossip amid clinking old-fashioned glasses at the end of a long week. 

$76 From $65 at Nordstrom
Indie Lee Daily Vitamin Infusion Face Oil
Face oil is one of the best ways you can get your skin to retain moisture despite winter’s best drying efforts, and Indie Lee’s comes chock-full of vitamins A, E and C for smoothing, firming and hydration. 

$67 $54 at Nordstrom
ReVive Le Polish Micro-Surfacing Treatment
Give your skin a new look and feel with this micro-surfacing exfoliator. Ultrafine aluminum oxide crystals buff your epidermis, leaving behind smooth, nourished skin (thanks to some green tea and shea butter in the formula). Use it up to twice weekly with SPF after (please!) for best results.
$125 $94 at Nordstron

Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals: Kids’ styles

Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide
These house shoes are perfect for kids who don’t like their feet to get all sweaty in slippers, and they’re cool enough to wear around when friends come over too.

$65 From $33 at Nordstrom
Zella Girl Kids' Live In High-Waist Leggings
Grown-ups loved them so much, Zella started making their famous leggings for little ones. These go-anywhere black leggings are perfect for class, recess or weekends, thanks to their easy stretch and comfy fit.

$39 $20 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom Baby Hooded Bunting
Keep little ones warm this winter with this adorable zip-up bunting to layer up with on chilly days in the stroller. (A pink heart version is also on sale.)
$45 $29 at Nordstrom
Mini Boden Kids' Fun Cotton Jersey Dress
This bright dress can be layered under winter cardigans or worn on its own when the sun comes out to play again next year.
$38 $25 at Nordstrom
Adidas NMD 360 Sneaker
Pull-on sneakers make it way easier to get out and go, and these running shoes are available in a ton of sizes from baby to little kid.
$65 From $30 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom Baby Organic Cotton Hooded Cardigan
Bundle up the baby in this chunky cardigan topped with a hood for when temps really drop.
$39 $23 at Nordstrom
Tucker + Tate Kids' Assorted 6-Pack Low-Cut Socks
It’s a fact that you will never end a season with as many socks as you began it with, so if your little one needs a top-up, this is a great time to do it (especially when these socks are so easy to match up).

$19 From $8 at Nordstrom
Tucker + Tate Mountain Crest Nylon & Fleece Jacket
This 5-star-rated nylon and fleece jacket will keep your little one warm for all their alfresco escapades (or just stroller jaunts) this winter. 

$39 $23 at Nordstrom